Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Norway Chess Highlights: Magnus Carlsen Defeats R Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali's Stunning Victory!
Norway Chess Highlights: Magnus Carlsen Defeats R Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali’s Stunning Victory!

Image Source: Times of India
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa put up a valiant fight but ultimately lost to top seed Magnus Carlsen of Norway, while his elder sister triumphed over the previous round’s sole leader, Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine, in the eighth round of the Norway Chess 2024 Tournament.

Carlsen’s victory extended his lead to a full point ahead of Hikaru Nakamura of the United States, who was defeated by France’s Firouzja Alireza. Meanwhile, World Champion Ding Liren of China continued his disappointing performance with a loss to the United States’ Fabiano Caruana.

With two rounds remaining in the six-player double round-robin tournament, Carlsen leads with 14.5 points, followed by Nakamura with 13.5 points. Praggnanandhaa holds third place with 12 points, a full point ahead of Alireza. Caruana is in fifth place with nine points, while Liren remains last with 4.5 points.

In the women’s section, World Champion Wenjun Ju of China defeated Sweden’s Pia Cramling, advancing to the top of the field with 14.5 points, benefiting from Muzychuk’s loss to Vaishali.

Men: Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 14.5) beat R Praggnanandhaa (Ind, 12) 1.5-1; Firouzja Alireza (Fra, 11) beat Hikaru Nakamura (Usa, 13.5) 1.5-1; Ding Liren (Chn, 4.5) lost to Fabiano Caruana (Usa, 9) 1-1.5.

Women: R Vaishali (Ind, 11.5) beat Anna Muzychuk (Ukr, 13) 1.5-1; Wenjun Ju (Chn, 14.5) beat Pia Cramling (Swe, 5.5); Tingjie Lei (Chn, 11.5) beat Koneru Humpy (Ind, 8).

Top 15 Best Sports Shoes for Men in India at Affordable Price

POPULAR POSTS

