Tuesday, June 11, 2024
PAK vs CAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Pakistan vs Canada ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

PAK vs CAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn
Image Source: Fantasy Khiladi
KreedOn Network
By KreedOn Network
5 mins read
Updated:
PAK vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: In the 22nd match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, Pakistan will face off against Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Scheduled for June 11 at 08:00 PM IST, this match is critical for both teams. Pakistan, ranked fourth in Group D, is yet to secure a win, while Canada, currently third in the group, is coming off their historic first T20 World Cup victory against Ireland.

Pakistan’s campaign has been turbulent, with losses against the USA and India. Despite strong bowling performances, their batting has faltered. In their match against India, Pakistan bowled India out for just 119 runs but failed to chase the target, losing by six runs. Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf have been the standout bowlers, each taking three wickets in their last match. However, the batting lineup, including star players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, has struggled to deliver under pressure. Fakhar Zaman’s form is particularly concerning, and his position in the middle order may be under scrutiny.

Canada has shown promising resilience, especially in their victory against Ireland. After a shaky start at 53/4, Nicholas Kirton (49 runs) and Shreyas Movva (37 runs) steadied the innings, allowing Canada to post a defendable total. Their bowlers, led by Jeremy Gordon and Dillon Heyliger, performed admirably to restrict Ireland and secure a 12-run win. Saad Bin Zafar and Junaid Siddiqui also contributed with economical spells.

PAK vs CAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 
Match Pakistan vs Canada, 22nd Match
Venue Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
Match Start Time 8:00 PM IST – Tuesday, 11 June 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for PAK vs CAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir

Canada: Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva, Jeremy Gordon
Weather forecast for PAK vs CAN match Temperature: 32°C

Precipitation: 0%

Humidity: 47%

Wind: 16 km/h
Pitch conditions for PAK vs CAN The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium has been a tricky venue, with uneven bounce and a slow outfield causing difficulties for batters. Historically, it has favored bowlers, particularly seamers.  
Toss Factor in PAK vs CAN The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first to take advantage of the conditions. 
PAK vs CAN Head-to-head Pakistan: 1 win

Canada: 0 wins
PAK vs CAN Squads Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

Canada: Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Rishiv Joshi, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur (wk), Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Rayyankhan Pathan, Shreyas Movva (wk).

Probable playing XI for Pakistan

Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf

Probable playing XI for Canada

Aaron Johnson, NS Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Dilpreet Bajwa, Saad Bin Zafar (C), Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for PAK vs CAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

PAK vs CAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Mohammed Rizwan, Shreyas Movva, Babar Azam, Nicholas Kirton, Shadab Khan, Dillon Heyliger, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Jeremy Gordon

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

PAK vs CAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Mohammed Rizwan, Shreyas Movva, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Nicholas Kirton, Shadab Khan, Dillon Heyliger, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Jeremy Gordon, Kaleem Sana

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Shreyas Movva: The wicketkeeper for Canada has emerged as a reliable presence behind the stumps in T20Is. With a T20I career that showcases his ability to handle pressure situations, Movva has been a consistent performer for his team. He is coming on the back of a responsible 37 not out against Ireland to see his team on the winning side. 

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Nicholas Kirton: The top run-scorer for Canada, Kirton’s ability to build partnerships will be vital. He has accumulated 100 runs in the tournament so far, securing the 5th rank in the highest run scorer list of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2024.

Babar Azam: The captain and top run-scorer for Pakistan in the tournament, Babar’s performance will be crucial in stabilizing the batting order. Azam has scored 57 runs in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Saad Bin Zafar: Saad has been a consistent performer, scoring 272 runs at an average of 22.66 and a strike rate of 133.99. With the ball, Saad has been equally impressive, taking 43 wickets in 39 matches at an average of 20.06 and an economy rate of 6.53. 

Shadab Khan: Shadab has proven to be a competitive allrounder in T20I cricket, with an impressive record of 107 wickets in 95 innings. So far in this year’s competition, he has also accumulated 44 runs with the bat. Shadab Khan has the potential to be a game changer.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Haris Rauf: With four wickets in the tournament so far, Rauf’s bowling will be key in dismantling the Canadian batting lineup. 

Dillon Heyliger: In the last match against Ireland, Heyliger bagged 2 wickets conceding just 18 runs in his 4 overs. Leading the Canadian bowling attack, Heyliger’s form will be crucial in limiting Pakistan’s runs. 

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Dillon Heyliger and Naseem Shah

Must Picks for PAK vs CAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 

  • Babar Azam
  • Mohammad Rizwan
  • Nicholas Kirton
  • Shaheen Afridi

Risky choices for PAK vs CAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between Pakistan and Canada?

While Pakistan enters this match under significant pressure, their experience and overall team strength give them an edge over Canada. However, Canada’s recent victory has boosted their confidence, making them a potential threat. For Pakistan, this match is a must-win to keep their Super Eights hopes alive. On the other hand, Canada will look to capitalize on their momentum and create another upset.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


