New Milestone Touched! Amlan Borgohain Sets New 100m National Record | Meet the fastest Man of India

Indian sprinter Amlan Borgohain, sets a new national record in the men’s 100m sprint on Monday. Amlan covered this distance in a majestic 10.25 seconds at the All India Inter Railways Athletics Championships in Raebareli.

Amlan Borgohain from Assam broke the national record of Amiya Kumar Mallick (10.26s), set in 2016.

Sri Amlan Borgohain of N.F. Railway @RailMinIndia won the Gold medal in the 100m run in the 87 AIR Athletics championship being held at Raebareli. He also broke the National record by clocking 10.25sec (the earlier National record was 10.26sec in 2016) #NationalSportsDay2022 pic.twitter.com/2mFvWZVRHe — Northeast Frontier Railway (@RailNf) August 29, 2022

This 24-year-old sprinter has now become India’s fastest man by running 100 meters in just 10.25.

Amlan’s previous best record was of 10.34 seconds that he clocked last year at the National Open in Warangal. This young sprinter also holds the 200m national record and now has added the 100m record to his name as well.

Amlan used to play football, but his mother asked him to quit since he would frequently get hurt while playing the sport.

At the same event, Himashree Roy clinched the women’s 100m in 11.42s while R. Rajesh (46.73s) and Kiran Pahal (53.91s) secured the men’s and women’s 400m titles.

