Saturday, June 15, 2024
NZ vs UGA ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | New Zealand vs Uganda ICC Men's T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today's Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

NZ vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn
Image Source: The Indian Express
Updated:
NZ vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: As New Zealand faces Uganda in the T20 World Cup 2024, both teams are looking for a morale-boosting victory. Despite being eliminated from the tournament and unable to progress to the Super Eights, both sides aim to end their campaigns on a high note. The match is set to be an intriguing encounter, offering both teams an opportunity to showcase their skills and finish strong.

New Zealand has had a tough tournament, failing to secure a win in their previous matches against Afghanistan and West Indies. Their performances have been marred by struggles in both batting and bowling departments, especially in the death overs where they conceded heavily. Captain Kane Williamson, along with key players like Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell, will be keen to make a significant impact and lead the team to their first win.

Uganda, on the other hand, began their campaign with a historic win against Papua New Guinea. However, they faced challenges against more experienced teams like West Indies and Afghanistan. The Ugandan squad, led by Brian Masaba, will be eager to put up a strong fight against New Zealand and end their tournament on a positive note. Young pacers like Cosmos Kyewuta and Juma Miyagi, along with experienced spinner Frank Nsubuga, will be crucial to their bowling attack.

This match marks the first-ever T20I encounter between New Zealand and Uganda. With no previous head-to-head records, both teams will be stepping into uncharted territory, adding an element of unpredictability to the game. The pitch at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad has offered assistance to both batters and bowlers, particularly aiding the pacers. As the ball gets older, scoring becomes easier, suggesting that batsmen who can weather the initial overs will find opportunities to score freely.

NZ vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 
Match New Zealand vs Uganda, 32nd Match
Venue Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad
Match Start Time 6:00 AM IST – Saturday, 15 June 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for NZ vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form New Zealand: Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, Kane Williamson

Uganda: Brian Masaba, Alpesh Ramjani, Riazat Ali Shah
Weather forecast for NZ vs UGA match Temperature: 27°C

Precipitation: 11%

Humidity: 90%

Wind: 11 km/h
Pitch conditions for NZ vs UGA Known for its slower nature, the pitch at Brian Lara Stadium is spinner-friendly. 
Toss Factor in NZ vs UGA Teams batting first have a slight advantage historically.   
NZ vs UGA Head-to-head NA
NZ vs UGA Squads New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Uganda: Brian Masaba (C), Robinson Obuya, Roger Mukasa, Ronak Patel, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Riazat Ali Shah, Fred Achelam, Simon Ssesazi, Bilal Hassan, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Juma Miyagi

Probable playing XI for New Zealand

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Probable playing XI for Uganda

Roger Mukasa, Simon Ssesazi (wk), Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Juma Miyagi, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (c), Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga.

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for NZ vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

NZ vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson, Riazat Ali Shah, Mitchell Santner, Alpesh Ramjani, Brian Masaba, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Cosmas Kyewuta

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

NZ vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Simon Ssesazi, Kane Williamson, Daryll Mitchell, Alpesh Ramjani, Brian Msaba, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Frank Nsubuga

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Devon Conway: With 1351 runs in 48 matches at an average of 36.5 and a strike rate of 128.1, Conway has showcased his ability to score quickly and consistently. He has scored 10 fifties with a highest score of 99* and has been effective in the field with 30 catches and 5 stumpings. His dynamic batting and reliable wicketkeeping make him a valuable asset in the T20I format. 

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Kane Williamson: With 2557 runs in 91 matches at an average of 33.2 and a strike rate of 123.2, Williamson has consistently anchored the batting line-up. He has scored 18 fifties with a highest score of 95 and has been effective in finding the boundaries, hitting 243 fours and 58 sixes. His ability to adapt to various match situations and his leadership qualities make him a valuable asset in T20I cricket.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Mitchell Santner: Santner, in the last match against West Indies bagged a wicket and scored 21 runs comprising of 3 sixes. He is expected to perform well against Uganda.

Alpesh Ramjani: Alpesh Ramjani has accumulated 555 runs and 73 wickets in 42 T20I matches. He has remained quiet with the bat off late but has bagged a few wickets in this tournament.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Trent Boult: Boult has been a consistent wicket-taker in T20I cricket, taking 79 wickets in 59 matches at an impressive average of 22.2 and a strike rate of 17.0. His best bowling figure of 4/13 highlights his ability to control the game and break partnerships effectively. With an economy rate of 7.86, Boult remains a crucial asset in New Zealand’s bowling lineup.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Kane Williamson and Alpesh Ramjani

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Trent Boult and Daryl Mitchell

Must Picks for NZ vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 

  • Trent Boult 
  • Daryl Mitchell
  • Finn Allen
  • Brian Masaba

Risky choices for NZ vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between New Zealand and Uganda?

Given their superior experience, resources, and player quality, New Zealand enters the match as strong favorites. The Kiwis have a well-rounded squad with significant international experience, which is likely to give them an edge over Uganda.

Based on the detailed pre match analysis and the current form of both teams, England are predicted to win the match against Oman in the T20 World Cup 2024. 

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.


KreedOn Network
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
