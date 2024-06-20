Thursday, June 20, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeAthletesNishant Dev Biography: Early Life | Career | Achievements – All Details
-- Advertisement --

Nishant Dev Biography: Early Life | Career | Achievements – All Details

Nishant Dev Bio | KreedOn
Image Source: Times Now News
Kanika Mahtoliya
By Kanika Mahtoliya
5 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Nishant Dev is a talented Indian amateur boxer who has made “a dent in the universe” of boxing. Nishant was born on December 23, 2000, in Karnal, Haryana. He began his boxing journey in 2012, inspired by his uncle, who was a professional pugilist. His father played an important role in his early training by waking him up at 4am and accompanying him to the training sessions.

-- Advertisement --

About Nishant Dev

 

Full Name  Nishant Dev 
Date of Birth  December 23, 2000
Place of Birth  Karnal, Haryana, India 
Nationality Indian 
Sport Boxing 
Stance Southpaw 

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Nishant Dev Bio | KreedOn
Image Source: Instagram/Nishant Dev

Nishant’s love for boxing marked his childhood. He began training when he was twelve years old with his uncle, a former professional boxer. In order to ensure that he received proper training, Nishant’s dad escorted him to the gym at four o’clock in the morning as well as in evenings since he had become a great supporter of his son’s boxing career. It was through this dedication that Nishant quickly became one of India’s most celebrated boxers.

Boxing academy in India - KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Boxing Academies In India

Training and Coaching

Training of Nishant Dev | KreedOn
Image Source: Instagram/Nishant Dev

Nishant’s skills were honed largely thanks to working with coach Surender Chauhan at Karan stadium. Coach Chauhan had been involved in the game for several years and helped Nishant develop decent basics and refine techniques used in boxing. What also mattered here was the fact that it was often his own father who woke him up every day at four o’clock am so as to accompany him for practice sessions. His family never wavered from supporting him hence ensured he stayed focused throughout his career.

Achievements of Nishant Dev

Achievements of Nishant | KreedOn
Image Source: Instagram/Nishant Dev

Nishant’s achievements are a testament to his hard work and dedication. Some of his notable achievements include:

  • Paris 2024 Olympics Qualification: On May 31, 2024, Nishant Dev qualified for Paris 2024 Olympics by defeating Vasile Cebotari in the QF of 2nd World Olympic Qualifier.
  • Bronze Medal at the 2023 IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships: In Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Nishant won a bronze medal in the 71 kg category at the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships to become the first Indian male boxer to qualify for Olympics.
  • Gold Medal at the 6th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championship: Nishant has claimed gold in the 6th edition of the Elite Men’s National Boxing Championship in 2023.
  • Quarter-Final Finish at the 2021 World Championships: In his first international tournament, Nishant made quite an impression during his bout against champions from across the globe by reaching quarter finals.
  • Gold Medal at the 5th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championship: He emerged victorious receiving a gold medal at Elite men’s national boxing championship number five (5) in 2021.
  • Gold Medal at the Grand Slam Asian Boxing Championship: The Grand Slam Asian boxing championship was held in India where he won gold medal for it.
  • Silver Medal at the 4th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championship: At the fourth elite men’s national boxing championship is when he won a silver medal.
  • Gold Medal at the 2nd Khelo India Youth Games: Nishant also clinched gold prize during second Khelo India youth games back in year two thousand nineteen.

Career Highlights

Among other things, Nishant has had outstanding moments in his career. He reached the quarterfinals at Elite World Boxing Championship 2021, where he battled it out with top international boxers. This earned him the bronze medal at the 2023 IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships thus making him the first Indian male to qualify for Olympics.

Also Read | Top 11 Best Indian Boxers who Glorified the Sport

Personal Life of Nishant Dev

Personal Life | KreedOn
Image Source: Instagram/Nishant Dev

Even though Dev is a highly successful boxer, he wants to maintain a very low profile in his personal life. He is humble and down-to-earth though and full of values imbibed from his childhood at Karnal. Other than boxing, it is family and friends that help him kill time and be very disciplined inside and outside the ring.

Net Worth of Nishant Dev

Net Worth of Nishant | KreedOn
Image Source: Instagram/Nishant Dev

According to Wiki Bio Star, the net worth of Nishant Dev is expected to be around 15 crores (approx). The major source of his net worth comes from his successful boxing career and prize money.

Social Media of Nishant Dev

Instagram

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Inspire Institute of Sport (@inspireinstituteofsport)

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by 𝐍𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯 (@nishantboxer_jr)

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Inspire Institute of Sport (@inspireinstituteofsport)

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by 𝐍𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯 (@nishantboxer_jr)

Challenges and Comebacks

Throughout his career, Nishant has encountered numerous obstacles such as dislocated right shoulder resulting from a fall in 2010 which caused problems for him in early part of 2022 as there was an infection in the rod inserted during operation. However, despite another surgery and long rehabilitation period, Nishant did not give up and came back even stronger by winning gold medals at the National Boxing Championship.

Conclusion

Indian boxing’s rising star is Nishant Dev who is known for his recklessness and remarkable accomplishments. His dedication and determination have made him a formidable force within boxing circles. At present his fans will be eager to witness his next performance that they are sure will be a great one because they know he always gives it all.

Best MMA Gloves | KreedOnAlso Read | Exploring the Top 10 Best MMA Gloves: Gear Up and Get Ready

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Who is Nishant Dev?

Nishant Dev is a talented Indian amateur boxer.

How did Nishant Dev prepared to qualify for Paris Olympic?

Nishant Dev, the first Indian male boxer to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics, emphasized teamwork, skill development, and resilience in his journey to success.

What is the training routine of Nishant Dev?

Nishant trained intensely under personal coach Surender Chauhan for boxing. He used to have training twice a day—really early in the morning and late in the evening. A minor shoulder injury in 2010 could not stop Nishant, and the hard work materialized. He reached the quarterfinals in the 2021 Elite World Boxing Championship and carried back a bronze medal in the 2023 IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships.

What is the birth date of Nishant Dev?

Nishant Dev was born on December 23, 2000 (Age 23).

Nishant Dev belongs from which state?

The native state of Nishant Dev is Haryana.

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Kanika Mahtoliya
Kanika Mahtoliya
Previous article
New Sports to Watch at Paris 2024 Olympics: From Surfing to Breaking
Next article
Smriti Mandhana Creates History, Becomes First Indian to Score Consecutive Centuries in Women’s ODI

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

ENG vs SA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | England vs South Africa ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: The 45th Match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be played between...
Cricket

AUS vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips...

KreedOn Network -
AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Australia will face Bangladesh at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia in the 51st...
News

Indian Tennis Teams Shine Bright With Bronze Wins at BRICS Games

Saiman Das -
The Indian women's and men's tennis teams both secured bronze medals at the BRICS Games in Kazan, Russia. In...
Cricket

Smriti Mandhana Creates History, Becomes First Indian to Score Consecutive Centuries in Women’s ODI

Saiman Das -
India women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana is one of the top players on the team, known for her...
Paris Olympics 2024

New Sports to Watch at Paris 2024 Olympics: From Surfing to Breaking

Kanika Mahtoliya -
The 2024 Paris Olympics is expected to be a spectacular and exciting display of physical and mental strength and...
Cricket

AFG vs IND ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Afghanistan vs India ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips...

KreedOn Network -
AFG vs IND Dream11 Prediction: The Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 will see Afghanistan face...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019