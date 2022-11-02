Netizens slammed Shakib Al Hasan for ‘we are not here to win the World Cup’ statement | Twitter Reactions – KreedOn Banter

Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Netizens slammed Shakib Al Hasan for 'we are not here to win the World Cup' statement | Twitter Reactions

By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Netizens slammed Shakib for 'we are not here to win the World Cup' statement
Image Source: Outlook India
Netizens slammed Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan for his ‘we are not here to win the World Cup’ statement ahead of the Team India vs Bangladesh clash. Shakib made the statement on the eve of the match against India at the Adelaide Oval. He said India is a favorite team and winning against them on Wednesday would be called an upset.

Shakib said in the press conference,

“I think it will be a good game. India are tfavoritetes heading into the match. They have come here to win the World Cup, we are not here to win the World Cup. You can understand the situation, if we win against India, it will be an upset and we will try our best to upset India.”

Netizens wasted no time and reacted to the Bangladesh cricketer’s statement calling it unprofessional and cowardice. Netizens slammed the cricketer and took to social media ahead of the clash against India.

Twitter Reactions

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Shakib Al Hasan’s ‘we are not here to win the World Cup’ statement

Sneha Ghosh
