NZ vs WI 1st T20 Dream11 Prediction | New Zealand vs West Indies Tips by Experts for today’s dream11 team | Match Preview, Team Analysis, Where to watch NZ vs WI

- Advertisement -

NZ vs WI 1st T20 Dream11 Prediction for today’s match: A tough time for West Indies as they are entering the New Zealand test after failing against India in both ODI and T20s.

West Indies has not won any of their last five T20s against NZ and they are in desperate need to build a competitive side for the T20 World Cup which is just two months away.

-- Advertisement --

New Zealand’s opponents in their last three T20 series were Ireland, Scotland and Netherlands and they successfully won over them.

This is a better squad and West Indies didn’t look weak against India in the T20 series. Additionally, New Zealand’s task will not be easy away from home.

-- Advertisement --

In this blog you will get to know complete details about the team squads of both the team, weather forecast, pitch report, importance of toss, dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s take a look at the Dream 11 prediction of the match.

Match Details of NZ vs WI 1st t20 match | Today’s Dream11 Team Prediction

-- Advertisement --

Match New Zealand vs West Indies – 1st T20 Match Date Thursday, August 11, 2022 Match Time 12 am IST Venue Sabina Park

Complete Match Analysis of NZ vs WI 1st T20 Dream11 Prediction | today dream11 team

-- Advertisement --

Key Players in Form New Zealand: Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Brandon King, Akeal Hosein Weather conditions in NZ vs WI match The temperature will be around 32 degree celsius and there is a 20% chance that rain would interrupt. NZ vs WI Pitch report Powerplay is the moment for the bowlers and after that, it would be an even surface for both batsmen and bowlers. Toss factor in NZ vs WI match There have been only three T20 matches played in Sabina Park so it’s too early to predict how the toss would affect the game. Venue T20 stats Total T20 matches – 3 Matches won Batting First – 1 Matches won Batting second – 2 Average first innings score – 134 Highest score – 194 Lowest Score – 96 NZ vs WI Head to head Played: 16 NZ won: 8 WI won: 3 Squads NZ: Kane Williamson (Captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Probable Playing XI for NZ in 1st T20

Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Tim Southee

Probable Playing XI for West Indies for 1st T20

Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Team for NZ vs WI 1st T20- Today Dream11 Team

Todays Dream11 Team Prediction – Team 1

Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Kyle Mayers (c), Brandon King, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Trent Boult (vc), Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

Todays Dream11 Team Prediction – Team 2

Martin Guptill (c), Devon Conway, Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Trent Boult (vc), Akeal Hosein, Lockie Ferguson, Obed McCoy

NZ vs WI Dream 11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Finn Allen: A destructive batsman who can change the course of the game anytime he wants to. That is Finn Allen.

Dream 11 Batsmen Prediction

Martin Guptill: Handful of experience here and a few good knocks recently. He is on a race to catch up with Rohit Sharma for the record of most T20I runs in history.

Kyle Mayers: Undoubtedly the one to fear for NZ. He is raw power and consistency personified.

Dream 11 All rounder Prediction for today’s match

Daryl Mitchell: Daryl is versatile across all formats and the man NZ can look forward at times of collapse.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction for today’s match

Trent Boult: World’s best ODI bowler at the moment and probably the greatest power play bowler of this age. Trent Boult could cause havoc to WI.

Akeal Hosein: Not a massive wicket bagger, but Akeal is consistent with economy and gets the main wicket at times.

Dream 11 Captain Prediction

Kyle Mayers

Dream 11 Vice captain Prediction

Trent Boult

Must picks for NZ vs WI Dream 11 Prediction

Kyle Mayers

Trent Boult

Martin Guptill

Akeal Hosein

Daryl Mitchell

Risky choices for NZ vs WI Dream 11 Prediction

Jason Holder

Rovman Powell

Kane Williamson

Who will win today’s match – NZ vs WI 1st T20?

It is going to be an even matchup and a difficult one to predict. NZ haven’t had any serious contests in the recent past and WI, although they lost, showcased a good performance against India. KreedOn predicts a 50-50 chance for both sides to be victorious in the 1st T20.

For more interesting content on Indian Sports stay tuned with KreedOn.