Saturday, June 1, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsBoxingNishant Dev Secures Paris Olympics Spot on Reaching Semis at Boxing Olympic...
-- Advertisement --

Nishant Dev Secures Paris Olympics Spot on Reaching Semis at Boxing Olympic Qualifiers

Nishant Dev Secures Paris Olympics Spot on Reaching Semis at Boxing Olympic Qualifiers | KreedOn
Image Source: Hans India
Harshal Barot
By Harshal Barot
1 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Nishant Dev, a boxer competing in the 71kg weight class, became the first Indian male boxer to book a Paris Olympics ticket by entering the semifinals of the Boxing Olympic qualifiers. After missing the Olympic quota narrowly in the earlier qualifiers, the bronze medallist of the world championships earned the quota by winning 5-0 against Vasile Cebotari of Moldova in the quarterfinals, in a bout between left-handed boxers.

-- Advertisement --

This takes India’s quota place count to four, with women boxers Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preet Pawar (54kg), and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) already confirming their places for Paris. The 71kg weight class carried five quota places.

-- Advertisement --

Dev, who has been doing very well through the entire competition, started well, throwing accurate and effective punches. The Indian fighter was cool and calculative in using his punches.

In the next round, Cebotari was able to punch a few while Dev looked a bit tired, but the Indian fighter persisted in throwing accurate punches. In the last three minutes, both boxers looked tired, but Dev kept the momentum going by continuing to throw punches. Cebotari was taken a point off for punching Dev when the latter was mat bound.

Boxing KreedOnAlso Read | 10 Best Boxing Gloves Brands

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Harshal Barot
Harshal Barot
Previous article
The Path to Becoming a Sports Analyst: From Fan to Expert
Next article
French Open 2024: N Sriram Balaji’s First Win, Yuki Bhambri’s Disappointing Exit

RELATED ARTICLES

News

French Open 2024: N Sriram Balaji’s First Win, Yuki Bhambri’s Disappointing Exit

Harshal Barot -
N Sriram Balaji made a strong case for selection in the Indian men's doubles team for the Paris Olympics...
Sports

Cycle Ball: An In-Depth Exploration of this Unique Sport

Akshanda Chandel -
Just think for a moment: what if there was a sport with the speed of cycling but the footwork...
Sports

10 Games to Improve Attention and Focus: Level Up Your Mind

Akshanda Chandel -
In today's fast-paced world, the task of attention and focus has become very problematic. With the never-ending bombardment of...
Sports

Is WWE Wrestling Real or Fake? The Controversy Unraveled

Ikshaku Kashyap -
The world of professional wrestling, particularly World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), has captivated audiences for decades. Spectacular athleticism, larger-than-life characters,...
Chess

The 15 Best Chess Opening Moves to Dominate Your Opponent: Strategic Secrets

Ikshaku Kashyap -
The opening move of the chess game determines the whole game. Choosing the right opening move can dictate the...
Athletes

Vaibhav Arora Biography: Family | Stats | Facts | Net worth | Girlfriend – All Details

Ikshaku Kashyap -
Vaibhav Arora's story is one of unwavering dedication, overcoming challenges, and finally reaching the pinnacle of Indian cricket –...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019