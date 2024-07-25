Thursday, July 25, 2024
Nita M. Ambani Re-Elected Unanimously as the Member of IOC

Nita Ambani Unanimously Re-Elected to IOC: A Triumph in Leadership | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty
Saiman Das
Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
Prior to the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games this weekend, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the unanimous re-election of Mrs. Nita Mukesh Ambani, a prominent Indian philanthropist and Founder of the Reliance Foundation, as the IOC member from India at the ongoing 142nd IOC session in Paris. She secured 100% of the vote.

Nita Ambani was first appointed to the IOC in 2016 during the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games. As the first Indian woman to join the IOC, she has significantly contributed to the organization and has been an advocate for India’s sporting goals and Olympic vision. Her efforts include hosting the first IOC session in Mumbai in over 40 years in October 2023, which highlighted India’s new, ambitious outlook.

As the Founder and Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani aims to empower millions of Indians by providing resources and opportunities. She leads various initiatives in sports, education, health, art, and culture to enhance the lives of people across the nation. The Reliance Foundation has been instrumental in advancing sports in India, with its programs reaching over 22.9 million children and youth, especially in remote areas where access to sports and equipment is limited.

