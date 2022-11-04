Ireland vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction for today’s ICC T20 WC match | NZ vs IRE Dream11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Today’s Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

- Advertisement -

NZ vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: In their respective final Super 12 games, New Zealand and Ireland will square off. If New Zealand defeats Ireland, they will almost certainly advance to the next round. Ireland, though, was eliminated from the world cup and would undoubtedly want to ruin the fun. New Zealand is coming off a 20-run loss to England. Ireland, on the other hand, fell short of Australia by 42 runs but promised to give it their all to finish the tournament well.

Check out the Dream11 Top Fantasy Predictions for the NZ vs IRE encounter.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both NZ vs IRE T20 WC, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts, and much more.

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s NZ vs IRE T20 match.

NZ vs IRE ICC T20 World Cup – Match 37 | Complete Match Details

Match ICC T20 World Cup – NZ vs IRE NZ vs IRE Match Date 4th November 2022 NZ vs IRE Match Time 9:30 am IST Venue Adelaide oval

Complete match analysis by experts for NZ vs IRE ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match 37

Key Players in Form in NZ vs IRE teams

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Glenn Phillips.

Weather conditions in NZ vs IRE ICC T20 World Cup match 37

The weather isn’t clear and the rain might be a problem for this fixture.

NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup Match – Pitch report by experts

The field at Oval here is a batting haven with little assistance at all for bowlers. However, the boundaries are quite long.

Toss factor in NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first.

Venue stats – Adelaide Oval

Total T20 matches – 12

Matches won Batting First – 6

Matches won Batting second – 5

Average first innings score – 154

Highest score – 223

Lowest score – 117

NZ vs IRE head-to-head

Played: 10

Ireland won: 4

New Zealand won: 5

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – Ireland vs New Zealand T20 World Cup

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Graham Hume.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

Probable Playing XI for IRE in NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup Match 37

Finn Allan, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Southee, Boult, Lockie Ferguson

Probable Playing XI for IRE in NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup Match 37

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

NZ vs IRE Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

NZ vs IRE ICC T20 2022 World Cup Match 37 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T1)

Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Lorcan Tucker, Kane Williamson, Paul Stirling, Glenn Phillips, Curtis Campher, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Joshua Little, Tim Southee.

NZ vs IRE ICC T20 2022 World Cup Match 37 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2)

Glenn Philips, Trent Boult, Lorcan Tucker, Conway, Balbirnie, Williamson, James Neesham, Campher, Santner, Southee, Little.

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Devon Conway: has a strike rate of 133.8 and has scored 926 runs in his T20I career. Let’s see how well he does in this campaign.

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Williamson: has a stellar home record and is anticipated to be the focal point of this Australian lineup. He must bat throughout the entire inning, and as a result, he has a good chance of leading this game in scoring.

Glenn Phillips: has great stats in the T20I, scoring 1026 runs with a strike rate of 143.3. He’ll be looking to lead his side for a win.

All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Curtis Campher: has taken 20 wickets and has a strike rate of 126.7. Let’s see what he’ll do in today’s fixture.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction

Trent Boult: is extremely harmful in powerplay innings, and given that Sydney’s new ball has a tendency to travel around a lot, he may prove to be a potential threat to Williamson in this Australia vs. New Zealand match.

Joshua Little: He has obviously gained some notoriety thanks to his quickness on Australian pitches. He has been Ireland’s go-to wicket-taker thus far, taking 8 wickets in just six games.

Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

Finn Allen

Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Tim Southee

Must pick for NZ vs IRE Dream11 Prediction

Tim Southee

Finn Allen

Kane Williamson

Paul Stirling

Glenn Phillips

Risky choices for NZ vs IRE Dream11 Prediction

J Little

F Allen

Who will win today’s NZ vs IRE ICC T20 World Cup match?

New Zealand are the favourites to win this fixture, who may expect a tough battle against Ireland.

