Nungshithol dreams of meeting her idol Maruyama once

Introduction

L. Nungshithol is one of the country’s most promising and upcoming female judokas. She stole the limelight in her first sub-junior national by winning the gold medal in her weight category held in New Delhi in 2016 followed by another gold medal in the Khelo India competition held in Rajasthan. Her success did not stop there. She drew attention again in the Asian Championship by bagging a silver medal in Thailand.

Nungshithol’s Childhood

L. Nungshithol resides in Mayang, Imphal. There are five members in total in her family. Her father is a farmer. One of her elder sisters, Nanthoi is also a judoka, and having watched her training, Nungshithol became passionate about the game. Like her elder sister, the 16-year-old Nungshithol got admitted to National Sports Academy in Imphal. The judoka said,

“Having watched my elder sister I got fascinated with judo, and like my sister, I also started practicing the game in 2015.”

The Financial Difficulty

L. Nungshithol’s father is a farmer and he often had to struggle financially to survive. She added,

“In my early days, it was quite difficult to get nutritious food and buy the necessary equipment for training. My father had to do a lot of hard work for our survival. Anyway, after my success started coming the scenario changed a little. While staying and training at National Sports Academy I do not have to bear these expenses.”

Influence of Maruyama and Dream

Joshiro Maruyama is the idol of L. Nungshithol. The 29-year-old Japanese judoka is the gold medalist in the World Championship in 2019 and 2021. In 2022, Maruyama bagged a silver medal in the World Championship held in Tashkent. He also bagged a silver medal in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games. Nungshithol said,

“Maruyama is my idol. I watch the video of his matches and training whenever I get time. I learn a lot from his videos. Especially, I gain mental strength and learn about how to develop technique, reflex and how to generate a sudden burst of speed when required.”

Nungshithol has a dream and that is to meet Maruyama at least once. But she does not have any specific questions for the World Champion gold medalist. Rather she divulged,

"I dream of meeting him at least once and I want to shake hands with him only. I will be happy with that only. I also do not think of taking a picture with him."

Nungshithol’s Mission

She aims to win medals at the senior level and then in international competitions. She added,

“I know unless I win medals at the senior level I will not be recognized as a judoka. So I want to win medals in the senior category and ultimately in the major international competitions like Asian Games and the Olympics.”

It is believed that she is one of the probables the national judo federation has shortlisted for the Olympics in 2028.

