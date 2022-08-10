Wednesday, August 10, 2022
HomeToday Match PredictionCricket PredictionsNZ vs WI 1st T20 Dream11 Prediction | New Zealand vs West...

NZ vs WI 1st T20 Dream11 Prediction | New Zealand vs West Indies Tips by Experts for today’s dream11 team | Match Preview, Team Analysis, Where to watch NZ vs WI

-- Advertisement --
By KreedOn Network
Updated:
NZ vs Wi 1st t20 dream11 prediction - KreedOn
- Advertisement -

NZ vs WI 1st T20 Dream11 Prediction for today’s match: A tough time for West Indies as they are entering the New Zealand test after failing against India in both ODI and T20s.

West Indies has not won any of their last five T20s against NZ and they are in desperate need to build a competitive side for the T20 World Cup which is just two months away.

-- Advertisement --

New Zealand’s opponents in their last three T20 series were Ireland, Scotland and Netherlands and they successfully won over them.

This is a better squad and West Indies didn’t look weak against India in the T20 series. Additionally, New Zealand’s task will not be easy away from home.

-- Advertisement --

In this blog you will get to know complete details about the team squads of both the team, weather forecast, pitch report, importance of toss, dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s take a look at the Dream 11 prediction of the match.

Match Details of NZ vs WI 1st t20 match | Today’s Dream11 Team Prediction

-- Advertisement --

 

MatchNew Zealand vs West Indies – 1st T20
Match DateThursday, August 11, 2022
Match Time12 am IST
VenueSabina Park

 

Complete Match Analysis of NZ vs WI 1st T20 Dream11 Prediction | today dream11 team

 

-- Advertisement --
Key Players in FormNew Zealand: Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Brandon King, Akeal Hosein

Weather conditions in NZ vs WI matchThe temperature will be around 32 degree celsius and there is a 20% chance that rain would interrupt.
NZ vs WI Pitch reportPowerplay is the moment for the bowlers and after that, it would be an even surface for both batsmen and bowlers.
Toss factor in NZ vs WI matchThere have been only three T20 matches played in Sabina Park so it’s too early to predict how the toss would affect the game.
Venue T20 statsTotal T20 matches – 3

Matches won Batting First – 1

Matches won Batting second – 2

Average first innings score – 134

Highest score – 194

Lowest Score – 96

NZ vs WI Head to headPlayed: 16

NZ won: 8 

WI won: 3

SquadsNZ: Kane Williamson (Captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

 

Probable Playing XI for NZ in 1st T20

Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Tim Southee

Probable Playing XI for West Indies for 1st T20

Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Team for NZ vs WI 1st T20- Today Dream11 Team

Todays Dream11 Team Prediction – Team 1

Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Kyle Mayers (c), Brandon King, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Trent Boult (vc), Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

Todays Dream11 Team Prediction – Team 2

Martin Guptill (c), Devon Conway, Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Trent Boult (vc), Akeal Hosein, Lockie Ferguson, Obed McCoy

NZ vs WI Dream 11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Finn Allen: A destructive batsman who can change the course of the game anytime he wants to. That is Finn Allen.

Dream 11 Batsmen Prediction

Martin Guptill: Handful of experience here and a few good knocks recently. He is on a race to catch up with Rohit Sharma for the record of most T20I runs in history.

Kyle Mayers: Undoubtedly the one to fear for NZ. He is raw power and consistency personified.

Dream 11 All rounder Prediction for today’s match

Daryl Mitchell: Daryl is versatile across all formats and the man NZ can look forward at times of collapse.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction for today’s match

Trent Boult: World’s best ODI bowler at the moment and probably the greatest power play bowler of this age. Trent Boult could cause havoc to WI.

Akeal Hosein: Not a massive wicket bagger, but Akeal is consistent with economy and gets the main wicket at times.

Dream 11 Captain Prediction

Kyle Mayers

Dream 11 Vice captain Prediction

Trent Boult

Must picks for NZ vs WI Dream 11 Prediction

  • Kyle Mayers
  • Trent Boult
  • Martin Guptill
  • Akeal Hosein
  • Daryl Mitchell

Risky choices for NZ vs WI Dream 11 Prediction

  • Jason Holder
  • Rovman Powell
  • Kane Williamson

Who will win today’s match – NZ vs WI 1st T20?

It is going to be an even matchup and a difficult one to predict. NZ haven’t had any serious contests in the recent past and WI, although they lost, showcased a good performance against India. KreedOn predicts a 50-50 chance for both sides to be victorious in the 1st T20.

READ | Fantasy Premier League 2022/23 – An Ultimate Guide for this season

For more interesting content on Indian Sports stay tuned with KreedOn.

-- Advertisement --
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous articleChess Olympiad 2022: Indian team creates history – Clinched several medals for the nation

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Bowling in cricket | KreedOn

Learn how to bowl in Cricket – Decoding best tricks & techniques...

Cricket
fantasy sports in India KreedOn

Sports Gaming Online: The Rise of Fantasy Sports in India

Sports 2.0
live cricket app - KreedOn

Best Apps to watch live cricket – Watch Indian Cricket Team...

Sports 2.0
cricket betting sites in india - KreedOn

Best cricket betting sites in India: Know which bookmaker to choose

Cricket