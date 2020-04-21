Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Not MS Dhoni or Kohli, this is IPL’s greatest batsman of all time

AB De Villiers KreedOn
Credits: Twitter

Highlights

  • AB De Villiers has been selected as the greatest IPL batsman of all time.
  • AB de Villiers was selected by an experts’ panel on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected over the likes of Virat Kohli, David Warner, Chris Gayle, and MS Dhoni.
  • The jury that elected De Villiers was made of 50 members including former cricketers (20), statisticians and analysts (10), senior sports journalists (10), broadcasters (7) and anchors (3).

Who do you think is the Indian Premier League‘s greatest batsman of all time? MS Dhoni? Virat Kohli? Suresh Raina?

Well, the prize for the greatest batsman of the world’s richest cricket league goes to none other than RCB southpaw AB de Villiers. The South African cricketer has been named as the greatest of all in IPL’s 12-year history by a panel of experts.

With his unorthodox technique and shot selections, De Villiers has been widely likened to be amongst the greatest batsmen of his generation.

Although he announced his international retirement in 2019, De Villiers continues to play franchise cricket across the world and remains an integral part of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) of IPL.

He has featured in every IPL season ever since its inception in 2008 and has gone on to represent two franchises. The South African superstar started his career with Delhi Daredevils before permanently shifting base to RCB.

In the 154 IPL matches that he has played, De Villiers has hit 4395 runs including 3 centuries and 33 half-centuries. He remains one of the main pillars in the batting department at RCB, where he has formed an explosive batting partnership with skipper Virat Kohli.

The duo has put up two 200+ and 5 100+ batting partnerships, turning RCB into among the most feared batting lineups.

AB de Villiers was selected by an experts’ panel on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected over the likes of Kohli, David Warner, Chris Gayle, MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Kieron Pollard, Suresh Raina, and Shane Watson.

Along with Graeme Smith, Tom Moody, Danny Morrison, Alan Wilkins, Ian Bishop, Mike Hesson and Darren Ganga voted for De Villiers or Mr. 360.

“Mr. 360. If I look at that list, I’m going to go with AB de Villiers. Mr. 360, because I have seen him score all around the park, all over the IPL,” said Danny Morrison.

The jury that elected De Villiers was made of 50 members including former cricketers (20), statisticians and analysts (10), senior sports journalists (10), broadcasters (7) and anchors (3).

