NZ vs AFG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | New Zealand vs Afghanistan ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: In the 14th match of the T20 World Cup 2024, New Zealand will face Afghanistan at Providence Stadium in Guyana. Afghanistan started their tournament with an emphatic 125-run victory over Uganda.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (76) and Ibrahim Zadran (70) opened with an extraordinary 154-run partnership, marking the second-highest opening stand in men’s T20 World Cup history, second only to the 170-run partnership by England’s Jos Buttler and Alex Hales in 2022.

The highlight of the match was Fazalhaq Farooqi’s exceptional performance, taking five wickets for just nine runs, which contributed to Uganda’s collapse to the fourth-lowest total in T20 World Cup history.

New Zealand, led by Kane Williamson, will begin their campaign against Afghanistan after a rain-affected series against Pakistan. The Kiwis’ squad includes key players like Daryl Mitchell, Lockie Ferguson, and Trent Boult, making them favorites against their rising Asian opponents.

With Jonathan Trott and bowling coach Dwayne Bravo providing guidance, Afghanistan kicked off their campaign in this year’s competition with a dominant 125-run win against newcomers Uganda on Tuesday.

NZ vs AFG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 Match New Zealand vs Afghanistan, 14th Match Venue Providence Stadium, Guyana Match Start Time 5:00 AM IST –Saturday, 8 June 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for NZ vs AFG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form New Zealand : Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Trent Boult Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rashid Khan Weather forecast for NZ vs AFG match Temperature: 27°C Precipitation: 24% Humidity: 87% Wind: 14 km/h Pitch conditions for NZ vs AFG Providence Stadium typically favors bowlers, with an average first innings score of 128. Toss Factor in NZ vs AFG The team winning the toss might choose to bowl first. NZ vs AFG Head-to-head New Zealand: 1 Afghanistan: 0 No Result: 1 NZ vs AFG Squads New Zealand : Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Probable playing XI for New Zealand

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Philipps, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi

Probable playing XI for Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for NZ vs AFG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Ibrahim Zadran, Rachin Ravindra, Mohammad Nabi, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Naveen-ul-Haq, Lockie Ferguson, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Gurbaz has played 56 T20I matches, scoring 1452 runs at an average of 25.9 and a striking rate of 139.3. His ability to deliver powerful performances is evident from his highest score of 100 and his consistent track record of hitting boundaries, with 111 fours and 83 sixes to his name. With 31 catches and 4 stumpings in T20Is, he has proven to be a reliable presence behind the stumps.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Ibrahim Zadran: Zadran’s recent form has been impressive, amassing 328 runs in his last 10 matches. His ability to anchor the innings and score runs under pressure makes him a vital asset for Afghanistan. His knack for converting starts into substantial scores could be pivotal in a high-stakes match like this, providing a solid foundation for his team.

Kane Williamson: Williamson is a top-tier choice for any fantasy cricket team due to his exceptional batting skills and consistent performance in T20Is. The former Kiwi skipper has played 89 T20I matches, amassing 2547 runs at an impressive average of 34.0 and a strike rate of 123.6. His highest score is 95 and he has 18 half-centuries under his belt.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Mitchell Santner: Mitchell Santner is proving to be a valuable all-round option for fantasy teams. While his batting form may have dipped in recent games, he has shown consistency with the ball by picking up 5 wickets in his last 3 T20I matches. With his ability to contribute with both bat and ball, Santner could be a solid performer worth considering for your fantasy team lineup.

Mohammad Nabi: If you’re looking for a versatile all-rounder for your fantasy cricket team, look no further than Mohammad Nabi. With an impressive 2123 runs and 93 wickets in his T20I career, Nabi is a force to be reckoned with on the field. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes him a valuable asset, especially in high-pressure games against tough opponents like New Zealand. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to have Mohammad Nabi in your fantasy squad – he could be the game-changer you need to secure victory.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Lockie Ferguson: Ferguson has taken nine wickets in his last four games, indicating his excellent form. His capacity to break partnerships and deliver crucial breakthroughs will be essential for New Zealand in this clash. Ferguson’s ability to bowl at high speeds and execute yorkers and bouncers effectively makes him a formidable opponent for any batting lineup.

Trent Boult: Boult has played 57 T20I matches, taking 74 wickets with an economy rate of 7.98. His ability to swing the ball both ways make him a significant threat to any batting lineup. Boult’s best bowling figures of 4/13 highlight his potential to produce match-winning spells, making him a key player for fantasy cricket. He has an impressive bowling average of 23.2 and a strike rate of 17.5 balls per wicket.

Rashid Khan: As a right-arm leg-spin bowler, Rashid has played 86 T20I matches, taking 140 wickets with an impressive economy rate of 6.03. His ability to maintain a tight line and length while picking up crucial wickets makes him a game-changer. Rashid’s batting skills also add value to his selection. He has contributed 405 runs in 50 T20I innings with a strike rate of 129.0.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Kane Williamson and Fazalhaq Farooqi

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Trent Boult and Ibrahim Zadran

Must Picks for NZ vs AFG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Kane Williamson

Rashid Khan

Trent Boult

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Risky choices for NZ vs AFG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Mark Chapman

Karim Janat

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between New Zealand and Afghanistan?

Considering their experience, strong squad depth, and previous form, New Zealand enters this match as the favorites. However, Afghanistan’s recent performance and their capability to spring surprises make this a contest worth watching.