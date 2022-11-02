Netizens slammed Shakib Al Hasan for ‘we are not here to win the World Cup’ statement | Twitter Reactions – KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Netizens slammed Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan for his ‘we are not here to win the World Cup’ statement ahead of the Team India vs Bangladesh clash. Shakib made the statement on the eve of the match against India at the Adelaide Oval. He said India is a favorite team and winning against them on Wednesday would be called an upset.

Shakib said in the press conference,

“I think it will be a good game. India are tfavoritetes heading into the match. They have come here to win the World Cup, we are not here to win the World Cup. You can understand the situation, if we win against India, it will be an upset and we will try our best to upset India.”

Netizens wasted no time and reacted to the Bangladesh cricketer’s statement calling it unprofessional and cowardice. Netizens slammed the cricketer and took to social media ahead of the clash against India.

Twitter Reactions

-- Advertisement --

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Shakib Al Hasan’s ‘we are not here to win the World Cup’ statement

We are here for a picnic ~ Shakib Al Hasan — the Common Man (@propnetwork1) November 1, 2022

omg..m shocked over shakib al hasan statement..its better to leave playing cricket..its not look good when a captain of national team talking like this😂😳 https://t.co/eaVbE8ONiF -- Advertisement -- — Shaan Siddiqui (@ShaanSi89762900) November 1, 2022

-- Advertisement --

lol Bangladesh beating India biggest upset?😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😭😭…ire beating Eng was the biggest upset of this wc — 🌸Mysha🌸 (@BoooooBreezy) November 1, 2022

Another country like Pakistan day dreaming to defeat India 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hoin7h1XAD — Jackedninja (@VNoudiyal) November 1, 2022

-- Advertisement --

“We aren’t here to win the cup?” What a negative statement that is from a captain of team with test status for 20 years — Bharat Cricket 🏏 (@BhartArmy) November 1, 2022

Isne pehle se hi haar maan li hai🤣 — Mr. Kautilya (@MrKautilya) November 1, 2022

"we're not here to win the cup" sounds so ajeeb. Atleast one should have enough confidence or will to achieve something. Doesn't matter if u win or loose but its all abt the positive mindset. — 🇵🇰 Aish🇵🇰 (@Aish48799517) November 1, 2022

Don't lie, Shakib ko itni English nahi aati — Aaditya Babar (@Aadityeah) November 1, 2022

That's very unprofessional statement!! — Ankur Dhuri (@Downtheground45) November 1, 2022

We are here for Nagin Dance

~Bangla Tigers — Old Monk (@Iamcoffesimp) November 1, 2022

Ok before world cup started they had clear mind.. 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/pNrofMi5ph — Vishal Tandan (@ApnaAlagZoneHai) November 1, 2022

Read more | Meet the Indian Cricket Coaching Staff: The Heroes Behind The Scenes

Follow us on: Instagram , Facebook , YouTube , WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport