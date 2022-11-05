Pakistan vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction for today’s ICC T20 WC match | PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Today’s Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

- Advertisement -

PAK VS BAN Dream11 Prediction: Pakistan will lock horns with Bangladesh on Sunday. Both teams have a must-win game, so they will try to not only win it but also have other outcomes go their way. In their match with South Africa, Pakistan pulled off a stunning comeback to win. They outscored the Proteas by 33 runs to win the rain-shortened game. In contrast, Bangladesh lost to India by the slimmest of margins—6 runs—in another game that was cut short by rain.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both PAK vs BAN T20 WC, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s PAK vs BAN T20 match.

PAK vs BAN ICC T20 World Cup – Match 41 | Complete Details

Match ICC T20 World Cup – PAK VS BAN PAK VS BAN Match Date Sunday, November 6th, 2022. PAK VS BAN Match Time 9:30 am IST Venue Adelaide Oval

Complete match analysis by experts for PAK VS BAN ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match 41

Key Players in Form in PAK VS BAN teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali

Bangladesh: Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis

Weather conditions in PAK VS BAN ICC T20 World Cup match 41

The weather is clear, and the rain won’t be a problem for this fixture.

PAK VS BAN T20 World Cup Match – Pitch report by experts

Both the batter and the bowlers have had a lot of support from the Adelaide pitch. The pitch will be longer than usual because it has been utilized before. The expected par score is between 150 and 160 runs.

Toss factor in PAK VS BAN T20 World Cup

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first.

Venue stats – Adelaide Oval

Total T20 matches – 12

Matches won Batting First – 6

Matches won Batting second – 5

Average first innings score – 158

Highest score – 223

Lowest score – 117

PAK vs BAN head-to-head

Played: 17

Pakistan won: 15

Bangladesh won: 2

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.

Bangladesh: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Ashen Bandara, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan.

Probable Playing XI for PAK in PAK vs BAN T20 World Cup Match 41

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Harris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Probable Playing XI for BAN in PAK vs BAN T20 World Cup Match 41

Nazrul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(C), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hassan(wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

PAK vs BAN T20 2022 World Cup Match 41 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T1)

Mohammad Rizwan, Litton Das, Babar Azam, Nazrul Hossain Shanto, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Harris Rauf, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

PAK vs BAN T20 2022 World Cup Match 41 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2)

Md Rizwan, Litton Das, Babar Azam, Nazrul Hossain Shanto, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Harris Rauf, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Litton Das: He is possibly one of Bangladesh’s best T20 batsmen right now. He is now a highly explosive alternative at the top because to his ability to strike in powerplay overs.

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Shan Masood: Masood is top-scored for Pakistan in the showcase event and provides solid support in the middle order. He has accumulated 108 runs in three innings at an average of 54, with a high score of 52*.

All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Shadab Khan: The vice-captain of Pakistan has displayed excellent ball control during this world cup. He also contributed significantly with the bat, scoring 52 runs in 22 balls in quick succession to help Pakistan defeat South Africa with a sizable total. In that game, he also claimed two wickets.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction

Taskin Ahmed: In the most recent world cup, the express speed bowler has been in top form. He has taken wickets while being careful not to concede easy runs to even the most significant opponents.

Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

Md Rizwan

Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Babar Azam

Must picks for PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Shadab Khan

Iftikhar Ahmed

Litton Das

Md Rizwan

Risky choices for PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Naseem Shah

Pramod Madushan

Who will win today’s PAK vs BAN T20 World Cup match?

Pakistan is the favourite to win this fixture, who might expect a tough battle against Bangladesh.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game.

