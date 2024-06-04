Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Norway Chess 2024: Indian Chess Prodigy R Praggnanandhaa Upsets World Champion Ding Liren

Norway Chess: World champion Ding Liren is stunned by India's R Praggnanandhaa | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
At the 2024 Norway Chess Tournament on Tuesday, R Praggnanandhaa shocked world champion Ding Liren in the armageddon match. The 18-year-old’s incredible triumph follows his past tournament victories over Fabiano Caruana and Magnus Carlsen, two players ranked higher.

In the Armageddon game, Liren faltered, which gave the young Indian prodigy the opportunity to earn another well-publicized victory. The world champion was far from done taking down giants, as evidenced by his defeat.

Norway Chess 2024: R Praggnanandhaa Beats Ding Liren

In yet another thrilling match, Hikaru Nakamura edged closer to tournament leader Magnus Carlsen. Nakamura closed the deficit to only half a point behind Carlsen after winning the armageddon thriller on schedule.

Praggnanandhaa’s skill on 64 squares has recently won him a great deal of recognition from a variety of sources. Gautam Adani, the chairman of Adani Group, praised R Praggnanandhaa, an Indian teenage chess phenom, for his incredible triumph over Magnus Carlsen, the world champion.

R Praggnanandhaa was commended earlier by previous world champion and chess legend Gary Kasparov for his perseverance under trying circumstances following his triumph in the FIDE World Cup.

Also Read | Top 15 Best Sports Shoes for Men in India at Affordable Price

