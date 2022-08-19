NZ vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction | New Zealand vs West Indies Prediction Tips by Experts for Today’s Dream11 Team | Match Preview, Team Analysis, Where to watch NZ vs WI 2nd ODI

A rather surprising result in the first ODI as West Indies won over New Zealand quite comfortably. Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph clinched three wickets each helping the Caribbeans to restrict the Kiwis at 190 and Sharmarh Brooks took his team to the shore with the bat. New Zealand has to put out their best efforts in the 2nd ODI to avoid an early defeat in the series. Lets have a look at the complete NZ vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction tips by experts for todays match.
The 2nd ODI between NZ and WI will be played at Kensington Oval, Barbados on 19th of Aug from 11:30 PM IST.
You can watch NZ vs WI live on Fancode app in India.
In this blog you will get to know complete details about the team squads of both the team, weather forecast, pitch report, importance of toss, dream11 team by experts and much more.
Let’s take a look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s dream11 team.
Details of NZ vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Team Prediction
|Match
|New Zealand vs West Indies – 2nd ODI
|NZ vs WI Match Date
|Friday, August 19, 2022
|NZ vs WI Match Time
|11:30 pm IST
|Venue
|Kensington Oval, Barbados
Complete Match Analysis of NZ vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction | today dream11 team
|Key Players in Form
|New Zealand: Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips
West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Brandon King, Akeal Hosein
|Weather conditions in NZ vs WI match
|On a majorly sunny day with the temperature around 31 degree celsius there is a significant chance that scattered showers will happen.
|NZ vs WI Pitch report
|The fast bowlers can really have their day on this pitch. Bounce and pace from the surface will trouble the batsmen.
|Toss factor in NZ vs WI match
|There might be more difficulty in setting targets than chasing them down in the Oval.
|Venue ODI stats
|Total ODI matches – 46
Matches won Batting First – 20
Matches won Batting second – 24
Average first innings score – 229
Highest score – 364
Lowest Score – 91
|NZ vs WI Head to head
|Played: 66
NZ won: 28
WI won: 31
|Squads
|NZ: Kane Williamson (Captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee
West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie (subject to fitness), Keemo Paul, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair.
Probable Playing XI for NZ in 2nd ODI
Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Mitchell Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson
Probable Playing XI for West Indies in 2nd ODI
Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Keacy Carty, Sharmarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Kevin Sinclair, Akeal Hosein, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph
Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Team for NZ vs WI
Todays Dream11 Team Prediction – Team 1
Shai Hope (vc), Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (c), Sharmarh Brooks, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Mayers, Tim Southee, Akeal Hosein, Trent Boult, Alzarri Joseph
Todays Dream11 Team Prediction – Team 2
Shai Hope, Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Sharmarh Brooks (vc), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Mayers (c), Tim Southee, Akeal Hosein, Trent Boult, Alzarri Joseph
NZ vs WI Dream 11 Wicket Keeper Prediction
Shai Hope: Shai Hope plays the classic ODI innings, taking his time in the pitch. When he plays like that, it would be hard for NZ to get rid of him.
Dream 11 Batsmen Prediction
Devon Conway: Conway was pushed to number 4 in the 1st ODI. Maybe if they play him in his natural position, the expected performance can be yielded.
Sharmarh Brooks: At one point of the game, NZ could have turned the tables but Brooks anchored his innings firm and took responsibility of winning the game for WI.
Dream 11 All rounder Prediction for today’s match
Kyle Mayers: Although he is not under the spotlight for the last few matches, Mayers is still the one NZ should be careful of.
Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction for today’s match
Trent Boult: Boult got the crucial wickets of Kyle Mayers and Shrmarh Brooks in the first ODI but couldn’t win it for NZ.
Akeal Hosein: Akeal Hosein is developing into a consistent spinner for WI. He had plenty of good outings in the recent past.
Dream 11 Captain Prediction
Devon Conway
Dream 11 Vice captain Prediction
Kyle Mayers
Must picks for NZ vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction
- Kyle Mayers
- Trent Boult
- Devon Conway
- Shai Hope
- Akeal Hosein
Risky choices for NZ vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction
- Jason Holder
- Rovman Powell
- Nicholas Pooran
- Shimron Hetmyer
Who will win today’s match?
Now that West Indies did the unexpected, the matchup is more even. NZ have a few loopholes in their batting positions and XI selection. West Indies also didn’t look very dominant chasing down a low score. KreedOn predicts a 50-50 chance for both sides to win the 2nd ODI.