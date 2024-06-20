Nishant Dev Biography: Early Life | Career | Achievements – All Details

- Advertisement -

Nishant Dev is a talented Indian amateur boxer who has made “a dent in the universe” of boxing. Nishant was born on December 23, 2000, in Karnal, Haryana. He began his boxing journey in 2012, inspired by his uncle, who was a professional pugilist. His father played an important role in his early training by waking him up at 4am and accompanying him to the training sessions.

About Nishant Dev

Full Name Nishant Dev Date of Birth December 23, 2000 Place of Birth Karnal, Haryana, India Nationality Indian Sport Boxing Stance Southpaw

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Nishant’s love for boxing marked his childhood. He began training when he was twelve years old with his uncle, a former professional boxer. In order to ensure that he received proper training, Nishant’s dad escorted him to the gym at four o’clock in the morning as well as in evenings since he had become a great supporter of his son’s boxing career. It was through this dedication that Nishant quickly became one of India’s most celebrated boxers.

Training and Coaching

Nishant’s skills were honed largely thanks to working with coach Surender Chauhan at Karan stadium. Coach Chauhan had been involved in the game for several years and helped Nishant develop decent basics and refine techniques used in boxing. What also mattered here was the fact that it was often his own father who woke him up every day at four o’clock am so as to accompany him for practice sessions. His family never wavered from supporting him hence ensured he stayed focused throughout his career.

Achievements of Nishant Dev

Nishant’s achievements are a testament to his hard work and dedication. Some of his notable achievements include:

Paris 2024 Olympics Qualification : On May 31, 2024, Nishant Dev qualified for Paris 2024 Olympics by defeating Vasile Cebotari in the QF of 2nd World Olympic Qualifier.

: On May 31, 2024, Nishant Dev qualified for Paris 2024 by defeating Vasile Cebotari in the QF of 2nd World Olympic Qualifier. Bronze Medal at the 2023 IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships: In Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Nishant won a bronze medal in the 71 kg category at the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships to become the first Indian male boxer to qualify for Olympics.

Gold Medal at the 6th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championship: Nishant has claimed gold in the 6th edition of the Elite Men’s National Boxing Championship in 2023.

Quarter-Final Finish at the 2021 World Championships: In his first international tournament, Nishant made quite an impression during his bout against champions from across the globe by reaching quarter finals.

Gold Medal at the 5th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championship: He emerged victorious receiving a gold medal at Elite men’s national boxing championship number five (5) in 2021.

Gold Medal at the Grand Slam Asian Boxing Championship: The Grand Slam Asian boxing championship was held in India where he won gold medal for it.

Silver Medal at the 4th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championship: At the fourth elite men’s national boxing championship is when he won a silver medal.

Gold Medal at the 2nd Khelo India Youth Games: Nishant also clinched gold prize during second Khelo India youth games back in year two thousand nineteen.

Career Highlights

Among other things, Nishant has had outstanding moments in his career. He reached the quarterfinals at Elite World Boxing Championship 2021, where he battled it out with top international boxers. This earned him the bronze medal at the 2023 IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships thus making him the first Indian male to qualify for Olympics.

Personal Life of Nishant Dev

Even though Dev is a highly successful boxer, he wants to maintain a very low profile in his personal life. He is humble and down-to-earth though and full of values imbibed from his childhood at Karnal. Other than boxing, it is family and friends that help him kill time and be very disciplined inside and outside the ring.

Net Worth of Nishant Dev

According to Wiki Bio Star, the net worth of Nishant Dev is expected to be around 15 crores (approx). The major source of his net worth comes from his successful boxing career and prize money.

Social Media of Nishant Dev

Instagram

Challenges and Comebacks

Throughout his career, Nishant has encountered numerous obstacles such as dislocated right shoulder resulting from a fall in 2010 which caused problems for him in early part of 2022 as there was an infection in the rod inserted during operation. However, despite another surgery and long rehabilitation period, Nishant did not give up and came back even stronger by winning gold medals at the National Boxing Championship.

Conclusion

Indian boxing’s rising star is Nishant Dev who is known for his recklessness and remarkable accomplishments. His dedication and determination have made him a formidable force within boxing circles. At present his fans will be eager to witness his next performance that they are sure will be a great one because they know he always gives it all.

