Chess Olympiad 2021: Indian team reach semifinals – Up against USA

The Indian team is through to the semifinals of the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad. India beat Ukraine in a nerve-racking Quarterfinal match. Defending co-champions Russia is also through to the last four. India will face the USA. While Russia will lock horns with China.

The Quarter-Final encounter was an intense one for India. It was a hard-fought battle contested between 3 sets.

India v Ukraine

Team India took the first set, after winning 4-2. The main scorer was Nihal Sarin, who is on an unbeaten 6/6 run. Ukraine bounced back to take the second set. India narrowly lost 3½ – 2½. The result meant the game went into a tiebreaker.

In the Tiebreaker, India showed its defending championship mentality. India cruised to victory 5-1 to take the decisive match. Luck was also on the side of the Indians. Nihal Sarin won by default after his opponent disconnected in between and was unable to resume the game.

Road to the Final

India is now very near to defend its crown. India is up against the USA in the semifinals. The encounter is scheduled at 9 PM today.

Joint champions Russia are also in the semifinals. And will face the Chinese.

