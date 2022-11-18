New Zealand vs India Dream11 Prediction for today’s India tour of New Zealand T20 match 2022 | NZ vs IND T20 Match 1 Dream 11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

- Advertisement -

NZ vs IND T20 Dream11 Prediction: A three-match T20I series versus New Zealand will be followed by a three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand. On November 18, the T20I series will commence, with the opening match taking place at Wellington’s Sky Stadium. At the moment, India has the top slot in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings, with New Zealand occupying the fifth position. New Zealand and India each won three of their most recent five Twenty20 international matches. Check out the Dream11 Top Fantasy Predictions for the NZ vs IND encounter.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both NZ vs IND T20I Tri-Series, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts, and much more. Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s NZ vs IND T20 match.

NZ vs IND T20 – Match 1 | Complete Details

Match T20I Tri Series – NZ vs IND NZ vs IND Match Date Friday, November 18th, 2022. NZ vs IND Match Time 12:00 pm IST Venue Sky Stadium, Wellington

Complete match analysis by experts for NZ vs IND T20 match 1

Key Players in Form in NZ vs IND teams

New Zealand: Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Glenn Phillips.

Weather conditions in NZ vs IND T20I Series match 1

-- Advertisement --

The weather is predicted to be around 21°C with 72% humidity and a 13 km/hr wind speed. During the game, there is a 20% probability of precipitation.

NZ vs IND T20I Match – Pitch report by experts

The Sky Stadium surface is batting-friendly, and it is anticipated that it will benefit batters once more. Spinners may be useful in the middle overs, while pacers may profit in the second half of the game.

Toss factor in India Tour of New Zealand | NZ vs IND T20I

-- Advertisement --

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by batting first.

Venue stats – Sky Stadium

Total T20 matches – 12

Matches won Batting First – 6

Matches won Batting second – 5

Average first innings score – 160

Highest score – 221

Lowest score – 134

NZ vs IND head-to-head

Played: 20

India won: 11

New Zealand won: 9

India Tour of New Zealand T20 2022 Squads – New Zealand vs India T20

India: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

-- Advertisement --

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.

Probable Playing XI for IND in NZ vs IND T20 Match 1

H Pandya(C), Shubman Gill, SA Yadav, S Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, HV Patel, B Kumar.

Probable Playing XI for NZ in NZ vs IND T20 Match 1

Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(C), DJ Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, LH Ferguson, AF Milne, Ish Sodhi.

-- Advertisement --

NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction | New Zealand vs India T20i Match 1 Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

NZ vs IND T20 2022 Match 1 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T1)

Sanju Samson (C), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya (VC), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh.

NZ vs IND T20 2022 Match 1 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2)

Finn Allen (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel.

NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction | Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Glenn Phillips has great stats in the T20I, scoring 1026 runs with a strike rate of 143.3. He’ll be looking to lead his side for a win.

NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction | Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Kane Williamson: In his 86 T20I matches, Kane Williamson has amassed 2403 runs. He will be one of the key players to take into account when building your fantasy team for this game.

Deepak Hooda: Participated in just one T20 World Cup game, but he has recently been a crucial component of the Indian T20I team. In this style, he has 293 runs at a strike rate of 153.40.

NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction | All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Hardik Pandya: Had a respectable T20 World Cup run. In his previous T20I match against England, he struck a fifty, displaying all of his bat’s range in the latter stages of the game.

Michael Bracewell: In his first 11 T20I outings, Michael Bracewell has scored 90 runs and taken 17 wickets. He has been in great form lately and can make a respectable contribution.

NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction | Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction

Tim Southee: With 129 wickets under his belt, Tim Southee is among the most effective bowlers in this format. He is a well-known proponent of swing bowling and averages 23.90.

Arshdeep Singh: In his 19 T20I outings so far, Arshdeep Singh has taken 29 wickets. He has been a good player in this format and will be a good addition to the fantasy team for this game as well.

NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction | Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

Sanju Samson

NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction | Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Hardik Pandya

Must pick for NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Tim Southee

Kane Williamson

Devon Conway

Sanju Samson

Hardik Pandya

Risky choices for NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction

James Neesham

Harshal Patel

Who will win today’s NZ vs IND T20I match?

India is the favorites to win this fixture, who may expect a tough battle against New Zealand.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport