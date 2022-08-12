NZ vs WI 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction | New Zealand vs West Indies Tips by Experts for today’s dream11 team | Match Preview, Team Analysis, Where to watch NZ vs WI

- Advertisement -

NZ vs WI 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction: A comfortable win for the away side to kick off the T20 series.

Mitchell Santner rose to the rescue with his 3/19 spell clinching the crucial wickets of Sharmarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer and won the man of the match award.

New Zealand got off to a great start with the bat as well as with the ball while West Indies were struggling to find that one player who can drag the game to the last over.

Two more matches to go and the hosts are on the verge of losing another T20 series.

In this blog you will get to know complete details about the team squads of both the team, weather forecast, pitch report, importance of toss, dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s take a look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s dream11 team.

Match Details of NZ vs WI 2nd t20 match | Today’s Dream11 Team Prediction

Match New Zealand vs West Indies – 2nd T20 NZ vs WI Match Date Saturday, August 13, 2022 NZ vs WI Match Time 12 am IST Venue Sabina Park

Complete Match Analysis of NZ vs WI 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction | today dream11 team

Key Players in Form New Zealand: Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Brandon King, Akeal Hosein Weather conditions in NZ vs WI match There is a huge chance of a thunderstorm at Sabina Park on matchday. The temperature will be around 31 degree celsius. NZ vs WI Pitch report It is certainly a neutral pitch as we have seen in the first T20. Both the batsmen and bowlers can score. Toss factor in NZ vs WI match As rain is expected, it is better to chase as you can play the first few overs to raise the run rate. Venue T20 stats Total T20 matches – 4 Matches won Batting First – 2 Matches won Batting second – 2 Average first innings score – 134 Highest score – 194 Lowest Score – 96 NZ vs WI Head to head Played: 17 NZ won: 9 WI won: 3 Squads NZ: Kane Williamson (Captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Probable Playing XI for NZ in 2nd T20

Devon Conway (wk), Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

Probable Playing XI for West Indies in 2nd T20

Sharmarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy.

Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Team for NZ vs WI 2nd T20- Today Dream11 Team

Todays Dream11 Team Prediction – Team 1

Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Kyle Mayers (c), Kane Williamson, Sharmarh Brooks, Mitchell Santner, Romario Shepherd Trent Boult (vc), Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy

Todays Dream11 Team Prediction – Team 2

Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (c), Kyle Mayers (vc), Kane Williamson, Brandon King, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, Trent Boult, Akeal Hosein, Lockie Ferguson, Obed McCoy

NZ vs WI Dream 11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Devon Conway: Conway came out as the WK batsman for NZ in the first T20 and he added to his reputation of a rising T20 star of this age.

Batsmen Prediction for todays Dream11 team

Martin Guptill: Helped to give a good start but couldn’t stay in the crease for a long time. NZ expects a big innings from Guptill in the upcoming match.

Kyle Mayers: Mayers got out for just one in the last match. Let’s hope that it only makes him more hungry for boundaries.

All rounder Prediction for todays Dream11 team

Mitchell Santner: A man of the match performer shouldn’t be left out of your fantasy XI. Santner is not really consistent but maybe we could trust the form.

Bowlers Prediction for todays Dream11 team

Trent Boult: Hoping for that one match where Boult tears through the entire top order.

Akeal Hosein: Akeal wasn’t picked in the 1st ODI but now that Hayden Walsh couldn’t impress, WI might bring him back.

Captain Prediction for todays Dream11 team

Kyle Mayers

Vice captain Prediction for todays Dream11 team

Devon Conway

Must picks for NZ vs WI Dream 11 Prediction

Kyle Mayers

Trent Boult

Devon Conway

Akeal Hosein

Martin Guptill

Risky choices for NZ vs WI Dream 11 Prediction

Jason Holder

Rovman Powell

Kane Williamson

Nicholas Pooran

Who will win today’s match? – NZ vs WI?

KreedOn predicts a win for West Indies with a probability of 60-40 because the T20 format just suits brave comebacks and West Indies has done that before. They did comeback against India in the 2nd T20 of the series. NZ looks alright, but this is not the strongest of Windies.

