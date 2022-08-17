NZ vs WI 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction | New Zealand vs West Indies Prediction Tips by Experts for Today’s Dream11 Team | Match Preview, Team Analysis, Where to watch NZ vs WI 1st ODI

- Advertisement -

NZ vs WI 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: 2-1 in favour of New Zealand was the result of the T20 series and now to perhaps, a tougher format for both sides where only the resilient and composed side will emerge victorious.

West Indies have a handful of questions to ask themselves before entering the World Cup later this year and quite frankly, they are one of the weakest sides of the tournament as of current form.

New Zealand, on the other hand is self sufficient with in form players and options from the bench. This ODI series would be a platform for both sides to try out their players and find the right combination.

In this blog you will get to know complete details about the team squads of both the team, weather forecast, pitch report, importance of toss, dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s take a look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s dream11 team.

Details of NZ vs WI 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Team Prediction

Match New Zealand vs West Indies – 1st ODI NZ vs WI Match Date Wednesday, August 17, 2022 NZ vs WI Match Time 11:30 pm IST NZ vs WI Venue Kensington Oval, Barbados

Complete Match Analysis of NZ vs WI 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction | today dream11 team

Key Players in Form New Zealand: Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Brandon King, Akeal Hosein Weather conditions in NZ vs WI match The temperature will hover around 31 degree celsius and there is a 20 percent chance of precipitation. NZ vs WI Pitch Report The pitch favours the batsmen although fast bowlers can generate good pace and bounce. Toss factor in NZ vs WI match There isn't a specific factor in this venue which influences the decision after toss. Venue ODI stats Total ODI matches – 45 Matches won Batting First – 20 Matches won Batting second – 23 Average first innings score – 229 Highest score – 364 Lowest Score – 91 NZ vs WI Head to head Played: 65 NZ won: 28 WI won: 30 Squads NZ: Kane Williamson (Captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie (subject to fitness), Keemo Paul, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair.

Probable Playing XI for NZ in 1st ODI

Devon Conway (wk), Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

Probable Playing XI for West Indies in 1st ODI

Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Sharmarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph

Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Team for NZ vs WI

Todays Dream11 Team Prediction – Team 1

Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (vc), Kyle Mayers, Glenn Phillips, Brandon King, Shai Hope (c), Daryl Mitchell, Trent Boult, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson

Todays Dream11 Team Prediction – Team 2

Martin Guptill (c), Devon Conway, Kyle Mayers (vc), Glenn Phillips, Brandon King, Shai Hope, Daryl Mitchell, Trent Boult, Akeal Hosein, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

NZ vs WI Dream 11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Shai Hope: Currently, the best Caribbean ODI batsman. Shai Hope had played a few good innings against India in the ODI series.

Dream 11 Batsmen Prediction

Martin Guptill: Guptill is going to be a tough nut to crack for the Windies. In the ODI format, he is far more dangerous.

Devon Conway: The young Kiwi has a lot of potential to become on of the best batsmen of this era across formats.

Dream 11 All rounder Prediction for today’s match

Kyle Mayers: Did not have a brilliant T20 series but Kyle can cause destruction in the longer format as well.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction for today’s match

Trent Boult: Nothing more to say than the fact that he is the No.1 ODI bowler at the moment.

Dream 11 Captain Prediction

Shai Hope

Dream 11 Vice captain Prediction

Martin Guptill

Must picks for NZ vs WI Dream 11 Prediction

Kyle Mayers

Trent Boult

Devon Conway

Shai Hope

Martin Guptill

Risky choices for NZ vs WI 1st ODI Dream 11Prediction

Jason Holder

Rovman Powell

Nicholas Pooran

Shimron Hetmyer

Who will win NZ vs WI 1st ODI match?

West Indies might be a weaker side in ODIs than they were in T20s. NZ has emerged as one of the strongest ODI sides in the recent past. KreedOn predicts a 80-20 chance in favour of New Zealand to defeat West Indies in the first ODI.

