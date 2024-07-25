Olympic Champion Abhinav Bindra Joins Paris Olympics Torch Relay

- Advertisement -

Abhinav Bindra, India’s first individual Olympic gold medalist, joined the torch relay of the Paris 2024 Olympics on Wednesday. He proudly carried the Olympic torch through the streets of Paris, sharing his experience on social media. A video shared by the Indian Paris 2024 Olympics account shows Abhinav Bindra taking part in the relay event. Bindra said that he was very thankful for the opportunity, stating that carrying the Olympic flame is a huge honor. He reiterated that the Games are about inspiring, dreaming together, and achieving-hoping that everyone will continue doing so.

-- Advertisement --

Abhinav Bindra had announced his role in the torch relay on X:

Excited to share that I’ll be a torch bearer for the @paris2024 Olympic Games, a beacon of peace and perseverance across the globe. This flame represents our collective spirit and the power of dreams. A great privilege and honour!

Weeks after he was awarded the Olympic Order by the International Olympic Committee, the torch relay came. Announced on Monday, the award recognizes his contribution to the Olympic Movement. Ceremonial awarding of the Olympic Order will be done to Bindra on 10 August at the 142nd IOC Session in Paris, a day ahead of the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

-- Advertisement --

Carrying the Olympic flame yesterday in the Paris 2024 Torch Relay was an honor beyond words. 🌟 The spirit of the Games lives in each of us, and I am humbled to be part of this incredible journey. Let's continue to inspire, dream, and achieve together! 🇮🇳🔥 #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/6f9oEiWu61 — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 25, 2024

The Olympic Order is the highest award the IOC can bestow and recognizes by means of an outstanding achievement in sport individuals of eminent merit in the Olympic Movement.

In a letter dated July 20, the IOC Executive Board conveyed their delight in bestowing this honor upon Bindra. The letter read that:

-- Advertisement --

“It is with great pleasure that I inform you that the IOC Executive Board has decided to award you with the Olympic Order for your outstanding services to the Olympic Movement.”

Abhinav Bindra is the first Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal in the men’s 10-meter air rifle event at the 2008 Beijing Games. Bindra has taken on an influential position while governing the sport and representing athletes. He was the chairman of the International Shooting Sport Federation from 2014 and became a member in 2010, a position he held until 2020. Bindra has since 2018 also formed a part of the IOC Athlete Commission.

Also Read | Top 10 Best Track Pants | Improve Your Mobility With Track Pants