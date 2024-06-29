Saturday, June 29, 2024
Olympic Javelin Thrower DP Manu Suspended for Doping Offence, Set to Miss Paris 2024 Olympics

Image Source: News18
Harshal Barot
Harshal Barot
Indian javelin thrower DP Manu, an Olympic hopeful, was provisionally suspended for Doping Offence by the National Anti-Doping Agency, NADA, following a positive test report for anabolic steroids.

DP Manu returned the positive test during the Indian Grand Prix in April this year. Earlier, the Athletics Federation of India asked Manu to stay away from competitions on NADA’s instructions.

The 24-year-old DP Manu, who won a silver medal at the 2023 Asian Championships, was likely to qualify for the Olympics through the world ranking quota but is now set to miss the Paris Olympics after this development.

Manu was earlier included in the list of athletes for the National Inter-State Championships, commencing on Thursday, but his name was withdrawn in the revised list. AFI president Adille Sumariwalla told PTI that NADA asked the federation to withdraw Manu from competition though he did not confirm whether the athlete had flunked a dope test.

Sumariwalla said:

“There could be something like that, but we still don’t know what the actual thing is. There was a phone call to AFI office (from the NADA) yesterday that he (Manu) be stopped from competitions.”


“Otherwise there are no details (on what kind of possible violation). I think the athlete himself (DP Manu) is finding out from the NADA what is the exact thing.”

Manu finished second behind Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra with a best throw of 82.06m at the Federation Cup from May 15 to 19 in Bhubaneswar. He further went on to take gold at the Taiwan Athletics Open in TaipeiCity on June 1 with a throw of 81.58m.

Manu featured 15th in the World Athletics Road to Paris list and was well within the qualifying mark for the Paris Olympics, where 32 athletes each in men’s Javelin Throw will take part. The qualification deadline is June 30.

Chopra and Kishore Jena had also taken an automatic berth for the Olympics after crossing the qualifying standard of 85.50m. Any event at an Olympic track-and-field competition shall be represented by no more than three athletes from one country.

