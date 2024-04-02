Olympic Hopes: Mirabai Chanu Punches Ticket to Paris Olympics in Style

- Advertisement -

Mirabai Chanu, who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics, has taken a significant stride towards securing a spot in the 2024 Paris Games. She achieved third place in the women’s 49kg Group B event at the IWF World Cup, marking her return from a six-month injury hiatus. Chanu demonstrated her strength by lifting a total of 184 kg (81kg+103kg) at the competition, which is the final mandatory qualifier for the Paris Olympics.

Her performance fulfills the requirements for participation in the Paris Olympics, having competed in two obligatory events and three additional qualifiers. Currently positioned second in the women’s 49kg Olympic Qualification Ranking (OQR), Chanu’s official confirmation for qualification awaits updates to the OQR after the conclusion of the World Cup. The top 10 lifters in each weight category will earn spots at the Paris Olympics.

Despite facing setbacks from a hip tendonitis injury sustained during the Asian Games in September, Mirabai Chanu demonstrated her resilience by successfully executing five clean lifts. Although her performance did not match her personal best records, the 29-year-old’s advancement suggests room for improvement leading up to the Games.

Mirabai Chanu, renowned for her personal best of 88 kg in snatch and previously setting a world record of 119 kg in clean and jerk at the Asian Championships in 2021, still has time to attain her peak performance by July. Her upcoming participation in the Paris Games will mark her third Olympic appearance, where she will represent India as the sole weightlifter.

