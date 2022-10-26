Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Prediction for today’s ICC T20 match 2022 | PAK vs ZIM Dream 11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

PAK VS ZIM Dream11 Prediction: In the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers, match 24 will pit Pakistan vs Zimbabwe. Pakistan is set to face Zimbabwe in their second World Cup match at Perth Stadium. Prior to this, Pakistan had a nail-biting match against their archrivals, India, and finished second. They’ll be eager to put some points on the board and gain some much-needed momentum as the tournament progresses. Zimbabwe avoided defeat because the weather gods decided to intervene just in time to save them.
PAK vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup – Match 24 | Complete Match Details
|Match
|ICC T20 World Cup – PAK vs ZIM
|PAK vs ZIM Match Date
|Thursday, October 27th, 2022.
|PAK vs ZIM Match Time
|4:30 pm IST
|Venue
|Optus Stadium
Complete match analysis by experts for PAK vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match 24
Key Players in Form in PAK vs ZIM teams
- Pakistan: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali
- Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Blessing Muzarabani
Weather conditions in PAK vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup match 24
The weather is clear and the rain won’t be a problem for this fixture.
PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup Match – Pitch report by experts
The field at Optus here is a batting haven with little assistance at all for bowlers. This would be a decent score of 160+.
Toss factor in PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup
Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first.
Venue stats – Optus Stadium
- Total T20 matches – 4
- Matches won Batting First – 1
- Matches won Batting second – 3
- Average first innings score – 145
- Highest score – 208
- Lowest score – 112
PAK vs ZIM head-to-head
- Played: 3
- Pakistan won: 2
- Zimbabwe won: 1
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.
Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams. Standby Players: Tanaka Chivanga, Innocent Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Victor Nyauchi.-- Advertisement --
Probable Playing XI for PAK in PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup Match 24
Babar Azam, Md Rizwan, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Md Nawaz, Harris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi
Probable Playing XI for ZIM in PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup Match 24
Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine(C), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Milton Shumba, Ryan Buri, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarva, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara
PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction | T20 World Cup Match 24, Dream11 Prediction for today’s match
PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T1)
Md Rizwan, Babar Azam, Craig Ervine , Shan Masood, Sikandar Raza, Shadab Khan, Wesley Madhevere, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Harris Rauf, Tendai Chatara.
PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2)
Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza, Mohammed Rizwan, Ervine, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Nawaz, Ryan Burl, Chatara, Shaheen Shah, Naseem
Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match
Md Rizwan: The wicket-keeper has been in charge of getting his team off to an unfortunate loss. He’ll be looking to win this one.
Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team
Babar Azam: has a strike rate of 129.2 and has scored 3172 runs in T20I. He’ll be looking to lead his side in this one.
Craig Ervine: is also an interesting batsman, who has a good record in T20I with almost 1087 runs.
All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match
Sikandar Raza: The world is not kept in the dark about the all-around talent of Raza, who contributed a wicket and scored an incredible knock of 82 runs off just 48 balls to help his team win.
Wesley Madhevere: His method to batting sets him apart from the majority of the players on his team.
Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction
Blessing Muzarabani: took three wickets in the previous match. Let’s see what he can do against West Indies.
Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction
Haris Rauf
Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team
Sikandar Raza
Must pick for PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction
- Babar Azam
- Md Rizwan
- Regis Chakabva
- Craig Ervine
- Wesley Madhevere
Risky choices for PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction
- Luke Jongwe
- Shan Masood
Who will win today’s PAK vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup match?
Pakistan is the favourites to win this fixture, who are in full confidence to take their last defeat revenge.
