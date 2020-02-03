NZ vs IND 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction | India vs New Zealand 2020

NZ vs IND 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction | New Zealand vs India

Series: India tour of New Zealand, 2020 Match Date: 5th February 2020, Wednesday Match Timing: 7.30 AM IST (3 pm local time)

Match Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton Expected Crowd Turnout: 10,000

After a clean sweep in the T20Is, the Indian team will be looking to continue their unbeaten run against New Zealand when they meet for first of the three-match-ODI series on Wednesday at Seddon Park, Hamilton. The visitors won the last ODI series here by a comfortable margin of 4-1. Mohammad Shami was declared as the Man of the Series then.



Will the Black Caps, who have not played a single ODI game since last August, be able to stop India? Or will the Men in Blue continue their rampage in New Zealand?

Let’s have a look at both the teams.

Here is the complete NZ vs IND 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction:

Key Players in form NZ- Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor IND- KL Rahul, R Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah Weather Conditions Mostly Sunny. 23 °C, 42% Humidity, Winds up to 26 km/hr. 0% Precipitation. Toss Advantage The mantra for Wednesday’s game would be simple – “Win and opt to bowl first.” 23 of the 36 matches played here have been won by the chasing teams (as against the 11 won by teams batting first). Furthermore, teams batting second have won 5 consecutive games here, including the one in which NZ beat India in 2019. It doesn’t come as a surprise that 350 is the highest total chased here.

Pitch Report Seddon Park is a high scoring venue with even-sized boundaries. The pitch offers good seam moment to bowlers with a little bit of spongy bounce. A windy atmosphere might provide some lateral movement as well. Venue Stats Average 1st Innings score: 233;

Average 2nd Innings score: 212;

Highest total recorded: 363/4 by WI vs NZ;

Lowest total recorded: 92/10 by IND vs NZ;

Highest score chased: 350/9 by NZ vs AUS;

Lowest score defended: 182/9 by NZ vs SL. With a win percentage of 74% in the ODIs, New Zealand have a great record at Seddon Park. India, on the other hand, have lost 7 of the 10 ODIs they have played here. The Men in Blue’s last victory against New Zealand here came back in 2014. Injury Updates India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar NZ: Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Will Young, Adam Milne, Seth Rance, Kane Williamson H2H NZ 46 – 53 IND Form NZ– D W L L L (most recent first) IND – W W L W W(most recent first) Squads Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi (only 1st ODI), Tim Southee, Ross Taylor. Virat Kohli (C), Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Kedar Jadhav

NZ vs IND 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction Team 1

KL Rahul (wk) (VC), T Latham, V Kohli (C), P Shaw, S Iyer, R Taylor, R Jadeja, K Yadav, J Bumrah, H Bennett, I Sodhi.

NZ vs IND 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction Team 2

T Latham (wk) (C), M Agarwal, H Nicholls, V Kohli, M Pandey, R Jadeja (VC), J Neesham, J Bumrah, M Shami, S Kuggeleijn, I Sodhi.

Wicket-Keepers

KL Rahul enters the first ODI with a fantastic form – scoring 225 in the last 5 games. He has been in great touch in the ODIs as well, scoring 102, 77, 47, 80 and 19 in the 5 ODIs against West Indies (Dec ’19) and Australia (Jan ’20). A pretty obvious choice, isn’t he?



Considering that KL Rahul is a player everybody will want to go far, New Zealand’s Tom Latham will be a great choice in the second team. Latham has played 13 innings against India, scoring 593 runs at an impressive average of 53.90.

Batsmen

Ross Taylor is an absolute must-have in your Dream11 team. He has momentum on his side, having scored two half-centuries and finished with 166 runs in the T20I series. Taylor is also the second-highest run-getter for New Zealand against India with 1,191 ODI runs at an average of 42.53. Furthermore, no other player has scored more runs than Taylor’s 762 in Hamilton.

Virat Kohli preferred to sit on the boundary lines with Williamson and left the Men in Blue in the safe hands of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

But with the absence of Sharma, paired up with the fact that he had a below-par T2OI series, Kohli might just return to his natural game. Kohli has scored just over 1300 runs against NZ, including 124 runs in 3 matches at the Seddon Park.

Henry Nicholls returns to the ODI side and with Kane Williamson injured, he will look to make an impact. The top-order batsman has been in good touch going into the match, scoring 120, 62, and 55 in his last three domestic outings.

returns to the ODI side and with Kane Williamson injured, he will look to make an impact. The top-order batsman has been in good touch going into the match, scoring 120, 62, and 55 in his last three domestic outings. The absence of Rohit Sharma gives an opportunity for another Mumbaikar – Prithvi Shaw – to shine. He might finally don the famous blue jersey after a forgetful 2019. In his list A career, Shaw has scored 1,300 runs in 30 innings, averaging at 43.33. Shaw has been performing in New Zealand with India A. He has scored 150, 48, 2 and 55 in the four unofficial ODIs against New Zealand A.

Manish Pandey scored a timely unbeaten half-century in 36 balls to power the Men in Blue to 165 in the fourth T20I. As for his ODI career, Pandey has scored 450 runs in 20 innings (avg: 34.62); pretty decent stats for someone who comes in as a number 5 or even number 6 at times.

However, Pandey comes towards the end of the middle order; rotating him and Shreyas Iyer in your teams is more logical. Iyer has taken a step towards strengthing his case to play at the number 4 position recently. He has 531 runs in 13 innings with an average of 44.25. In his last 6 ODIs, he has scored 185 runs at an average of 30.83.

Update 12:01 pm, 4th Feb: Virat Kohli has confirmed that Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw will open the innings for India on Wednesday.

The skipper further confirmed that Rahul will be pushed down to the fifth spot, limiting his run-scoring ability. We would thus advise choosing Agarwal in place of Rahul in the second team. The Karnataka opener has been in good touch lately, thus strengthening his case.

All-rounders

New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner was among the best performer s with the ball in the T20I series. He has taken 10 wickets in 12 games against India. He also has taken 7 wickets in 5 games at the Seddon Park.

Another good choice for NZ is James Neesham , who has 8 wickets in 9 matches against India. With the bat, he has accumulated 166 runs at an average of 27.66 versus India.

Ravindra Jadeja is expected to return back into the playing XI after being rested for the final two T20Is. Jadeja has 259 runs against the Kiwis in 8 ODI innings, averaging at 43.16.

The last time he faced New Zealand in an ODI, it was in the World Cup semifinal where he scored a brilliant knock of 77 and almost guided India past the finish line. The slow left-arm bowler has also contributed with 9 wickets in as many ODIs versus NZ.

Bowlers

Ish Sodhi has a great experience of playing against India. The spinner has played 5 ODIs against India, picking 4 wickets in the meantime. However, Sodhi will be fired up to perform at his best, considering he will not feature in the rest of the two games.

Tim Southee is Kiwi’s best seamer with Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult absent. While he may not be a popular choice considering in the Dream11 circle considering his poor performance in the T20 series – he managed just 3 wickets – Southee has a solid record against India in ODIs. In the 18 ODIs he has played against the Men in Blue, the pacer has scalped 26 wickets.

Harry Bennett is also a great choice if you are hell-bent on not choosing Southee. Although he too leaked runs, Bennett picked up 6 wickets in the series.

From India, we have Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami as our Dream11 choices . Bumrah returned to his best with figures of 3/12 in the fifth T20I. As for his ODI record, Bumrah has taken 13 wickets in just 8 games against the Kiwis.

as our Dream11 choices Shami ended the year 2019 as the world’s highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket. We presume that should be a reason enough for his selection. Not convinced? Well, then check this out: Shami has taken 20 wickets in just 9 ODIs against New Zealand at an impressive average of just 22.70.

Shami has taken 20 wickets in just 9 ODIs against New Zealand at an impressive average of just 22.70. Kuldeep Yadav completes our bowlers’ lineup. Yadav has 9 wickets in only 5 matches with a commendable economy of 4.84 in ODIs against Kiwis.

