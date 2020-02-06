NZ vs IND 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction | India vs New Zealand

NZ vs IND 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction | New Zealand vs IndiaNZ vs IND 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Series: India tour of New Zealand, 2020 Match Date: 8th February 2020, Saturday Match Timing: 7.30 AM IST (3 pm local time) Match Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Expected Crowd Turnout: 40,000

New Zealand picked their first victory of the year with a brilliant batting performance which saw them chase down India’s 347 with fair ease. Now, they will welcome Virat Kohli and co for the second ODI on Saturday at the Eden Park. The game will be equally crucial to both sides. While the Black Caps will look to soothe the pain of the T20I series’ 5-0 whitewash, the Men in Blue will be eyeing a return in the ODI series.

Let’s have a look at both the teams.

Here is the complete NZ vs IND 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction:

Key Players in form NZ- Ross Taylor, Tom Lathom, Henry Nicholas IND- KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli Weather Conditions Mostly Cloudy. 23 °C, 62 % Humidity, Winds up to 18 km/hr, 7% Precipitation. Toss Advantage Teams batting second have a better advantage in ODIs at Eden Park, with 42 wins out of 76 matches as against 29 victories of teams batting first. In fact, four of the last six games played here were won by chasing teams. India too won the two T20Is while chasing. Pitch Report The Eden Park pitch is a good surface to bat on. A hard deck and no grass means the ball will come to the bat well and encourage good stroke-play. Venue Stats Highest total recorded: 340/5 by NZ vs AUS

Lowest total recorded:73/10 by NZ vs SL

Highest score chased: 340/5 NZ vs AUS

Lowest score defended: 153/10 (39.5 Ov) by NZ vs ENG New Zealand do not have the best records here, winning only 50% of all the games played. India, on the other hand, played two games here, winning one against Ireland, and tied the other against New Zealand in 2014. Injury Updates India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar NZ: Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Will Young, Adam Milne, Seth Rance, Kane Williamson H2H NZ 47 – 53 IND Form NZ– W D W L L L (most recent first) IND – L W W L W (most recent first) Squads Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Hamish Bennett, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee. Virat Kohli (C), Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Kedar Jadhav

NZ vs IND 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction Team 1

KL Rahul (WK) ©, Tom Latham (WK), V Kohli, S Iyer, R Taylor (VC), H Nicholls, K Jadhav, M Santner, M Shami, N Saini, H Bennet.



NZ vs IND 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction Team 2

T Latham (WK), V Kohli ©, P Shaw (VC), R Taylor, M Guptill, R Jadeja, C de Grandhomme, J Bumrah, K Yadav, S Thakur, T Southee.

Fantasy Cricket League Prediction | Tips and Tricks for today’s match between NZ vs IND 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keepers

KL Rahul is in a fantastic form. He scored – 225 in the T20I series and 88* in the first ODI. He has been in great touch in the ODIs as well, scoring 102, 77, 47, 80 and 19 in the 5 ODIs before the start of the series.

Considering that KL Rahul will be selected by everyone, New Zealand’s Tom Latham will be a great choice in the second team. Latham has played 14 innings against India, scoring 662 runs, including a 69 off 79 balls in the first ODI.

Batsmen

Ross Taylor proved why he is the best batsmen at the number 4 position in the first ODI, scoring an unbeaten knock of 109 in just 64 balls. Taylor has amassed 1,300 runs for New Zealand against India in 17 matches at an average of 46.42, the most by any Kiwi player. Furthermore, he has scored 416 runs at Eden Park.

With Rohit Sharma out, and KL Rahul playing at number 5, Virat Kohli is the most experienced batsmen in Indian’s top order. He scored 51 in the first ODI before being bamboozled by Ish Sodhi’s googly. With 1,354 runs in 24 matches at an average of 64.47 against NZ, Kohli will be crucial in turning around the series for India.

Henry Nicholls returned to the ODI side by scoring 78 off 82 balls. The top-order batsman has been in good touch going into the match. In the previous three matches he played (List A), Nicholls has scored 120, 62 and 55.

Martin Guptill is a good choice to replace with Nicholls. Guptill has scored 780 runs against the Men in Blue in ODIs. Despite not being in the best of his form, Guptill is a good choice, considering he is the highest run-scorer at Eden Park with 739 runs in 15 matches.

Prithvi Shaw opened in his first game for India in Wellington. The Mumbaikar showed promise scoring 20 off 21 balls and will want to build on that performance. Shaw has been performing in New Zealand with India A, scoring 150, 48, 2 and 55 in the four unofficial ODIs.

The Mumbaikar showed promise scoring 20 off 21 balls and will want to build on that performance. After a lot of permutations and combinations, Shreyas Iyer has finally made the number 4 position his. Playing his first-ever ODI against New Zealand, Iyer scored his maiden ODI ton, impro12 boundaries.

All-rounders

With 10 wickets in 13 games against India, Mitchell Santner is the only spin option left for NZ now that Sodhi is not playing. Santer has a decent knowledge of how the pitch would play on Saturday. He has 4 wickets in 6 games at the Eden Park

Colin de Grandhomme returned with an impressive performance with the ball in the first ODI. He finished his bowling spell with 1/41 at an economy of 5.13.

Ravindra Jadeja returned to the playing XI after being rested for the final two T20Is. Jadeja was not at his best in the first ODI but was economical when compared to other Indian bowlers with figures of 0/64. However, he took 3 wickets in 2 matches at the Eden Park during the T20 series.

Kedar Jadhav was impressive in his cameo of 15-ball 26 with an explosive strike rate of 173.33. Considering the slow nature of the pitch, he could be handy with the ball as well.

Bowlers

Tim Southee finished with two wickets despite being tossed for 85 runs in the first ODI. Southee has a solid record against India in ODIs. In the 19 ODIs he has played against the Men in Blue, the pacer has scalped 28 wickets. Furthermore, Southee has picked 7 wickets in 10 games in Auckland.

Harry Bennett is also a great choice if you are hell-bent on not choosing Southee. Although he too leaked runs, Bennett picked up 6 wickets in the series.

From India, we have Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami as our Dream11 choices. Bumrah impressed with figures of 3/12 in the fifth T20I. He was the most economical of the Indian bowling attack, finishing with 0/53. In ODIs versus NZ, Bumrah has taken 13 wickets in 9 games.

Shami ended the year 2019 as the world’s highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket. He also has an impressive record against NZ, picking 21 wickets in 10 ODIs

Despite being expensive with the ball, Kuldeep Yadav captured two wickets.

Shardul Thakur took 8 wickets in the T20 series; However, he was expensive in the first ODI, finishing 1/80. Instead of him, you can go with Navdeep Saini. Saini has picked 2 wickets in 2 T2OIs; In his ODI career, he has picked 5 wickets in 3 matches.

Captain & Vice-Captain Choices