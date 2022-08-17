Wednesday, August 17, 2022
HomeToday Match PredictionCricket PredictionsNZ vs WI 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction | New Zealand vs West...

NZ vs WI 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction | New Zealand vs West Indies Prediction Tips by Experts for Today’s Dream11 Team | Match Preview, Team Analysis, Where to watch NZ vs WI 1st ODI

-- Advertisement --
By KreedOn Network
Updated:
NZ vs WI 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction - KreedOn
- Advertisement -

NZ vs WI 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: 2-1 in favour of New Zealand was the result of the T20 series and now to perhaps, a tougher format for both sides where only the resilient and composed side will emerge victorious.

West Indies have a handful of questions to ask themselves before entering the World Cup later this year and quite frankly, they are one of the weakest sides of the tournament as of current form.

-- Advertisement --

New Zealand, on the other hand is self sufficient with in form players and options from the bench. This ODI series would be a platform for both sides to try out their players and find the right combination.

In this blog you will get to know complete details about the team squads of both the team, weather forecast, pitch report, importance of toss, dream11 team by experts and much more.

-- Advertisement --

Let’s take a look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s dream11 team.

Details of NZ vs WI 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Team Prediction

 

MatchNew Zealand vs West Indies – 1st ODI
NZ vs WI Match DateWednesday, August 17, 2022
NZ vs WI Match Time11:30 pm IST
NZ vs WI VenueKensington Oval, Barbados
-- Advertisement --

 

Complete Match Analysis of NZ vs WI 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction | today dream11 team

 

Key Players in FormNew Zealand: Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips

-- Advertisement --

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Brandon King, Akeal Hosein

Weather conditions in NZ vs WI matchThe temperature will hover around 31 degree celsius and there is a 20 percent chance of precipitation.
NZ vs WI Pitch ReportThe pitch favours the batsmen although fast bowlers can generate good pace and bounce.
Toss factor in NZ vs WI matchThere isn’t a specific factor in this venue which influences the decision after toss. 
Venue ODI statsTotal ODI matches – 45

Matches won Batting First – 20

Matches won Batting second – 23

Average first innings score – 229

Highest score – 364

Lowest Score – 91

NZ vs WI Head to headPlayed: 65

NZ won: 28 

WI won: 30

SquadsNZ: Kane Williamson (Captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie (subject to fitness), Keemo Paul, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair.

 

Probable Playing XI for NZ in 1st ODI

Devon Conway (wk), Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

Tips for Playing Dream11 | How to Play Dream11 Cricket Fantasy League? Step-by-step guide

Probable Playing XI for West Indies in 1st ODI

Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Sharmarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph

Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Team for NZ vs WI

Todays Dream11 Team Prediction – Team 1

Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (vc), Kyle Mayers, Glenn Phillips, Brandon King, Shai Hope (c), Daryl Mitchell, Trent Boult, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson

Todays Dream11 Team Prediction – Team 2

Martin Guptill (c), Devon Conway, Kyle Mayers (vc), Glenn Phillips, Brandon King, Shai Hope, Daryl Mitchell, Trent Boult, Akeal Hosein, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

NZ vs WI Dream 11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Shai Hope: Currently, the best Caribbean ODI batsman. Shai Hope had played a few good innings against India in the ODI series.

Dream 11 Batsmen Prediction

Martin Guptill: Guptill is going to be a tough nut to crack for the Windies. In the ODI format, he is far more dangerous.

Devon Conway: The young Kiwi has a lot of potential to become on of the best batsmen of this era across formats.

Dream 11 All rounder Prediction for today’s match

Kyle Mayers: Did not have a brilliant T20 series but Kyle can cause destruction in the longer format as well.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction for today’s match

Trent Boult: Nothing more to say than the fact that he is the No.1 ODI bowler at the moment.

Dream 11 Captain Prediction

Shai Hope

Dream 11 Vice captain Prediction

Martin Guptill

Must picks for NZ vs WI Dream 11 Prediction

  • Kyle Mayers
  • Trent Boult
  • Devon Conway
  • Shai Hope
  • Martin Guptill

Risky choices for NZ vs WI 1st ODI Dream 11Prediction

  • Jason Holder
  • Rovman Powell
  • Nicholas Pooran
  • Shimron Hetmyer

Who will win NZ vs WI 1st ODI match?

West Indies might be a weaker side in ODIs than they were in T20s. NZ has emerged as one of the strongest ODI sides in the recent past. KreedOn predicts a 80-20 chance in favour of New Zealand to defeat West Indies in the first ODI.

READ | Asia Cup 2022 – Schedule, Dates, Venue, Squad & Where to Watch – All you need to know

For more interesting content on Indian Sports stay tuned with KreedOn.

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous articleComplete List of Asia Cup Winners From Past to Present | Do you know who won the 1st Asia Cup?

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
pak vs nz dream11 predictions | KreedOn

Pak vs NZ Dream11 Prediction | Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC...

Cricket Predictions
Fantasy Sports KreedOn

4 Simple ways how Fantasy Sports Apps can beat Dream11

Sports 2.0
Fantasy premier league 2022/23 - KreedOn

Fantasy Premier League 2022/23 – An Ultimate Guide for this season

Sports 2.0
rummy rules- KreedOn

What are Rummy Rules? Learn the basic Rummy rules to have...

Top Picks