Nitish Kumar Reddy Biography: Family | Stats | Facts | Net worth | Girlfriend – All Details

Nitish Kumar Reddy, a name rapidly gaining recognition in the cricketing world, is a young talent making waves for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Nitish’s journey from a passionate youngster with a plastic bat to a rising star is an inspiring tale of dedication and hard work.

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Bio

Date of Birth 26 May 2003 Age of Nitish Kumar Reddy (as of 2024) 21 years Birthplace Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India Residence Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India Nationality Indian Religion Hinduism Zodiac sign Gemini School Golden Kids English High School Height 5’10″(178cm) Weight (approx.) 60 kgs. Body Measurements 38-30-11 Hair color Black Eye color Black

Who is Nitish Kumar Reddy?

Kaki Nitish Kumar Reddy is an all-round bowler from Visakhapatnam who plays domestic cricket for the state of Andhra Pradesh in India. With a 414-run knock against Nagaland among his 1,237-run haul in the 2017–18 Vijay Merchant Trophy, Reddy stole the show. He was soon named as 2018’s best cricketer in the Under-16 division. The young player’s performance with the ball has improved since making his senior domestic debut in January 2020, allowing him to contribute to both areas.

The 19-year-old was outstanding in the 2022–2023 Ranji Trophy, taking 34 wickets with a best match figure of 8/119. He is also a useful batsman in the lower order, as he amassed 160 runs in eight games. Reddy was able to secure a contract with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2023 auction thanks to his outstanding performances. In May 2023, he played his first IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Early Life of Nitish Reddy

Born in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on May 26, 2003, Nitish Kumar Reddy is the son of Mutyala Reddy, a former employee of Hindustan Zinc. When he was five years old, he started playing cricket and would go to Hindustan Zinc grounds to watch more experienced players. After being transferred to Udaipur, Nitish’s father supported him in pursuing a cricket career by quitting his job to help. Nitish attended VDCA camps and got his first coaching from Watekar, Kumara Swamy, and Krishna Rao. Nitish conveyed his appreciation for his father’s sacrifice, saying that even in the face of criticism from family members, his father never wavered in his belief in him.

Family of Nitish Reddy

The family of Nitish Kumar Reddy comprises of himself and his father, Mutyala Reddy his mother Manasa Jyostna. He also has a sister named Sharmila Reddy.

Domestic Career

Nitish’s talent translated into impressive performances at the domestic level. He made his first-class debut for Andhra in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy, showcasing his abilities on the biggest domestic stage. Following his first-class debut, he continued to impress in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20s) and the Vijay Hazare Trophy (List A) in 2021. These consistent performances across formats not only cemented his place in the Andhra squad but also caught the attention of IPL scouts.

IPL Career

In senior domestic cricket, he took the new ball for Andhra as his seam bowling improved. Furthermore, his all-around abilities also attracted the attention of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. He was acquired by SRH for INR 20 lakhs prior to the 2023 IPL season, but he did not get to bat during his debut season, bowling five wicketless overs in two games. But in the 2024 Indian Premier League, his exploits brought SRH vital wins in their playoff run. His 64 against Punjab Kings and his unbeaten 76 against Delhi Capitals secured a two-run victory for SRH.

IPL Stats of Nitish Reddy

Batting & Fielding Stats YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST Career 15 2 303 76* 33.67 212 142.92 0 2 15 21 6 0 2024 13 2 303 76* 33.67 212 142.92 0 2 15 21 5 0 2023 2 0 0 0 – – 0 0 0 0 1 0 Bowling Stats YEAR MAT BALLS RUNS WKTS BBM AVE ECON SR 4W 5W Career 15 109 207 3 2/17 69.00 11.39 36.33 0 0 2024 13 79 153 3 2/17 51.00 11.62 26.33 0 0 2023 2 30 54 0 0/19 – 10.80 – 0 0

Career Stats of Nitish Kumar Reddy

Batting Stats

FORMAT Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s Ct St FC 17 28 1 566 159 20.96 1034 54.73 1 2 60 12 10 0 List A 22 15 4 403 60* 36.63 423 95.27 0 4 25 21 12 0 T20s 20 15 2 395 76* 30.38 308 128.24 0 2 21 24 9 0

Bowling Stats

FORMAT Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 4w 5w 10w FC 17 31 2222 1194 52 5/53 8/119 22.96 3.22 42.7 3 2 0 List A 22 20 608 589 14 3/23 3/23 42.07 5.81 43.4 0 0 0 T20s 20 11 121 235 3 2/17 2/17 78.33 11.65 40.3 0 0 0

Nitish Kumar Reddy – Facts & Awards

Nitish began to play cricket at the age of five.

His favorite cricketers are MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

and He has a tattoo on his left hand. Speaking about it, he said that it shows his emotion and love for travelling and passion.

In 2017, he won the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for being the highest run scorer in Vijay Merchant Trophy

In 2021, Nitish Kumar Reddy was selected as a net bowler for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

(CSK). He didn’t get a chance to bat in the initial two matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad in his debut season (IPL 2023)

Nitish Kumar Reddy won the award of Emerging Player of the Season in IPL 2024.

Girlfriend of Nitish Kumar Reddy

Currently, the young cricketer, Nitish Kumar Reddy is single and is focused to build his cricketing career.

Net Worth of Nitish Kumar Reddy

The Indian Premier League has been an influential event for Nitish Kumar Reddy. According to Sports Snipper, His net worth is projected at 1 to 1.5 crores INR in 2024, generated by cricket money supported by ad deals and sponsorships.

Social Media of Nitish Kumar Reddy

Instagram

Playing Style and What Makes Him Special

Nitish’s batting style is characterized by his clean hitting and ability to play big shots. He possesses a good eye for the ball and a natural flair for the aggressive style of play often associated with T20 cricket. As a bowler, his right-arm medium pace bowling is known for its accuracy and control. He utilizes variations in pace and swing to create problems for batsmen. However, what truly sets Nitish apart is his versatility. He can be deployed as a reliable bowling option or a pinch hitter depending on the match situation, making him a valuable asset to any team.

Looking Ahead: A Promising Future

At just 21 years old, Nitish Kumar Reddy’s cricketing career is still in its nascent stage. However, his meteoric rise through the ranks and his impressive performances have garnered him immense attention. With his talent, dedication, and the experience gained playing alongside established stars at the IPL, Nitish has the potential to become a prominent figure in Indian cricket. The cricketing world eagerly awaits his future endeavors, with fans and experts alike anticipating his growth and contribution to the sport.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)