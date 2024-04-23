Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Padma Shri Award 2024: Rohan Bopanna Honored with Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu

Padma Shri award 2024: Rohan Bopanna Honored with Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu | KreedOn
Image Source: X
Rohan Bopanna, a seasoned Indian tennis player and current ATP doubles world number one, was recognized with a notable award by the government for his significant contributions to the sport. He was presented with the Padma Shri award on Monday, April 22, 2024, by India’s President, Droupadi Murmu.

Rohan Bopanna, a distinguished Indian tennis player with two Grand Slam titles and 26 ATP Tour victories to his name, was presented with the Padma Shri award by Indian President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on April 22.

The Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian honor in India, following the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Bhushan in the hierarchy of prestigious awards in the country.

Regarding Rohan Bopanna’s latest accomplishments, he claimed the men’s doubles title at the Miami Open in March 2024, partnering with Australia’s Matthew Ebden. Prior to that, the pair triumphed at the Australian Open against Italy’s Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, winning in straight sets with scores of 7-6 and 7-5. This victory marked Bopanna’s second career Grand Slam title and his first in men’s doubles. His initial Grand Slam win was in mixed doubles at the 2017 French Open with Gabriela Dabrowski from Canada. Additionally, he recently achieved the milestone of becoming the oldest Grand Slam champion.

