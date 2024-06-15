PAK vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Pakistan vs Ireland ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

PAK vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: The 36th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will see Pakistan facing off against Ireland. Both teams are looking to end their campaign on a high note, with Pakistan standing third in Group B and Ireland at the bottom. While Pakistan managed to secure a victory against Canada, Ireland’s game against the USA was abandoned due to weather conditions.

-- Advertisement --

Pakistan comes into this match with a mixed record, having won only one out of their three matches. Their last game saw a convincing 7-wicket victory over Canada, thanks to a stellar performance by Mohammad Rizwan, who scored 53 runs. Ireland, on the other hand, has had a disappointing tournament so far, with two losses and a no-result due to rain.

Historically, Pakistan has had the upper hand in T20Is against Ireland, winning three out of their four encounters. However, Ireland’s solitary win shows that they can be competitive, especially given Pakistan’s recent inconsistency.

-- Advertisement --

The match will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida. The weather forecast indicates possible rain, which could affect the game. The pitch is known to be batting-friendly, with an average first innings score of 175. Pacers are likely to benefit from the conditions. Teams batting first have had better success at this venue, with 11 out of 18 matches won by the team setting a target.

PAK vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 Match Pakistan vs Ireland, 36th Match Venue Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida Match Start Time 8:00 PM IST – Sunday, 16 June 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for PAK vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form Pakistan : Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir Ireland: Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Joshua Little Weather forecast for PAK vs IRE match Temperature: 26°C Precipitation: 18% Humidity: 85% Wind: 3 km/h Pitch conditions for PAK vs CAN The pitch is known to be batting friendly. Toss Factor in PAK vs CAN The team winning the toss is likely to bat first. PAK vs IRE Head-to-head Pakistan: 3 wins Ireland: 1 win PAK vs IRE Squads Pakistan : Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Andy Balbirnie, Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Neil Rock, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Ben White.

Probable playing XI for Pakistan

Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf

Probable playing XI for Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young

-- Advertisement --

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for PAK vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, Shaheen Afridi, Joshua Little, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Craig Young

-- Advertisement --

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Mohammad Rizwan: Rizwan has played 101 T20I matches since 2015, scoring 3,296 runs at an average of 49.2 with a strike rate of 126.6, including 1 century and 29 fifties, while also taking 51 catches and making 11 stumpings

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Babar Azam: The captain and top run-scorer for Pakistan in the tournament, Babar’s performance will be crucial in stabilizing the batting order. Azam has played 122 T20I matches since 2016, scoring 4,113 runs at an average of 40.7 with a strike rate of 129.5, including 3 centuries and 36 fifties. He has hit 438 fours and 72 sixes in T20Is.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Shadab Khan: Shadab has proven to be a competitive allrounder in T20I cricket, with an impressive record of 107 wickets in 95 innings. So far in this year’s competition, he has also accumulated 44 runs with the bat. Shadab Khan has the potential to be a game changer.

Mark Adair: This right-arm fast bowling all-rounder from Ireland has played 85 T20I matches since 2019. He has claimed 121 wickets at an average of 19.4 and an economy rate of 7.71. His best bowling figures in T20Is are 4/13, and he has 3 four-wicket hauls. He can also come handy with the bat.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Haris Rauf: Rauf has played 71 T20I matches since 2020. He has taken 101 wickets at an average of 21.0 and an economy rate of 8.22. His best bowling figures in T20Is are 4/18, and he has 3 four-wicket hauls.

Shaheen Afridi: Afridi has taken 93 wickets in 69 matches at an average of 20.8 and an economy rate of 7.69. His best bowling figures in T20Is are 4/22, and he has 2 four-wicket hauls.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Naseem Shah and Mohammad Rizwan

Must Picks for PAK vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Babar Azam

Mohammad Rizwan

Shaheen Afridi

Naseem Shah

Mark Adair

Risky choices for PAK vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Saim Ayub

Lorcan Tucker

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between Pakistan and Ireland?

Given the historical record and current form, Pakistan is favored to win this encounter. However, Ireland’s potential to upset, coupled with unpredictable weather conditions, means the game could go either way.

Based on the detailed pre match analysis and the current form of both teams, England are predicted to win the match against Oman in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.