Norway Chess Standings: Praggnanandhaa Falls from Top Sport After Losing to Nakamura, Vaishali Holds the Lead

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa was defeated by World No. 3 Hikaru Nakamura, causing him to lose his lead after the fourth round at the 2024 Norway Chess tournament in Stavanger on Friday.

Nakamura took advantage of several unforced errors made by Praggnanandhaa. The Indian’s use of the Nimzo-Indian Defense led to a dynamically balanced position, but Praggnanandhaa became overly ambitious in the middle game and sacrificed a knight. However, the compensation for the sacrifice was insufficient, and Nakamura eventually capitalized on his material advantage, securing the win after 86 moves.

Carlsen secured victory over Caruana in a Queen and pawns endgame. Known for his ability to outmaneuver opponents from even positions, Carlsen showcased his trademark skill once again, capitalizing on a crucial mistake by Caruana in the game’s final stages.

The USD 161,000 prize money tournament has many crucial games ahead, but after the fourth round, Nakamura is leading with seven points, holding a half-point lead over Alireza.

Carlsen is in third place with six points, while Praggnanandhaa has dropped to fourth with 5.5 points. Caruana is close behind in fifth with five points, and Liren is trailing in last place with just 2.5 points.

Norway Chess 2024 Standings

Here are the Norway Chess standings after Round 4! 🔥@GMHikaru and @chessvaishali are leading the pack – what stands out most to you? 👇 #NorwayChess pic.twitter.com/LIuQjnpBor — Chess.com (@chesscom) May 30, 2024

In the women’s section at Norway Chess, Vaishali extended her lead by defeating Pia Cramling of Sweden. This victory allowed her to maintain her top position with a lead of 2.5 points, securing her second win under classical time control. Her perseverance was key in winning the game from a drawn rook and pawns endgame.

