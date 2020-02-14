NEUFC vs ODS Dream11 Prediction 2020 | NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC

The 82nd match of the Hero Indian Super League will see Odisha FC host NorthEast United at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha. The last time these sides met, the Highlanders were 2-1 winners in Guwahati. However, the visitors don’t need a victory tonight, considering they are already out of contention of the Top 4. However, it is Odisha who are in dire need of the 3 points in the pursuit of their first-ever semi-final. Can they manage to get the maximum points on Saturday?

NEUFC vs ODS Dream11 Prediction 2020 | NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC

Date February 14, 2020 Time 7:30 PM Venue Kalinga Stadium, Odisha. Form Odisha FC: L L L W W NorthEast United FC: D D L L L Possible playing XI Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Rana Gharami, Carlos Delgado, Vinit Rai, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Michael Onwu, Jerry Mawhmingthanga NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy (GK), Provat Lakra, Kai Heerings, Mislav Komorski, Reagan Singh, Jose Leudo, Nikhil Kadam, Redeem Tlang, Martin Chaves, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Andrew Keogh. Impact Players Onwu, Jerry, Xisco, Tlang, Keogh, Leudo.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s ISL Match: NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC

Goalkeeper : Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep has played in 8 games in which he has conceded 13 goals and has a 64% save percentage.

Defenders : C Javier, Narayan Das, Heerings Kai

Kai has featured in 11 matches in which he averages 27 passes per game with 82% accuracy. He has also registered 79 clearances, 21 interceptions and 20 tackles.

Narayan Das has played 16 games in which he has registered 50 crosses. He averages 37 passes per game along with 83 clearances, 36 tackles and 28 interceptions.

Carlos Javier has played 14 games in which he has made 92 clearances, 30 tackles and 12 interceptions. Javier also averages 40 passes per game with 87% passing accuracy.

Midfielders : Xisco Hernandez, Marcos Tebar, Jerry Mawhmingthanga, F Gallego, Jose Leudo

Xisco Hernandez has registered 7 goal contributions this season. He has 5 goals and 2 assists to his name apart from 23 shots and 27 crosses. He averages 34 passes per game and has registered 52 tackles.

Marcos Tebar has an average of 50 passes per game with an 84% accuracy. He has also registered 53 tackles, 21 interceptions and 62 clearances.

Jerry has scored a couple of goals this season and registered 4 assists from 19 shots and 50 crosses. He has also contributed 36 tackles and 10 interceptions and averages 26 passes per game.

Federico Gallego has played 8 games for NorthEast and has scored 1 goal from 11 shots and has attempted 12 crosses.

Jose Leudo scored a goal in the previous game. He averages 30 passes per game with an 81% accuracy. He has registered 44 tackles, 24 interceptions and 40 clearances.

Forwards : Redeem Tlang, Michael Onwu

Redeem Tlang has scored 3 goals from a total of 15 attempts. He averages 26 passes per game and has made 60 tackles, 9 blocks and 7 interceptions.

Onwu has been an instant impact for Odisha. In 7 games he has scored 3 goals and 1 assist from 8 shots and 1 cross.

My Dream11 Team

Arshdeep Singh (GK), C Javier, Narayan Das, Heerings Kai, Xisco Hernandez, Marcos Tebar, Jerry Mawhmingthanga, F Gallego, Jose Leudo, Redeem Tlang, Michael Onwu.

Dream11 Team Stats: NEUFC vs ODS Dream11 Prediction 2020