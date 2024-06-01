Nishant Dev Secures Paris Olympics Spot on Reaching Semis at Boxing Olympic Qualifiers

- Advertisement -

Nishant Dev, a boxer competing in the 71kg weight class, became the first Indian male boxer to book a Paris Olympics ticket by entering the semifinals of the Boxing Olympic qualifiers. After missing the Olympic quota narrowly in the earlier qualifiers, the bronze medallist of the world championships earned the quota by winning 5-0 against Vasile Cebotari of Moldova in the quarterfinals, in a bout between left-handed boxers.

This takes India’s quota place count to four, with women boxers Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preet Pawar (54kg), and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) already confirming their places for Paris. The 71kg weight class carried five quota places.

Dev, who has been doing very well through the entire competition, started well, throwing accurate and effective punches. The Indian fighter was cool and calculative in using his punches.

In the next round, Cebotari was able to punch a few while Dev looked a bit tired, but the Indian fighter persisted in throwing accurate punches. In the last three minutes, both boxers looked tired, but Dev kept the momentum going by continuing to throw punches. Cebotari was taken a point off for punching Dev when the latter was mat bound.

