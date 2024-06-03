Norway Chess 2024: Magnus Carlsen Takes Sole Lead as R Praggnanandhaa Falls to Firouzja Alireza

- Advertisement -

The Indian sibling duo, R Praggnanandhaa and R Vaishali, faced defeats in their respective categories, while Magnus Carlsen affirmed his top status with a victory over an underperforming Ding Liren, taking the sole lead with 12 points in the Norway Chess 2024 tournament.

Fabiano Caruana also triumphed over fellow American Hikaru Nakamura, boosting Carlsen’s position as the front-runner in the six-player double round-robin event, which has a total prize pool of USD 161,000.

Praggnanandhaa was defeated by France’s Firouzja Alireza in the Armageddon tiebreaker after a challenging Classical game. Meanwhile, Vaishali lost to world women’s champion Wenjun Ju of China, who outmaneuvered her in the endgame.

With four rounds remaining in both sections, Carlsen leads with 12 points, followed by Nakamura with 11 points, and Praggnanandhaa in third with 9.5 points. Alireza is in fourth place with eight points, and Caruana follows with 6.5 points. Surprisingly, China’s Ding Liren is struggling with only 2.5 points, needing a miraculous comeback to stay in the competition.

Results – Men: Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 12) beat Ding Liren (Chn, 2.5) 3-0; Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 11) lost to Fabiano Caruana (Usa, 6.5) 1-1.5; Firouzja Alireza (Fra, 8) beat R Praggnanandhaa (10) 1.5-1.

Results – Women: R Vaishali (Ind, 10) lost to Wenjun Ju (Chn, 10.5) 0-3; K Humpy (Ind, 5) lost to Pia Cramling (Swe, 4.5) 1-1.5; Anna Muzychuk (10.5 beat Tingkie Lei (Chn, 7) 1.5-1).

