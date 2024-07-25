Thursday, July 25, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsOlympic Champion Abhinav Bindra Joins Paris Olympics Torch Relay
-- Advertisement --

Olympic Champion Abhinav Bindra Joins Paris Olympics Torch Relay

Olympic Champion Abhinav Bindra Joins Paris Olympics Torch Relay | KreedOn
Image Source: India Today
Harshal Barot
By Harshal Barot
1 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Abhinav Bindra, India’s first individual Olympic gold medalist, joined the torch relay of the Paris 2024 Olympics on Wednesday. He proudly carried the Olympic torch through the streets of Paris, sharing his experience on social media. A video shared by the Indian Paris 2024 Olympics account shows Abhinav Bindra taking part in the relay event. Bindra said that he was very thankful for the opportunity, stating that carrying the Olympic flame is a huge honor. He reiterated that the Games are about inspiring, dreaming together, and achieving-hoping that everyone will continue doing so.

-- Advertisement --

Abhinav Bindra had announced his role in the torch relay on X:

Excited to share that I’ll be a torch bearer for the @paris2024 Olympic Games, a beacon of peace and perseverance across the globe. This flame represents our collective spirit and the power of dreams. A great privilege and honour!

Weeks after he was awarded the Olympic Order by the International Olympic Committee, the torch relay came. Announced on Monday, the award recognizes his contribution to the Olympic Movement. Ceremonial awarding of the Olympic Order will be done to Bindra on 10 August at the 142nd IOC Session in Paris, a day ahead of the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

-- Advertisement --

The Olympic Order is the highest award the IOC can bestow and recognizes by means of an outstanding achievement in sport individuals of eminent merit in the Olympic Movement.

In a letter dated July 20, the IOC Executive Board conveyed their delight in bestowing this honor upon Bindra. The letter read that:

-- Advertisement --

“It is with great pleasure that I inform you that the IOC Executive Board has decided to award you with the Olympic Order for your outstanding services to the Olympic Movement.”

Abhinav Bindra is the first Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal in the men’s 10-meter air rifle event at the 2008 Beijing Games. Bindra has taken on an influential position while governing the sport and representing athletes. He was the chairman of the International Shooting Sport Federation from 2014 and became a member in 2010, a position he held until 2020. Bindra has since 2018 also formed a part of the IOC Athlete Commission.

Top 10 Best Track Pants | Improve Your Mobility With Track Pants- KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Best Track Pants | Improve Your Mobility With Track Pants

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Harshal Barot
Harshal Barot
Harshal Barot is a Senior Content Editor at KreedOn. With over 6 years of experience in the field of sports content, Harshal is a seasoned cricket analyst who brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our platform.
Previous article
Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony: When, Where and How to Watch it Live on TV and Mobile
Next article
Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Women’s Archery Team Secures Quarterfinal Spot

RELATED ARTICLES

Archery

Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Women’s Archery Team Secures Quarterfinal Spot

Harshal Barot -
Indian women's archery team confirmed a quarterfinal berth at the Paris Olympics on Thursday. In the ranking round, Ankita...
News

Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony: When, Where and How to Watch it Live on TV and Mobile

Harshal Barot -
India is entering 69 medal events across 16 sports at the Paris Olympics 2024, starting on July 26 in...
Football

Paris Olympics 2024: Argentina vs. Morocco – A Strange Start to the Games

Saiman Das -
Argentina vs. Morocco: The 2024 Paris Olympics Games kicked off with controversy as Morocco defeated Argentina in their first...
News

Nita M. Ambani Re-Elected Unanimously as the Member of IOC

Saiman Das -
Prior to the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games this weekend, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced...
News

Paris Olympics 2024: Manika Batra Set to Challenge Welsh Teen; Sharath Kamal Takes on Kozul

Saiman Das -
Veteran Indian table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal is set to begin his 2024 Paris Olympics journey against Slovenia's...
Cricket

10 Unique Technologies Used in Cricket but Not in Other Sports

Astik Ghosh -
Cricket is one of the most popular sports on the globe. Technology and Data are changing the world as...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World in 2024: Wealth Rankings

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019