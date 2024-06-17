Nitin Menon breaks Indian record for most international cricket matches as umpire, surpassing Venkataraghavan

- Advertisement -

Indian Umpire Nitin Menon, a member of the ICC Elite panel of umpires, has set a new record for the most international matches officiated by an Indian umpire on the field. He broke the previous record held by former Indian off-spinner Srinivas Venkataraghavan, which stood for over 20 years. The 40-year-old from Indore is currently officiating in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies.

Menon has umpired in 23 Tests, 58 ODIs, and 45 T20Is, totaling 126 matches on the field. In comparison, Venkataraghavan officiated 73 Tests and 52 ODIs, making up 125 matches on the field. Menon, the only Indian umpire in the ICC Elite Panel since his induction in 2020, was an on-field umpire for the third Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds, last year.

He also officiated the 2023 World Cup opener between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad on October 5, alongside Sri Lanka’s Kumar Dharmasena, and all four Tests of the Border-Gavaskar series in India in February-March last year.

