NZ vs IND 1st Test Dream11 Prediction | India vs New Zealand 2020

NZ vs IND 1st Test Dream11 Prediction | India tour of New Zealand, 2020

Series: India tour of New Zealand, 2020 Match Date: 21 February 2020 (Friday) to 25 February 2020 (Tuesday) Match Timing: 04:00 AM IST (11:30 AM local/10:30 PM GMT) Match Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington Expected Crowd Turnout: 11,600

120 points! Yes, 120 ICC World Test Championship points will be up for grabs when New Zealand and India face-off in the Test series starting from 21st February. After outclassing each other in the T20I and ODI series, both Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli will want to end the tour on a high by winning the test series.

New Zealand have won 11 and just lost 2 test matches at home since 2013. Furthermore, they are unbeaten in Tests at home since April 2017. While Kohli’s India are unbeaten while batting first in away Tests; they also have not won a single test while bowling first under Kohli.

With the pitches in NZ catering to bowl first, Virat Kohli’s captaincy will face a huge test in NZ. So will New Zealand, who have beaten India just once in the last 10 Tests, pick-pocket points off a high-flying India? Or will India, beat the NZ, who are unbeaten at home since 2013, to avenge their ODI whitewash?

Let’s have a look at both the teams.

Here is the complete NZ vs IND 1st Test Dream11 Prediction:

Key Players in form NZ: H Nicholas, R Taylor IND: C Pujara, M Shami Weather Conditions Mostly Cloudy. 19 °C, 83% Humidity, Winds up to 35 km/hr, 6% Precipitation. Toss Advantage Bowl First . Teams bowling in the first innings have a better advantage, with 27 wins in 63 test matches. Test matches played in New Zealand have a unique record. Since 2016, there have been a total of 188 Tests all around the world; of which teams batting first have won 110. However, in the same period in New Zealand, teams fielding first have won 11 of the 18 test matches. Furthermore, teams batting first in NZ since 2016 average 276, compared to 417 in the second innings. Need further evidence? Check this out: Of the 63 Test matches played at the Basin Reserve stadium, teams batting first have won just 12, when compared to the team’s fielding first (27). Pitch Report The Basin Reserve pitch is likely to have grass. It will remain hard as the grass burns down towards the last two days. Seamers will get some assistance in the first two days. No purchase for spinners. Venue Stats Average 1st and 3rd innings score: 307 & 322

Average 2nd and 4th innings score: 322 & 141

Highest total recorded: 680/8 in 210 overs by NZ vs IND

Lowest total recorded: 42/10 in 39 overs by NZ vs AUS New Zealand has played 63 test matches at the Basin Reserve, winning 19, losing 20 and drawing 24. NZ, however, boast a better record in recent times. Since 2015, they have won 4, drawn 1 and lost 2 Tests here. Like NZ, India do not have better numbers to show for. They have played 7 Tests of which they have won just 1. At 14.28%, the Men in Blue have the lowest win percentage at the Basin Reserve. Injury Updates India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan. NZ: Lockie Ferguson, Doug Bracewell, Will Young, Adam Milne, Seth Rance. Neil Wagner might miss the first game with his wife expecting a baby between 21-25 February. H2H NZ 10 – 21 IND Form NZ– LLLDD (most recent first) IND – WWWWW (most recent first) Squads India: Virat Kohli (C), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma. New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner (replaced by Matt Henry for the first test), BJ Watling (WK).

NZ vs IND 1st Test Dream11 Prediction Team 1

B Watling; K Williamson, R Taylor, M Agarwal, V Kohli, C Pujara; H Vihari, R Ashwin; T Boult, K Jamieson, M Shami.

NZ vs IND 1st Test Dream11 Prediction Team 2

W Saha; K Williamson, H Nicholas, V Kohli, A Rahane, C Pujara; C de Grandhomme, R Jadeja, T Boult, J Bumrah, I Sharma.

Fantasy Cricket League Prediction | Tips and Tricks for today’s match between NZ vs IND 1st Test Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keepers

BJ Watling is our first choice wicketkeeper. Watling has 229 dismissals in 68 Tests at an average of 3.36 dismissal per match. The Kiwi has scored 3644 runs in 68 Tests at an average of 39.18, including 225 runs in 6 tests against India.

Wriddhiman Saha is our second choice keeper. With 103 dismissals in 29 tests, Saha averages 3.55 dismissal per match. The Siliguri-born batsman has scored 1238 runs in 27 Tests at an average of 30.19.

Batsmen

Kane Williamson has been in a good form in the new decade, scoring 182 runs in 4 matches. Williamson has an average of 51.44 in tests and is the third-highest run-getter at this venue with 1,048 runs. Williamson has also troubled India with 631 runs in just 9 Tests.

Ross Taylor will come into the Test series at the back of an outstanding ODI series. The veteran batsman has scored a total of 348 runs in the ODI and T20 series. Taylor has an average of 46.28 in the Tests and has scored 1226 in 13 matches with 3 centuries and eight 50s at this venue. Furthermore, he has 748 runs versus India in Tests.

Virat Kohli missed out on opportunities to break multiple records in the last ODI. However, he has a handful of more records to break when he steps on the field on Friday. Kohli has scored 211 runs at an average of 66.81 in 7 tests against the Black Caps. The last time he has played against NZ here, Virat scored 105*.

Cheteshwar Pujara is basking in brilliant form in recent domestic showings, scoring 248, 49, 69, 53 and 93 in his last 5 innings. The Saurashtra player also has a good record against the Kiwis, scoring 649 runs in 7 tests against New Zealand.

Mayank Agarwal opened the practice Test and scored 81. The opener has scored 872 in 9 tests at an average 67.07. However, you could also select Prithvi Shaw in place of the Karnataka opener.

Ajinkya Rahane has a brilliant test record against New Zealand, scoring 509 runs in just 5 tests. Rahane has scored 353 runs in his last 5 Test matches for India at an average of 70.6. The last time India played on this ground, Rahane hit a brilliant 118.

All-rounders

Colin de Grandhomme will be crucial for New Zealand in the absence of Mitchell Santner and Jimmy Neesham. This will be his first-ever Test against India. However, the former RCB player has a decent Test batting average of 37.30 and 45 wickets in 22 tests. Grandhomme is also familiar with the pitch at Wellington. He has 7 wickets in 5 tests at Basin Reserve.

Ravichandran Ashwin returns to the Indian squad. Ashwin has caused New Zealand the most trouble by picking 45 wickets in just 5 tests. Playing domestic cricket for the last three months, Ashwin has picked 25 wickets in his last five first-class games.

With no Kuldeep or Chahal, Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will need to provide assistance to India seamers. With the bat, Jadeja has a test average of 35.46. However, the average goes up to 52.75 versus NZ. Furthermore, Jadeja has picked 17 wickets in 5 tests against NZ.

Hanuman Vihari is our last choice in all-rounders. The Andra-born player has played 7 Tests for India scoring 466 in 7 in the process. Vihari has lit up in domestic format, scoring 55, 100*, 51, 59 and 101 in his last 5 innings.

Bowlers

Trent Boult returns to give New Zealand’s bowling attack a boost. Boult has picked 256 Test wickets including 25 in 7 Tests vs India. Boult has a very good record at the Basin Reserve, picking 40 wickets in 9 Tests.

Tim Southee has picked 35 wickets in 12 tests at Basin Reserve. The pacer also has 270 Test wickets in 71 matches. However, this will be his first Test versus India.

Kyle Jamieson will most likely start in the absence of Neil Wagner. Jamieson made a fiery debut in the Black colours, finishing with 2/42 vs India in 3rd ODI. While he is yet o feature in the international Test squad, Jamieson has picked 72 wickets in 25 List-A games.

Mohammad Shami ended 2019 as India’s leading wicket-scorer in Test with 33 scalps. The Delhi pacer has picked 175 Test wickets. Shami has a decent performance against the Kiwis, having scalped 27 wickets in 5 vs NZ, including 6 wickets in 2014.



Ishant Sharma was dealt with an injury scare earlier last month while playing domestic cricket. However, the veteran managed to pull off a miraculous return to the starting XI.

It was a roller coaster ride for me after the injury on my ankle on the 20th January but with the help of Ashish Kaushik I managed to pull it off! Scans were a little scary, but today I am happy that I am fit ! 🏏 Thanks Ashish Kaushik! #recoverymode #recovery #postinjury pic.twitter.com/xwNpecc0Iz — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) February 15, 2020

Amongst the country’s most experienced bowlers when it comes to overseas Test conditions, Sharma is just 8 wickets short of his 300th test wicket. He will be confident of reaching that milestone against New Zealand. Sharma has also picked 7 wickets in 2 Tests at Basin Reserve.

Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah has 62 test wickets in just 12 games at an average of just 19.24. However, if you are not confident with Ishant Sharma, you can select. Bumrah has 62 test wickets in just 12 games at an average of just 19.24.

Captain & Vice-Captain Choices