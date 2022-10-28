- Advertisement -

NZ vs SRI Dream11 Prediction: The Super 12 stage of the World Cup is starting to reach the halfway point, and teams have already begun to look at the points table. All teams will be aware of the various qualifying instances and will be eager to get on the field and increase their chances. In another crucial Super 12 Group 1 fixture, Sri Lanka and New Zealand square off.

Check out the Dream11 Top Fantasy Predictions for the NZ vs SRI encounter.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both NZ vs SRI T20 WC, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s NZ vs SRI T20 match.

NZ vs SRI ICC T20 World Cup – Match 27 | Complete Match Details

Match ICC T20 World Cup – NZ vs SRI NZ vs SRI Match Date Saturday, October 28th, 2022. NZ vs SRI Match Time 1:30 pm IST Venue Sydney Cricket Ground

Complete match analysis by experts for NZ vs SRI ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match 27

Key Players in Form in NZ vs SRI teams

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis

New Zealand: Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Glenn Phillips.

Weather conditions in NZ vs SRI ICC T20 World Cup match 27

The weather isn’t clear and the rain might be a problem for this fixture.

NZ vs SRI T20 World Cup Match – Pitch report by experts

The field at Sydney here is a batting haven with little assistance at all for bowlers. However, the boundaries are quite long.

Toss factor in NZ vs SRI T20 World Cup

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first.

Venue stats – Sydney Cricket Ground

Total T20 matches – 12

Matches won Batting First – 6

Matches won Batting second – 5

Average first innings score – 160

Highest score – 221

Lowest score – 134

NZ vs SRI head-to-head

Played: 18

Sri Lanka won: 8

New Zealand won: 10

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Ashen Bandara, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan. Standby Players: Praveen Jayawickrema.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

Probable Playing XI for SRI in NZ vs SRI T20 World Cup Match 27

Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Asalanka, Rajapaksa, Shanaka, Hasaranga, Karunaratne, Theekshana, Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

Probable Playing XI for NZ in NZ vs SRI T20 World Cup Match 27

Devon Conway, Finn Allan, Kane Williamson, Glenn Philips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Southee, Boult, Sodhi, Ferguson

NZ vs SRI Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

NZ vs SRI ICC T20 2022 World Cup Match 27 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T1)

Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson, Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hassaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Maheesh Theekshana, Lockie Ferguson.

NZ vs SRI ICC T20 2022 World Cup Match 27 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2)

Devon Conway, Theekshana, Kusal Mendis, Allan, Nissanka, Phillips, Neesham, Shanaka, Sodhi, Southee, Hasaranga

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Glenn Phillips: has great stats in the T20I, scoring 1026 runs with a strike rate of 143.3. He’ll be looking to lead his side for a win.

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Devon Conway: has a strike rate of 133.8 and has scored 926 runs in his T20I career. Let’s see how well he does in this campaign.

Patham Nishanka: He is Sri Lanka’s only consistent batter and has come to their aid numerous times.

All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Doug Bracewell: has a strike of 140 and has taken 20 wickets in T20I. He’ll be looking to take revenge for his side.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction

Trent Boult: is extremely harmful in powerplay innings, and given that Sydney’s new ball has a tendency to travel around a lot, he may prove to be a potential threat to Williamson in this Australia vs. New Zealand match.

Theekshana

Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

Devon Conway

Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Theekshana

Must pick for NZ vs SRI Dream11 Prediction

Pat Cummins

Kane Williamson

Devon Conway

Theekshana

Lockie Ferguson

Risky choices for NZ vs SRI Dream11 Prediction

Cameron Green

Pramod Madushan

Who will win today’s NZ vs SRI ICC T20 World Cup match?

New Zealand are the favourites to win this fixture, who may expect a tough battle against Sri Lanka.

