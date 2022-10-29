Pakistan vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction for today’s ICC T20 match | PAK vs NED Dream11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Today’s Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

- Advertisement -

PAK vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Pakistan and the Netherlands will play in the second game of the day at Perth Stadium. Although Pakistan is predicted to win this match, one should be prepared for the unexpected given the game’s new style. Both teams have suffered two losses in as many games, making it unlikely that they will advance to the semifinals. Pakistan struggled against Zimbabwe and messed up their chase, which had briefly appeared to be steady. The Netherlands, on the contrary, struggled mightily against a world-class Indian lineup but made an effort to make life difficult for the Indians. They might have fared better if they had fielded better.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both PAK vs NED T20 WC, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s PAK vs NED T20 match.

PAK vs NED ICC T20 World Cup Match 29 | Complete Match Details

Match ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 – Netherlands vs Pakistan PAK vs NED Match Date Sunday, October 30th, 2022. PAK vs NED Match Time 12:30 pm IST Venue Optus stadium

Complete match analysis by experts for PAK vs NED ICC T20 World Cup match 29

Key Players in Form in PAK vs NED teams

Netherlands: Scott Edwards, Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad.

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali.

Weather conditions in PAK vs NED ICC T20 World Cup match 29

The weather is clear and the rain won’t be a problem for this fixture.

PAK vs NED T20 World Cup Match – Pitch report by experts

The pitch at Perth Stadium, which is used for the Big Bash, is occasionally sticky. As the game goes on, the pitch can become slower and offer aid to both bowlers and batsmen.

Toss factor in PAK vs NED T20 World Cup

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first.

Venue stats – Optus Stadium

Total T20 matches – 5

Matches won Batting First – 2

Matches won Batting second – 3

Average first innings score – 142

Highest score – 208

Lowest score – 112

PAK vs NED head-to-head

Played: 1

Netherlands won: 0

Pakistan won: 1

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.

Probable Playing XI for NED in NED vs Pak T20 World Cup Match 29

Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackerman, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmed, Frad Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Probable Playing XI for PAK in NED vs Pak T20 World Cup Match 29

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah

PAK vs NED Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

PAK vs NED T20 2022 World Cup Match 29 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T1)

Mohammad Wasim Jr, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Max ODowd, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Bas de Leede, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, van Meekeren, Frad Klaassen

PAK vs NED T20 2022 World Cup Match 29 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2)

Md Rizwan, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Shadab Khan, Md Wasim Jr, Harris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Paul Van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen.

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Md Rizwan: is the obvious choice in the wicket-keeping front. Let’s see how well he performs in this one.

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Shan Masood: appears to be in great form as he has scored a 50 and a 40 in only two games. He is the sole Pakistani batter who appears to be in reasonable shape. In the last two games, he has scored the majority of the goals.

Max O’Dowd: scored 35 runs in the previous campaign, thus securing a much-needed win. Let’s see what he’ll do in this one.

All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Van der Merwe: The all-around bowler is renowned for his bowling skills instead of his batting. He took an important wicket in the last game.

Bas de Leede: By collecting three wickets and contributing some runs, the crucial Dutch all-rounder helped his team defeat the UAE and win the game. In the upcoming games, he will try to repeat his performance.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction

Md Wasim Jr: he took four wickets and left a lasting impression on everyone with his fast bowling. He also attempted to bat Pakistan across the finish line, but he was unable to since Zimbabwe was the better team on that particular day.

Fred Klassen: He has performed admirably throughout the competition and has an excellent left-arm bowl. On a surface like Perth, his variations may catch the batters off guard.

Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

Md Rizwan

Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Babar Azam

Must pick for PAK vs NED Dream11 Prediction

Md Rizwan

Babar Azam

Shan Masood

Bas de Leede

Risky choices for PAK vs NED Dream11 Prediction

Stephan Myburgh

Tim Pringle

Who will win today’s PAK vs NED T20 World Cup match?

The Netherlands is the favourite to win this fixture, who might expect a tough battle against Pakistan.

