NZ vs IND 2nd Test Dream11 Prediction | India vs New Zealand 2020

NZ vs IND 2nd Test Dream11 Prediction | India tour of New Zealand, 2020

Series: India tour of New Zealand, 2020 Match Date: 29 February 2020 (Friday) to 4 March 2020 (Wednesday) Match Timing: 04:00 AM IST (11:30 AM local/10:30 PM GMT) Match Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch Expected Crowd Turnout: 8,000

New Zealand outclassed India in the first Test of the series to hand the Men in Blue, their first defeat of the ICC World Test Championship. Now Virat Kohli & Co. will look to level the series by returning the favour to Kane Williamson and co as they head to the Hagley Oval in Christchurch for the 2nd Test on Friday.

Neil Wagner returns for the 2nd Test, NZ head coach Gary Stead. He even hinted that they could go with four seamers- Wagner, Boult, Southee and Jamieson on a pitch the favours fast bowling.

For India, the absence of their limited-overs opening trio of Sharma-Dhawan-KL meant chances for Shaw and Agarwal. However, a debut for Shubman Gill may be on the cards, considering he scored a double century on this pitch earlier this month.

Let us have a look at the match preview.

Here is the complete NZ vs IND 2nd Test Dream11 Prediction:

Key Players in form NZ: Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Kane Williamson IND: A Rahane, M Agarwal, I Sharma Weather Conditions Partly Cloudy. 20 °C, 64% Humidity, Winds up to 16 km/hr, 1% Precipitation. Toss Advantage Bowl first. Teams bowling first have won 3 of the six matches played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Like mentioned before in the first match, teams batting first have lost 12 of the 19 matches played in New Zealand. Pitch Report Pitch plays in favours of bowlers. Brendon McCullum praises that the pitch keeps a good pace throughout the five days play. The pitch usually does not degrade over time and will provide decent bounce throughout the game. Venue Stats Average 1st and 3rd innings score: 286 & 337

Average 2nd and 4th innings score: 263 & 169

Highest total recorded: 585/4 in 153 overs by NZ vs SL

Lowest total recorded: 104/10 in 41 overs by SL vs NZ The Kiwis have played 7 Tests here at the Hagley Oval, winning four matches and losing one. While India are yet to feature here, India A played one unofficial Test in the start of the month; in which Shubman Gill scored a double hundred and Hanuman Vihari scored 51 and 100*. The match drew. Injury Updates India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan. NZ: Lockie Ferguson, Doug Bracewell, Will Young, Adam Milne, Seth Rance. Neil Wagner will return from his paternity leave and replace Matt Henry in the squad. H2H NZ 11 – 21 IND Form NZ– WLLLD (most recent first) IND – LWWWW (most recent first) Squads India: Virat Kohli (C), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma. New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (WK).

NZ vs IND 2nd Test Dream11 Prediction Team 1

B Watling (WK); K Williamson, R Taylor, V Kohli, Mayank Agarwal; H Vihari; M Shami, I Sharma, T Boult, T Southee, K Jamieson.

NZ vs IND 2nd Test Dream11 Prediction Team 2

R Pant (WK); H Nicholls, T Latham, K Williamson, A Rahane; R Jadeja; T Southee, T Boult, N Wagner, I Sharma, J Bumrah.

Fantasy Cricket League Prediction | Tips and Tricks for today’s match between NZ vs IND 2nd Test Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keepers

Bradley-John Watling had 8 dismissals in the first Test. And if it goes in favour of New Zealand seamers, expect him to have a few more dismissals in the 2nd Test. Watling has scored 3658 runs in 69 Tests at an average of 38.91, including 239 runs in 7 Tests against India.

had 8 dismissals in the first Test. And if it goes in favour of New Zealand seamers, expect him to have a few more dismissals in the 2nd Test. Watling has scored 3658 runs in 69 Tests at an average of 38.91, including 239 runs in 7 Tests against India. Rishabh Pant is our second choice wicketkeeper. Pant has made 7 dismissals in the last two Tests while scoring 121 runs in his last 4 innings at an average of 30.35.

Batsmen

Kane Williamson is in brilliant form. The Kiwi skipper averages a 50 in Test cricket. His record against India is similar. Williamson has scored 720 runs in 10 Tests against India.

is in brilliant form. The Kiwi skipper averages a 50 in Test cricket. His record against India is similar. Williamson has scored 720 runs in 10 Tests against India. Ross Taylor celebrated his 100th Test with a 44 at Wellington. Taylor has a Test average of 46.26. Taylor loves scoring against India. In fact, he has scored more than any active NZ player in Tests against the Men in Blue.

celebrated his 100th Test with a 44 at Wellington. Taylor has a Test average of 46.26. Taylor loves scoring against India. In fact, he has scored more than any active NZ player in Tests against the Men in Blue. Tom Latham has 241 in 5 Tests vs India. Latham will open the innings with great confidence at the Hagley Oval. The wicket-keeper batsman is the highest scorer at Hagley Oval with 475 runs in 6 matches, averaging 43.18.

has 241 in 5 Tests vs India. Latham will open the innings with great confidence at the Hagley Oval. The wicket-keeper batsman is the highest scorer at Hagley Oval with 475 runs in 6 matches, averaging 43.18. Henry Nicholls finished the ODI series with 199 runs. With a Test average of 40.18 and 328 runs in 6 Tests at Hagley Oval, Nicholls will be crucial if the NZ top order fails to deliver.

finished the ODI series with 199 runs. With a Test average of 40.18 and 328 runs in 6 Tests at Hagley Oval, Nicholls will be crucial if the NZ top order fails to deliver. The wait continues for Virat Kohli. He has scored over 50 just one time in the last 7 innings in all formats. Kohli has scored 756 runs at an average of 58.15 in 8 Tests against NZ and hopefully will add to it in a must-win game.

@imVkohli steps down to second spot in @ICC cricket test ranking after failure in 1st test against @BLACKCAPS.. Only 4 Indian cricketers in Top 10.. #NZvIND #NZvsIND #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/auHYEtJhFm — Apoorv mishra (@anchor_apoorv) February 26, 2020

Indian deputy in Tests, Ajinkya Rahane , has scored 584 in 6 Tests versus NZ, including 75 runs in the first Test. Rahane is also in decent form, scoring 212 runs in the last 5 Tests at an average of 42.4. You can alternate him with Chetshwar Pujara.

, has scored 584 in 6 Tests versus NZ, including 75 runs in the first Test. Rahane is also in decent form, scoring 212 runs in the last 5 Tests at an average of 42.4. You can alternate him with Chetshwar Pujara. Mayank Agarwal is close to scoring 1,000 Test runs and will look to achieve it in the second Test. The Karnataka opener scored 34 and 58 in the 1st Test and 81 in the Practice Test.

is close to scoring 1,000 Test runs and will look to achieve it in the second Test. The Karnataka opener scored 34 and 58 in the 1st Test and 81 in the Practice Test. You can consider Shubman Gill as well. With Prithvi Shaw not firing, the KKR batsman can receive his first Test cap. Not to forget, Gill scored a 200 for India A versus NZ A in the unofficial Test at the start of the month.

All-rounders

Hanuma Vihari is just 12 runs away from reaching the 500-run mark in Test cricket. Vihari with Gill had excelled on this very same ground for India A by scoring 151 in 2 innings.

is just 12 runs away from reaching the 500-run mark in Test cricket. Vihari with Gill had excelled on this very same ground for India A by scoring 151 in 2 innings. Lack of runs from Ashwin in the lower middle order means Ravindra Jadeja could return. Jaddu has an average of 52.75 and picked 17 wickets in 10 Tests versus NZ.

Bowlers

Tim Southee finished as the Man of the Match in with 9 wickets in the 1st Test. With 34 wickets in 7 Tests, Southee is the highest active wicket-taker for NZ against India. Furthermore, Southee is also the highest wicket-taker at the Hagley Oval- 37 wickets.

⏫ Tim Southee is the biggest mover in the top-10 Test bowlers as he zooms to No. 6 in the latest rankingshttps://t.co/OkAQVubGtL pic.twitter.com/h9SFGMdmnQ — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) February 26, 2020

Trent Boult returned from his injury, only to trouble India. Boult picked 5 wickets and scored 38 runs in the 1st Test. With 30 wickets versus India and 32 wickets at Friday’s venue, a bowler-friendly track, Boult will look to pick a few more wickets.

returned from his injury, only to trouble India. Boult picked 5 wickets and scored 38 runs in the 1st Test. With 30 wickets versus India and 32 wickets at Friday’s venue, a bowler-friendly track, Boult will look to pick a few more wickets. Neil Wagner has picked 16 wickets in 4 Tests versus India and 23 wickets at the Hagley Oval. Wagner will want to cap off his child’s birth with a few wickets on Friday.

has picked 16 wickets in 4 Tests versus India and 23 wickets at the Hagley Oval. Wagner will want to cap off his child’s birth with a few wickets on Friday. Kyle Jamieson finished his Test debut similar to his ODI debut- by destructing the Indian batting order. Jamieson picked 4 wickets and will look to pick a few more on a surface which will compliment him as well as other NZ seamers. Jamieson is handy with the bat as well. He scored 44 runs, 6 runs short of a debut half-century.

finished his Test debut similar to his ODI debut- by destructing the Indian batting order. Jamieson picked 4 wickets and will look to pick a few more on a surface which will compliment him as well as other NZ seamers. Jamieson is handy with the bat as well. He scored 44 runs, 6 runs short of a debut half-century. Ishant Sharma made his return from injury by picking 5 wickets in the 1st Test as Shami and Bumrah struggled. Sharma will be key to break the NZ batting order in the 2nd Test as well.

made his return from injury by picking 5 wickets in the 1st Test as Shami and Bumrah struggled. Sharma will be key to break the NZ batting order in the 2nd Test as well. Mohammed Shami picked just 1 wicket while scoring 23 runs in the 1st Test. However, expect him to return to form and add to his 28 Test wickets against NZ. Shami can be alternated in the second team with Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah, like Shami, picked just 1 wicket. The Mumbai Indian seamer will now look to pick up a few wickets in the second and third Test.

Captain & Vice-Captain Choices