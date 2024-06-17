NZ vs PNG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

NZ vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: As the group stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 draws to a close, New Zealand (NZ) will face Papua New Guinea (PNG) in their final match of the tournament on June 17 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. Both teams have had a challenging campaign, and this match serves as an opportunity to end on a positive note.

New Zealand’s journey in this World Cup has been underwhelming, with just one win out of three matches. Their solitary victory came against Uganda, where they chased down a target of 41 runs in just 5.2 overs, thanks to an exceptional bowling performance from Tim Southee, who took three wickets for four runs. Despite this win, earlier losses to Afghanistan and the West Indies have ruled them out of the Super Eight stage. Kane Williamson’s side will look to finish strong and salvage some pride with a win against PNG.

On the other hand, PNG has struggled throughout the tournament, losing all three of their matches. Their latest defeat was against Afghanistan, where they were unable to defend a target of 96 runs. Kiplin Doriga has been a notable performer with the bat, scoring 27 runs in their last game, while Alei Nao, Semo Kamea, and Norman Vanua each took a wicket. PNG will aim to put up a better fight in this final game and challenge the more experienced New Zealand side.

The Brian Lara Stadium pitch has been somewhat balanced, offering opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The average first innings score in the last five T20 matches here is 137 runs. Teams chasing have had more success, winning two out of the three matches so far in the tournament. Expect swing bowlers like Trent Boult and Tim Southee to exploit the conditions early on. With rain and high humidity (97%) predicted, the team winning the toss might prefer to bowl first to take advantage of the damp conditions and potential swing.

NZ vs PNG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 Match New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea, 39th Match Venue Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad Match Start Time 8:00 PM IST – Monday, 17 June 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for NZ vs PNG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form New Zealand : Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway Papua New Guinea: Kiplin Doriga, Norman Vanua, Assad Vala Weather forecast for NZ vs PNG match Temperature: 29°C Precipitation: 8% Humidity: 77% Wind: 11 km/h Pitch conditions for NZ vs PNG Known for its slower nature, the pitch at Brian Lara Stadium is spinner friendly. Toss Factor in NZ vs PNG Teams batting first have a slight advantage historically. NZ vs PNG Head-to-head NA NZ vs PNG Squads New Zealand : Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Chad Soper, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Norman Vanua, Alei Nao, John Kariko, Semo Kamea, Kabua Morea, Charles Amini, Jack Gardner, Hila Vare

Probable playing XI for New Zealand

Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

Probable playing XI for Papua New Guinea

Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Chad Soper, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Norman Vanua, Alei Nao, John Kariko, Semo Kamea

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for NZ vs PNG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Devon Conway, Kiplin Doriga, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchel, Assad Vala, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Alei Nao, Lockie Ferguson, Norman Vanua

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Assad Vala, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Sese Bau, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Alei Nao, Lockie Ferguson

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Devon Conway: With 1373 runs in 49 matches at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 128.1, Conway can score quickly and consistently. He has scored 10 fifties with the highest score of 99* and has taken 32 catches and 5 stumpings. His dynamic batting and reliable wicketkeeping make him a valuable asset in the T20I format.

Kiplin Doriga: The top scorer for PNG, Doriga will be crucial for setting a competitive total or chasing down targets.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Kane Williamson: With 2557 runs in 91 matches at an average of 33.2 and a strike rate of 123.2, Williamson has consistently anchored the batting line-up. His ability to adapt to various match situations and his leadership qualities make him a valuable asset in T20I cricket.

Glenn Phillips: The leading run-scorer for New Zealand in the tournament, with 58 runs at a strike rate of 113.72. He is expected to gear up against PNG in the Kiwis’ last game of this year’s T20 World Cup.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Mitchell Santner: Santner has played 103 matches, scoring 675 runs with a high score of 77* and maintaining a strike rate of 122.3. His batting prowess is complemented by off-spin bowling, he has bowled 2130 balls and taken 114 wickets with 7.08 economy.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Trent Boult: The highest wicket-taker for New Zealand with seven wickets at an average of 6.42, Boult will be keen to end his T20 World Cup career on a high.

Norman Vanua: A key bowler for PNG, Vanua needs to deliver with the ball to contain New Zealand’s powerful batting lineup.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Kane Williamson and Devon Conway

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Trent Boult and Assad Vala

Must Picks for NZ vs PNG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Trent Boult

Daryl Mitchell

Tim Southee

Norman Vanua

Risky choices for NZ vs PNG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Glenn Phillips

Hiri Hiri

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between New Zealand and Papua New Guinea?

Given the form and experience, New Zealand are favorites to win this match. Their superior bowling attack, led by Boult and Southee, combined with a more consistent batting lineup, gives them a distinct advantage over PNG.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big