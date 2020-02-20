NEUFC vs HYD Dream11 Prediction 2020 | NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC

The Hero Indian Super League’s 86th match will feature NorthEast United FC who will host Hyderabad FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. It’s a battle of the 2 clubs that are going to finish 9th and 10th in the league. These sides met last in the 16th fixture of the ISL where Maximilliano Barrerio’s 86th-minute penalty separated the sides in Hyderabad.

NorthEast were on an unbeaten run the last time they met Hyderabad. Since then, plenty of things have gone wrong, one of which was the season-ending injury to their star player Asamoah Gyan. They were leading in their previous match against Odisha, however, lost the game after conceding 2 goals in the 2nd half.

With 2 more games left to play, they have a total of 6 points they can still achieve. However, their last match is against Chennaiyin FC who will try to do their best to make a final push for the semi-finals. Against Hyderabad, we can expect a strong performance from the Highlanders.

Finally, the curtains will fall for Hyderabad’s turbulent and troubled season. From being one of the new teams with an experienced squad, their manager was sacked mid-season which didn’t help their cause either.

Hyderabad can only hope for a positive result, which will see them still finish 10th with 10 points. In their previous game, Nestor Gordillio’s strike was cancelled out after Sumeet Passi equalized the score for Jamshedpur in the 93rd minute.

Date February 20, 2020 Time 7:30 PM Venue Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati. Form; NorthEast United FC : L D D L L Hyderabad FC: D L L D L Possible playing XI Hyderabad FC : Kamaljit Singh (GK), Asish Rai, Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Mohammed Yasir, Adil Khan, Marko Stankovic, Abhishek Halder, Rohit Kumar, Marcelo Pereira, D r d Silva NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy (GK), Mislav Komorski, Kai Heerings, Rakesh Pradhan, Reagan Singh, Jose Leudo, Nikhil Kadam, Redeem Tlang, Martin Chaves, Milan Singh, Andrew Keogh. Impact Players Martin Chaves, Milan Singh, Robin Singh, Marcelo Pereria.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s ISL Match: NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC

Goalkeeper : Subhasish Roy

NorthEast have conceded fewer goals than Hyderabad this season. Subhasish has been a regular player for the Highlanders and has missed only a couple of games. In 15 matches he has conceded 21 goals, made 55 saves from 76 shots faced on target and has also kept 3 clean sheets so far.

Defenders : Matthew Kilgallon, Reagan Singh, Mislav Komorski

These three defenders have been the better performers in the defensive department which is why we have featured them regularly in our dream11 squad.

Matthew Kilgallon has featured in every game for Hyderabad this season. In those matches, he has made 142 clearances, 35 blocks, 32 tackles and 27 interceptions while averaging 32 passes per game with 83% accuracy.

Reagan Singh has played 15 games for the Highlanders in which he registered a total of 38 crosses, 64 clearances, 37 tackles, 31 blocks and 26 interceptions.

Mislav has missed only 4 games this season. He was still able to register to 129 clearances and averages 21 passes per game with 77% passing accuracy.

Midfielders : Marcelo Pereira, Adil Khan, Federico Gallego, Jose Leudo

The only player that has stood out for Hyderabad this season is their skipper Marcelo Pereria. He has contributed 5 goals and 2 assists which is much lower than his capabilities. However, he attempted 44 shots and 39 crosses in 16 games and averages 31 passes per game with 51% accuracy.

Adil Khan is a defensive midfielder who has featured most of the season in the CB position where he plays for the Indian team. In 13 games he has made 85 tackles, 75 clearances, 18 blocks and 17 interceptions.

Jose Leudo is another defensive midfielder to feature in our dream11 squad. He has played 13 games for the Highlanders in which he scored 1 goal from 9 shots. Further, he has registered 45 tackles, 41 clearances, 26 interceptions and 14 blocks.

Federico Gallego has played only 9 games in which he has a goal and an assist to his name from 11 shots and 18 crosses. He averages 40 passes per game and has also registered 31 tackles.

Forwards: Redeem Tlang, Martin Chaves, D r d Silva (Bobo)

Bobo had a phase where he was scoring goals in almost every game. Since then goals have dried up for him and his team, however, given it’s Hyderabad’s last game of the season, this could spark the Brazilian to get the last few goals for the season. He has registered 5 goals from a total of 38 shots attempted.

Martin Chaves has played 16 games for the Highlanders in which he has registered 1 goal and 2 assists from 31 shots and 20 crosses. He averages 32 passes per game and also has registered 44 tackles.

Our final player of the dream11 squad is Redeem Tlang who usually operates from the midfield. In 15 matches he has registered 17 shots and 14 crosses from which he has registered 3 goals. Further, he has made 65 tackles and averages 27 passes per game with 55% accuracy.

My Dream11 Team

Subhasish Roy (GK), Matthew Kilgallon, Reagan Singh, Mislav Komorski, Marcelo Pereira, Adil Khan, Milan Singh, Jose Leudo, Redeem Tlang, Martin Chaves, D r d Silva

