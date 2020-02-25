NEUFC vs CFC Dream11 Prediction 2020 | NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC

The 90th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) will feature NorthEast United FC who will be hosting Chennaiyin FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. The game between these sides was supposed to be played on match-day 8 of the ISL. However, it was postponed due to political unrest in the city. The fixture in Chennai was won by the home team after defeating the Highlanders 2-0.

The second last game of the ISL season was a disappointing 5-1 loss to bottom-placed Hyderabad FC. Andy Keogh scored the only goal for the Highlanders in the 35th minute. NorthEast have sealed the ninth place and a win will take them to 16 points, just 2 points behind Jamshedpur FC.

High-flying Chennaiyin FC qualified for the semi-finals after a narrow 1-0 win over Mumbai City FC. Chennaiyin were competing against Mumbai for the 4th spot and claimed it in the 83rd minute after Lucian Goian scored the only goal to knock his former club out. Although the final fixture doesn’t hold much of an importance, Owen Coyle would look at it as a decent opportunity to test his squad for one last time before the onslaught of the knockouts.



Date February 25th, 2020 Time 7:30 PM Venue Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati Possible playing XI Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Edwin Vanspaul, Tondonba Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Thoi Singh, Andre Schembri, Nerijus Valskis NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy (GK), Mislav Komorski, Nim Dorjee, Rakesh Pradhan, Reagan Singh, Provat Lakra, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang, Nikhil Kadam, Martin Chaves, Milan Singh Impact Players Andre Schembri, Nerijus Valskis, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Milan Singh, Redeem Tlang.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s ISL Match: NEUFC vs CFC

Goalkeeper : Vishal Kaith

We pick Vishal Kaith considering he has been a regular for Chennaiyin this season. The keeper has conceded 24 goals this season and kept 4 clean sheets while making a total of 33 saves.

Defenders : Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian, Mislav Komorski

Lucian scored the crucial goal that would sent Chennaiyin to the semi-finals. He has been phenomenal in the defence for Chennai this season, having made 184 clearances, 55 tackles and 43 interceptions.

Partnering him in the centre-back position is Eli Sabia who has registered 136 clearances, 37 tackles and 33 interceptions.

Mislav Komorski has at times out-performed his fellow defenders. He has played 13 games in which he has registered 129 clearances, 16 interceptions and 14 tackles this season.

Midfielders : Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jose Leudo, F Gallego

Rafael has been tremendous this season for Chennaiyin. Crivellaro plays from down the middle as a No.10 and has scored 7 goals and registered 6 assists from 43 shots and 33 crosses. Rafael also averages 50 passes per game with 59% passing success rate.

Lallianzuala Chhangte has scored 4 goals from 37 shots and 44 crosses and averages 31 passes per game with 56% passing accuracy.

Jose Leudo and Federico Gallego have been contrasting personalities in the midfield for the Highlanders. Jose, being more of a defensive-minded midfielder, has contributed in 45 tackles, 41 clearances and 26 interceptions. Federico on the other hand has registered 14 shots and 21 crosses while averaging 44 passes per game.

Forwards : Nerijus Valskis, Andre Schembri, Martin Chaves

Chennaiyin’s sudden turn of fortunes is highly credited to both the strikers who have contributed handsomely this season in terms of goals and assists. Nerijus Valskis has scored 13 goals and 5 assists from a total of 41 shots and 6 crosses. Schembri has scored 5 goals and registered 3 assists from 21 shots and 9 crosses.

Martin Chaves has registered 3 assists and a goal for NorthEast in the absence of Asamoah Gyan.

My Dream11 Team

Vishal Kaith (GK), Mislav Komorski, Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Jose Leudo, Federico Gallego, Andre Schembri, Nerijus Valskis, Martin Chaves.



