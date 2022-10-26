Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Prediction for today’s ICC T20 match 2022 | PAK vs ZIM Dream 11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

- Advertisement -

PAK VS ZIM Dream11 Prediction: In the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers, match 24 will pit Pakistan vs Zimbabwe. Pakistan is set to face Zimbabwe in their second World Cup match at Perth Stadium. Prior to this, Pakistan had a nail-biting match against their archrivals, India, and finished second. They’ll be eager to put some points on the board and gain some much-needed momentum as the tournament progresses. Zimbabwe avoided defeat because the weather gods decided to intervene just in time to save them.

Check out the Dream11 Top Fantasy Predictions for the PAK vs ZIM encounter.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both PAK vs ZIM T20 WC, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s PAK vs ZIM T20 match.

PAK vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup – Match 24 | Complete Match Details

Match ICC T20 World Cup – PAK vs ZIM PAK vs ZIM Match Date Thursday, October 27th, 2022. PAK vs ZIM Match Time 4:30 pm IST Venue Optus Stadium

Complete match analysis by experts for PAK vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match 24

Key Players in Form in PAK vs ZIM teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Blessing Muzarabani

Weather conditions in PAK vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup match 24

The weather is clear and the rain won’t be a problem for this fixture.

PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup Match – Pitch report by experts

The field at Optus here is a batting haven with little assistance at all for bowlers. This would be a decent score of 160+.

Toss factor in PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first.

Venue stats – Optus Stadium

Total T20 matches – 4

Matches won Batting First – 1

Matches won Batting second – 3

Average first innings score – 145

Highest score – 208

Lowest score – 112

PAK vs ZIM head-to-head

Played: 3

Pakistan won: 2

Zimbabwe won: 1

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams. Standby Players: Tanaka Chivanga, Innocent Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Victor Nyauchi.

Probable Playing XI for PAK in PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup Match 24

Babar Azam, Md Rizwan, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Md Nawaz, Harris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Probable Playing XI for ZIM in PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup Match 24

Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine(C), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Milton Shumba, Ryan Buri, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarva, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction | T20 World Cup Match 24, Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T1)

Md Rizwan, Babar Azam, Craig Ervine , Shan Masood, Sikandar Raza, Shadab Khan, Wesley Madhevere, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Harris Rauf, Tendai Chatara.

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2)

Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza, Mohammed Rizwan, Ervine, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Nawaz, Ryan Burl, Chatara, Shaheen Shah, Naseem

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Md Rizwan: The wicket-keeper has been in charge of getting his team off to an unfortunate loss. He’ll be looking to win this one.

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Babar Azam: has a strike rate of 129.2 and has scored 3172 runs in T20I. He’ll be looking to lead his side in this one.

Craig Ervine: is also an interesting batsman, who has a good record in T20I with almost 1087 runs.

All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Sikandar Raza: The world is not kept in the dark about the all-around talent of Raza, who contributed a wicket and scored an incredible knock of 82 runs off just 48 balls to help his team win.

Wesley Madhevere: His method to batting sets him apart from the majority of the players on his team.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction

Blessing Muzarabani: took three wickets in the previous match. Let’s see what he can do against West Indies.

Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

Haris Rauf

Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Sikandar Raza

Must pick for PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

Babar Azam

Md Rizwan

Regis Chakabva

Craig Ervine

Wesley Madhevere

Risky choices for PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

Luke Jongwe

Shan Masood

Who will win today’s PAK vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup match?

Pakistan is the favourites to win this fixture, who are in full confidence to take their last defeat revenge.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big

