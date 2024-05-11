Saturday, May 11, 2024
Nisha Dahiya Books India’s Fifth Paris Olympic Spot in Women’s Wrestling!

Image Source: Getty Images
By Saiman Das
Nisha Dahiya secured her place as the fifth Indian female wrestler to qualify for the Paris Olympics by triumphing over Alexandra Anghel of Romania in the 68kg semifinals during the World Olympic Qualifiers held on Friday. This achievement marks the first instance in which India will be represented by five female wrestlers at the prestigious event.

This feat comes on the heels of a disappointing performance by all six Greco-Roman wrestlers the previous day. With a remarkable display of skill, Nisha, a bronze medallist at the World U-23 Championships and a silver medalist at the Asian Championships last year, defeated Anghel 8-4 to advance to the final, thereby securing another Olympic berth for India.

This milestone marks the inaugural occasion when five Indian female wrestlers will participate in the Olympics.

In her bout against Anghel, Nisha surged ahead with an 8-0 lead through a series of aggressive maneuvers in the initial period. Initiating with a right leg attack, she executed a successful takedown, swiftly followed by a two-pointer, and further capitalized by rolling her opponent, establishing a comfortable 6-0 advantage. By the conclusion of the first period, Nisha had built an insurmountable 8-0 lead.

Initially executing a takedown, she then successfully executed another scoring move. Towards the end of the period, Anghel attempted a decisive move, trying to pin Nisha for a ‘fall’, but Nisha managed to escape, avoiding the danger. Nisha adeptly defended her lead in the final 55 seconds of the match.

