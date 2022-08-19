NZ vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction | New Zealand vs West Indies Prediction Tips by Experts for Today’s Dream11 Team | Match Preview, Team Analysis, Where to watch NZ vs WI 2nd ODI

- Advertisement -

A rather surprising result in the first ODI as West Indies won over New Zealand quite comfortably. Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph clinched three wickets each helping the Caribbeans to restrict the Kiwis at 190 and Sharmarh Brooks took his team to the shore with the bat. New Zealand has to put out their best efforts in the 2nd ODI to avoid an early defeat in the series. Lets have a look at the complete NZ vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction tips by experts for todays match.

The 2nd ODI between NZ and WI will be played at Kensington Oval, Barbados on 19th of Aug from 11:30 PM IST.

You can watch NZ vs WI live on Fancode app in India.

In this blog you will get to know complete details about the team squads of both the team, weather forecast, pitch report, importance of toss, dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s take a look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s dream11 team.

Details of NZ vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Team Prediction

Match New Zealand vs West Indies – 2nd ODI NZ vs WI Match Date Friday, August 19, 2022 NZ vs WI Match Time 11:30 pm IST Venue Kensington Oval, Barbados

Complete Match Analysis of NZ vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction | today dream11 team

Key Players in Form New Zealand: Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Brandon King, Akeal Hosein Weather conditions in NZ vs WI match On a majorly sunny day with the temperature around 31 degree celsius there is a significant chance that scattered showers will happen. NZ vs WI Pitch report The fast bowlers can really have their day on this pitch. Bounce and pace from the surface will trouble the batsmen. Toss factor in NZ vs WI match There might be more difficulty in setting targets than chasing them down in the Oval. Venue ODI stats Total ODI matches – 46 Matches won Batting First – 20 Matches won Batting second – 24 Average first innings score – 229 Highest score – 364 Lowest Score – 91 NZ vs WI Head to head Played: 66 NZ won: 28 WI won: 31 Squads NZ: Kane Williamson (Captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie (subject to fitness), Keemo Paul, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair.

Probable Playing XI for NZ in 2nd ODI

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Mitchell Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Probable Playing XI for West Indies in 2nd ODI

Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Keacy Carty, Sharmarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Kevin Sinclair, Akeal Hosein, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph

Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Team for NZ vs WI

Todays Dream11 Team Prediction – Team 1

Shai Hope (vc), Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (c), Sharmarh Brooks, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Mayers, Tim Southee, Akeal Hosein, Trent Boult, Alzarri Joseph

Todays Dream11 Team Prediction – Team 2

Shai Hope, Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Sharmarh Brooks (vc), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Mayers (c), Tim Southee, Akeal Hosein, Trent Boult, Alzarri Joseph

NZ vs WI Dream 11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Shai Hope: Shai Hope plays the classic ODI innings, taking his time in the pitch. When he plays like that, it would be hard for NZ to get rid of him.

Dream 11 Batsmen Prediction

Devon Conway: Conway was pushed to number 4 in the 1st ODI. Maybe if they play him in his natural position, the expected performance can be yielded.

Sharmarh Brooks: At one point of the game, NZ could have turned the tables but Brooks anchored his innings firm and took responsibility of winning the game for WI.

Dream 11 All rounder Prediction for today’s match

Kyle Mayers: Although he is not under the spotlight for the last few matches, Mayers is still the one NZ should be careful of.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction for today’s match

Trent Boult: Boult got the crucial wickets of Kyle Mayers and Shrmarh Brooks in the first ODI but couldn’t win it for NZ.

Akeal Hosein: Akeal Hosein is developing into a consistent spinner for WI. He had plenty of good outings in the recent past.

Dream 11 Captain Prediction

Devon Conway

Dream 11 Vice captain Prediction

Kyle Mayers

Must picks for NZ vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Kyle Mayers

Trent Boult

Devon Conway

Shai Hope

Akeal Hosein

Risky choices for NZ vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Jason Holder

Rovman Powell

Nicholas Pooran

Shimron Hetmyer

Who will win today’s match?

Now that West Indies did the unexpected, the matchup is more even. NZ have a few loopholes in their batting positions and XI selection. West Indies also didn’t look very dominant chasing down a low score. KreedOn predicts a 50-50 chance for both sides to win the 2nd ODI.

For more interesting content on Indian Sports stay tuned with KreedOn.