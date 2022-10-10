Niranjan Mukundan Dreams of an Academy to Contribute to the Society

- Advertisement -

The Fight since Childhood

Niranjan Mukundan’s capability to tolerate the agony of struggle was already at a superior level even when he was only seven years old. He was born with a rare medical disorder called spina-bifida where his lower portion was completely paralyzed even after 19 surgeries. The boy who had waited for the recovery every minute lying on bed depending on indomitable mental strength was advised to take up either horse-riding or swimming as a treatment therapy. Niranjan, one of India’s best Paralympic swimmers, has now reached such a height in his discipline by dishing out immaculate performances in the events at the highest level. Mukundan has so far won 66 medals including national and international events. Still, the 28-year swimmer does not seem complacent at all. He is currently in Berlin, busy with training at the German National Swimming center for the last two weeks. Talking over the phone from there, Mukundan commented,

“I still have a long way to go. Sometimes I relish that swimming has guided me to overcome all odds I have been facing since childhood. But I do not feel at all that time has come for complacency.”

Niranjan Mukundan – Tokyo Olympics and Commonwealth Games

Despite having achieved several international medals and awards Niranjan Mukundan has not yet been able to win the medal in Tokyo Olympics as well as in Birmingham Commonwealth Games this year. He failed to qualify for the finals in Tokyo Olympics in 2020 while in Birmingham also, Niranjan finished 7th in the 50-meter butterfly despite clocking his best timing, 32.55 seconds. This apart, Niranjan has several rare achievements such as being the only Indian swimmer to have won six medals in IPC World Series in USA, Brazil, and Germany in 2019, and eight medals at the Under-23 World Games in 2018.

Niranjan’s Realization

Even after having cocked his best timing of 32.55 seconds in the 50-meter butterfly in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and failing to make the podium finish Mukundan continues to go on explaining his performance. He said,

“I feel my starting was not good enough at the highest level of the game. I will have to improve. Although it is not easy as I cannot apply the strength of my body’s lower portion. I swim only by the strength of my hands and the upper portion. But I am optimistic that my starting will improve up to the mark before The Asian Games and World Championship next year and the Paris Olympics in 2024.”

Preparation for the Big Events

Mukundan has already signed a contract with a premier swimming club in Germany, named SC Potsdam. Mukundan stated,

“Participating in the German swimming league as well as other competitions have been helping me to make a noticeable improvement. Besides, the extensive training at the German National Center under the observation of German Paralympics coach Maik Zeh, I am improving every day.”

The Ultimate Dream of Niranjan Mukundan

Niranjan Mukundan has three immediate aspirations. They are winning gold medals in Asian Games and the World Championship next year and then a gold medal also in Paris Olympics in 2024.

But the ultimate dream of this swimmer is to introduce a residential swimming school in his hometown in Bangalore. The employee at Bank of India, Bangalore said,

“I want to pay back something to the swimming that has given me every day thing.”

