Pakistan vs England Dream11 Prediction for ICC T20 WC Final Match | PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Today’s Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

PAK VS ENG Dream11 Prediction: In the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 championship match, Pakistan and England will square off on Sunday (November 13). The first semi-final at the SCG had Pakistan defeating New Zealand by seven wickets, while the second semi-final included England crushing India. The 1992 World Cup finals at the MCG will be repeated, and England will be aiming for retribution and hoping to win the T20 World Cup for a second time.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both PAK vs ENG T20 WC, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s PAK vs ENG T20 match.

PAK vs ENG ICC T20 World Cup Final – Match 45 | Complete Match Details

Match ICC T20 World Cup – PAK VS ENG PAK VS ENG Match Date Sunday, November 13th, 2022. PAK VS ENG Match Time 1:30 pm IST Venue Melbourne Cricket Stadium

Complete match analysis by experts for PAK VS ENG ICC T20 World Cup Final match 45

Key Players in Form in PAK VS ENG teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali.

England: Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook.

Weather conditions in PAK VS ENG ICC T20 World Cup Final Match 45

The weather is clear and the rain won’t be a problem for this fixture.

Pak vs Eng T20 World Cup Match – Pitch report by experts

The surface at this location is ideal for pacers, with the right amount of pace and bounce, and the cloudy skies will provide swing with the new ball as well. The batters, on the other hand, can contribute significantly to their teams’ totals if they manage to withstand an early surge.

Toss factor in PAK VS ENG T20 World Cup Final

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first.

Venue stats – Melbourne Cricket Ground

Total T20 matches – 21

Matches won Batting First – 9

Matches won Batting second – 11

Average first innings score – 143

Highest score – 186

Lowest score – 74

PAK vs ENG head-to-head

Played: 28

Pakistan won: 9

England won: 18

Draw: 1

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup Final

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales.

Probable Playing XI for PAK in PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Match 45

Babar Azam(C), Shan Masood, SH Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, S Afridi.

Probable Playing XI for ENG in PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Match 45

HC Brook, DJ Malan, AD Hales, MM Ali, SM Curran, LS Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Jos Buttler(C), AU Rashid, Mark Wood.

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Final Match 45 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T1)

Jos Buttler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Azam, Salt, Hales, Stokes, Shadab Khan, Woakes, Rauf, Adil Rashid.

PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Final Match 45 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2)

Jos Buttler, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Ahmed, Hales, Curran, Stokes, Shadab Khan, Wood, Rauf, Afridi.

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Jos Buttler: has currently scored 119 runs in this tournament. Given his potential, he will be a sound choice to have on the fantasy side.

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Alex Hales: The top-order hitter for England has scored the most runs with 211 in five innings. He blasted 86* off 47 in the most recent game, helping the Three Lions advance to the championship.

Iftikhar Ahmed: who bats at number four or five, has served as Pakistan’s batting order’s go-to guy. He has two fifty-hit games to his belt and 114 runs in six innings with a 131.03 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 team

Sam Curran: The gifted all-arounder has performed admirably, particularly with the ball. With 10 wickets in five games, he is England’s best bowler and will try to help with the bat.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Shaheen Afridi: Shaheen has been on point lately, routinely scooping up wickets and applying pressure to batters. He has 10 wickets to his belt and a 6.17 effective economy.

Captain Prediction for PAK vs ENG Dream11 team

Babar Azam

Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Alex Hales

Must picks for PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Babar Azam

Alex Hales

Jos Buttler

Shaheen Afridi

Sam Curran

Risky choices for PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Naseem Shah

Harry Brookes

Who will win today’s PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Final match?

England are favourites to win this one, who might expect a tough battle against Pakistan.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big

