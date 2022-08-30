Tuesday, August 30, 2022
HomeAthletesNew Milestone Touched! Amlan Borgohain Sets New 100m National Record | Meet...

New Milestone Touched! Amlan Borgohain Sets New 100m National Record | Meet the fastest Man of India

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Amlan Borgohain Sets New 100m National Record | Meet the fastest Man of India- KreedOn
Image Source- Indian Express
- Advertisement -

Indian sprinter Amlan Borgohain, sets a new national record in the men’s 100m sprint on Monday. Amlan covered this distance in a majestic 10.25 seconds at the All India Inter Railways Athletics Championships in Raebareli.

Amlan Borgohain from Assam broke the national record of Amiya Kumar Mallick (10.26s),  set in 2016.

-- Advertisement --

This 24-year-old sprinter has now become India’s fastest man by running 100 meters in just 10.25. 

Amlan’s previous best record was of 10.34 seconds that he clocked last year at the National Open in Warangal. This young sprinter also holds the 200m national record and now has added the 100m record to his name as well.

-- Advertisement --

Amlan used to play football, but his mother asked him to quit since he would frequently get hurt while playing the sport.

At the same event, Himashree Roy clinched the women’s 100m in 11.42s while R. Rajesh (46.73s) and Kiran Pahal (53.91s) secured the men’s and women’s 400m titles.

-- Advertisement --

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleMedal Alert! India wins silver at the Asian Men’s U20 Volleyball Championships

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES

World Relays 2021: 20 Members Indian Squad Announced By AFI

News
events in athletics Kreedon

Know what are the different types of events in athletics &...

Athletics
60th national open athletics championships 2021 | KreedOn

The 60th National Athletics championship: Day 1 Highlights 

News

Federation Cup 2021 | Which Indian Athletes Qualified for the Tokyo...

News