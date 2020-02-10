NZ vs IND 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction | India vs New Zealand 2020

NZ vs IND 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction | New Zealand vs India

Series: India tour of New Zealand, 2020 Match Date: 11th February 2020, Tuesday Match Timing: 7.30 AM IST (3 pm local time) Match Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui Expected Crowd Turnout: 8,000

New Zealand outclassed India in the first two matches to seal the ODI series. The Kiwis showed character to dominate the visitors after the 5-0 whitewash in the T20I series. They will now look to return the favour by winning the third and final ODI of the series at the Bay Oval stadium in Mount Maunganui.

Let’s have a look at both the teams.

Here is the complete NZ vs IND 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction:

Key Players in form NZ- Ross Taylor, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson IND- KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Weather Conditions Sunny. 23 °C, 55 % Humidity, Winds up to 13 km/hr, 1% Precipitation. Toss Advantage Out of 10 matches played at the Bay Oval, both teams- fielding first and batting first have won 5 games each. However, given India’s chasing record and the fact that they chased 245 here last year, Virat Kohli will feel confident to field first. Pitch Report Batting pitch, similar to those found in India. A hard surface with an even distribution of grass. Dimension-wise, it’s a pretty big ground as well. Venue Stats Average 1st innings score: 265

Average 2nd innings score: 241

Highest total recorded: 371/7 by NZ vs SL

Lowest total recorded: 210/10 by Can vs the Netherlands



Highest score chased: 245/3 by IND vs NZ

Lowest score defended: 282/9 SA vs NZ

Despite being a home ground to the Kiwi’s, the Bay Oval has haunted the New Zealand side. Out of 8 ODIs that NZ have played here, they have won only three. On the other hand, India has a better record- winning both ODIs played here in 2019. Injury Updates India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar NZ: Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Will Young, Adam Milne, Seth Rance, Doubt: Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Scott Kuggeleijn

H2H NZ 48 – 53 IND Form NZ– W W D W L (most recent first) IND – L L W W L (most recent first) Squads Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Hamish Bennett, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee. Virat Kohli (C), Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Kedar Jadhav

NZ vs IND 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction Team 1

KL Rahul (WK), V Kohli (C), S Iyer, R Taylor (VC), M Guptill, R Jadeja, C Grandhomme, Y Chahal, Navdeep Saini, K Jamieson, I Sodhi



NZ vs IND 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction Team 2

T Latham (WK), V Kohli, P Shaw, S Iyer (VC), R Taylor (C), H Nicholls, R Jadeja, C de Grandhomme, Y Chahal, K Jamieson, H Bennet

Fantasy Cricket League Prediction | Tips and Tricks for today’s match between NZ vs IND 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keepers

KL Rahul has scored 225 in the T20I series and 88* in the first ODI. Furthermore, he has been in great touch in the ODIs as well, scoring 102, 77, 47, 80 and 19 in the 5 ODIs before the start of the series. He, however, failed to score big in the 2nd ODI.

Considering that KL Rahul will be selected by everyone, New Zealand’s Tom Latham will be a great choice in the second team. Latham has played 14 innings against India, scoring 669 runs, including a 69 off 79 balls in the first ODI. Last year, Latham scored 34 and 51 against India at the Bay Oval.

Batsmen

Ross Taylor is undoubtedly the best active batsman at number 4. He scored an unbeaten knock of 109 (64) and 73 (74) in the last two ODI’s to guide NZ to the series win. The cricketer has amassed 1,343 runs for New Zealand against India in 18 matches. Also, Taylor scored 22 and 93 in the losing cause against India last year at the same venue.

Virat Kohli is the most experienced batsman in Indian’s top order. He scored 51 and 15 in the 2 ODIs and will end his wait for the 44th ODI hundred in the match. Kohli has scored 1,369 runs in 25 matches against New Zealand, which includes his 43 and 60 last year here.

Martin Guptill has scored 859 runs against the Men in Blue in ODIs, including 32 in the first and a run-a-ball 79 in the second ODI. You can alternate him with Henry Nicholls as well.



Henry Nicholls returned to the ODI side by scoring 78 and 41. The top-order batsman has been in good touch going into the match. In the last 5 matches he played (ODI and List A), Nicholls has scored 41, 78, 55, 62 and 120.

Prithvi Shaw showed promises in both his ODIs scoring 20 off 21 balls and 24 off 19 balls. Building on a good performance against New Zealand A (150, 48, 2 and 55 in four unofficial ODIs), the Mumbaikar will look to play with little more restraint and score big.

After a lot of permutations and combinations, Shreyas Iyer has finally made the number 4 position his own with a century in the first ODI and 52 off 57 in the second ODI.

All-rounders

Colin de Grandhomme returned with an impressive performance with the ball in the first ODI, finishing 1/41 at an economy of 5.13. He continued his resurgence with 2/54 in the second ODI. However, he will need to improve his batting performances. If you are not convinced by him, Jamie Neesham is a decent choice as well.



Ravindra Jadeja almost pulled off a heist in the last chase against NZ. However, with no support in the tail order except Navdeep Saini’s 49-ball 45 cameo, Jaddu was unable to take India home. Jadeja had an impressive display with the ball though, picking one wicket and giving away just 35 runs.

Bowlers

Tim Southee returned with 2/41 in the second ODI and would have been a great choice for the third game. However, he was suffering from illness in the match and will most likely be rested with the series already won. You can choose Jamieson instead of him.



Kyle Jamieson had an unforgettable debut! First, he scored 25 of 24 balls and helped NZ reach 273. He then picked 3 wickets- Shaw, Agarwal and Saini to collect the Man of the Match award.

Great match for rookie Kylie Jamieson. His all round performance made the vital difference — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 8, 2020

Hamish Bennett is also a great choice, returning to good form with a 2 wicket-haul on Saturday. Also, Bennett picked up 6 wickets in the T20I series. With Southee most likely to be absent for the third match and question marks over Scott Kuggeleijn’s fitness, Benett will have a role to play on Tuesday.

Although he couldn’t pick up a wicket, Navdeep Saini managed to post an impressive economy of 4.80. He then showed off his batting skills by scoring 45 runs in the tail to almost guide India to a victory. At 8 credits, he is a sensible choice as well.

managed to post an impressive economy of 4.80. He then showed off his batting skills by scoring 45 runs in the tail to almost guide India to a victory. At 8 credits, he is a sensible choice as well. Yuzvendra Chahal was sensibly picked up in the second ODI in place of Kuldeep Yadav and the spinner returned the favour by picking 3 wickets. However, his efforts in the middle order went in vain after Ross Taylor bettered Indian death order. Back him to again perform well in the last match. Fun fact, Chahal is India’s leading active wicket-taker against the Kiwis with 17 scalps to his name.



Ish Sodhi has been recalled to the squad in the face of an injury crisis in Kiwis’ bowling department. He is an experienced bowler and has vast experience against India. Moreover, not many would anticipate him to start, giving you an edge over the rest.

Captain & Vice-Captain Choices