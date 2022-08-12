NZ vs WI 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction | New Zealand vs West Indies Tips by Experts for today’s dream11 team | Match Preview, Team Analysis, Where to watch NZ vs WI

NZ vs WI 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction: A comfortable win for the away side to kick off the T20 series.
Mitchell Santner rose to the rescue with his 3/19 spell clinching the crucial wickets of Sharmarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer and won the man of the match award.
New Zealand got off to a great start with the bat as well as with the ball while West Indies were struggling to find that one player who can drag the game to the last over.
Two more matches to go and the hosts are on the verge of losing another T20 series.
In this blog you will get to know complete details about the team squads of both the team, weather forecast, pitch report, importance of toss, dream11 team by experts and much more.
Let’s take a look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s dream11 team.
Match Details of NZ vs WI 2nd t20 match | Today’s Dream11 Team Prediction
|Match
|New Zealand vs West Indies – 2nd T20
|NZ vs WI Match Date
|Saturday, August 13, 2022
|NZ vs WI Match Time
|12 am IST
|Venue
|Sabina Park
Complete Match Analysis of NZ vs WI 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction | today dream11 team
-- Advertisement --
|Key Players in Form
|New Zealand: Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner
West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Brandon King, Akeal Hosein
|Weather conditions in NZ vs WI match
|There is a huge chance of a thunderstorm at Sabina Park on matchday. The temperature will be around 31 degree celsius.
|NZ vs WI Pitch report
|It is certainly a neutral pitch as we have seen in the first T20. Both the batsmen and bowlers can score.
|Toss factor in NZ vs WI match
|As rain is expected, it is better to chase as you can play the first few overs to raise the run rate.
|Venue T20 stats
|Total T20 matches – 4
Matches won Batting First – 2
Matches won Batting second – 2
Average first innings score – 134
Highest score – 194
Lowest Score – 96
|NZ vs WI Head to head
|Played: 17
NZ won: 9
WI won: 3
|Squads
|NZ: Kane Williamson (Captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee
West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.
Probable Playing XI for NZ in 2nd T20
Devon Conway (wk), Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson
Probable Playing XI for West Indies in 2nd T20
Sharmarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy.
Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Team for NZ vs WI 2nd T20- Today Dream11 Team
Todays Dream11 Team Prediction – Team 1
Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Kyle Mayers (c), Kane Williamson, Sharmarh Brooks, Mitchell Santner, Romario Shepherd Trent Boult (vc), Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy
Todays Dream11 Team Prediction – Team 2
Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (c), Kyle Mayers (vc), Kane Williamson, Brandon King, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, Trent Boult, Akeal Hosein, Lockie Ferguson, Obed McCoy
NZ vs WI Dream 11 Wicket Keeper Prediction
Devon Conway: Conway came out as the WK batsman for NZ in the first T20 and he added to his reputation of a rising T20 star of this age.
Batsmen Prediction for todays Dream11 team
Martin Guptill: Helped to give a good start but couldn’t stay in the crease for a long time. NZ expects a big innings from Guptill in the upcoming match.
Kyle Mayers: Mayers got out for just one in the last match. Let’s hope that it only makes him more hungry for boundaries.
All rounder Prediction for todays Dream11 team
Mitchell Santner: A man of the match performer shouldn’t be left out of your fantasy XI. Santner is not really consistent but maybe we could trust the form.
Bowlers Prediction for todays Dream11 team
Trent Boult: Hoping for that one match where Boult tears through the entire top order.
Akeal Hosein: Akeal wasn’t picked in the 1st ODI but now that Hayden Walsh couldn’t impress, WI might bring him back.
Captain Prediction for todays Dream11 team
Kyle Mayers
Vice captain Prediction for todays Dream11 team
Devon Conway
Must picks for NZ vs WI Dream 11 Prediction
- Kyle Mayers
- Trent Boult
- Devon Conway
- Akeal Hosein
- Martin Guptill
Risky choices for NZ vs WI Dream 11 Prediction
- Jason Holder
- Rovman Powell
- Kane Williamson
- Nicholas Pooran
Who will win today’s match? – NZ vs WI?
KreedOn predicts a win for West Indies with a probability of 60-40 because the T20 format just suits brave comebacks and West Indies has done that before. They did comeback against India in the 2nd T20 of the series. NZ looks alright, but this is not the strongest of Windies.