New Zealand vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction for Today’s Match | NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction for ICC T20 WC 2022 – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Today’s Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

NZ VS AFG Dream11 Prediction: Today’s T20 World Cup 2022 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Afghanistan has already suffered a loss in the Super 12 round, therefore this game is crucial for them. Afghanistan lost against England by five wickets to begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign. New Zealand, meanwhile, is in a strong position following a decisive victory against the reigning champions Australia last Saturday.

Check out the Dream11 Top Fantasy Predictions for the NZ vs AFG encounter.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both NZ vs AFG T20 WC, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s NZ vs AFG T20 match.

NZ vs AFG ICC T20 World Cup – Match 21 | Complete Details

Match ICC T20 World Cup – NZ vs AFG NZ vs AFG Match Date Saturday, October 22nd, 2022. NZ vs AFG Match Time 1:30 pm IST Venue Melbourne Cricket Ground

Complete match analysis by experts for NZ vs AFG ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match 21

Key Players in Form in NZ vs AFG teams

New Zealand: Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Devon Conway

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan.

Weather conditions in NZ vs AFG ICC T20 World Cup match 21

The weather is a bit cloudy. However, there’s no chance of rain, so we can anticipate a strong game between the two teams.

NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup Match – Pitch report by experts

The field at Sydney here is a batting haven with little assistance at all for bowlers. However, the boundaries are quite long.

Toss factor in NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first.

Venue stats – Melbourne Cricket Ground

Total T20 matches – 19

Matches won Batting First – 7

Matches won Batting second – 11

Average first innings score – 140

Highest score – 184

Lowest score – 74

NZ vs AFG head-to-head

Played: 2

New Zealand won: 2

Afghanistan won: 0

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani.

Probable Playing XI for NZ in NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup Match 21

Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Probable Playing XI for AFG in NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup Match 21

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

NZ vs AFG ICC T20 2022 World Cup Match 21 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T1)

Devon Conway, Tim Southee, Rahamanullah Gurbaz, Phillips, Zazai, Finn Allan, Neesham, Nabi, Rashid Khan, Boult, Sodhi.

NZ vs AFG ICC T20 2022 World Cup Match 21 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2)

Devon Conway, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Finn Allen, Najibullah Zadran, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Md Nabi, Mitchell Santner, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Devon Conway: appeared to be in great shape as he helped New Zealand defeat Australia. Conway’s unbroken innings helped the Kiwis amass a total of 200 runs.

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Kane Williamson: will be looking to score some runs in this fixture as he has 2231 runs.

Usman Ghani: will be looking to lead his side, who has a strike rate of 109.6. Let’s see how well he performs against Afghanistan.

All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Mitchell Santner: For the Black Caps, Mitchell Santner is an experienced left-handed all-arounder who can also bowl left-handed orthodox spin. He can contribute with the bat as well, contributing some noteworthy innings.

Md Nabi: has decent career stats in T20I, who has taken 84 wickets and scored 1667 runs. Let’s see what he’ll do in this one.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction

Rashid Khan: everyone are aware of Rashid Khan’s accomplishments, who has an economy of 6.22 and has taken 115 wickets.

Trent Boult: is a fantastic bowler who has an economy of 7.87 and has taken 68 wickets. Let’s see how many wickets he takes in this one.

Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

Devon Conway

Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Kane Williamson

Must pick for NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

Devon Conway

Tim Southee

Mitchell Santner

Mohammad Nabi

Rashid-Khan

Risky choices for NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

Qais Ahmad

Martin Guptill

Who will win today’s NZ vs AFG ICC T20 World Cup match?

New Zealand are the favourites to win this fixture, who may expect a tough battle against Afghanistan.

