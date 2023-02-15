Netball Game | Origin, Rules, Court Dimensions, How to Play- All You Need to Know

- Advertisement -

Netball is a sport played with a ball between two teams of seven players. The two teams strive to gain or keep possession of the ball and eventually score a goal by putting the ball into the basket. It is among the rare sports that were created exclusively for female competitors. The sport is played on both indoor and outdoor netball courts and is specifically played in schools. Netball is most played in Commonwealth countries. In this blog, we will look at netball’s origin, how to play, court dimensions, and the rules of the game.

The origin of Netball

England is where netball first appeared in the late 19th century. It was first referred to as “women’s basketball,” but because of its unique set of regulations, it has now distinguished itself as a distinct sport. The term “netball” did not become the sport’s widespread name until the second half of the 20th century. Women’s basketball is a netball “sister” sport, however, netball prohibits dribbling, bouncing, and running while in control of the ball.

How to play

The team with the ball strives to get the ball towards its goal circle, from where a goal may be scored, by sprinting, jumping, throwing, and catching, while the other side utilizes defensive movements and methods to stop this and regain possession.

By passing the ball down the court and shooting it through the goal ring, each team makes an effort to score goals. The positions that players are given define their responsibilities on the team and limit where they may go on the court.

A player with the ball has three seconds to shoot toward the net or pass the ball to another player during normal play. The side that scores the most goals is the one that prevails. A netball game lasts for 60 minutes.

It is similar to basketball but the key difference in net ball is that there is no dribbling involved, rather the ball is passed from player to player without touching the ground until a goal is scored.

Netball court & goal post dimensions

The goalposts are 3.05 meters (10.0 feet) high and have no backboards. The goal rings are 380 millimeters (15 in) in diameter. At either end of the court is a 4.9-meter (16-foot)-radius semi-circular or “shooting circle.” The shooting circle contains the goalposts. Each team targets and defends one shooting circle.

The netball court is 30.5 meters (100 feet) long and 15.25 meters (50.0 feet) broad.

The ball typically weighs 397 to 454 grams, has a circumference of 680 to 710 millimeters (27 to 28 in), a diameter of 22 centimeters (8.7 in), and is composed of leather or rubber.

Netball Rules

A player will be considered to be offside if they move into a position, they shouldn’t be in.

A player can only keep the ball in their possession for three seconds.

When the player has the ball, he/ she may only go forward 1.5 steps.

A goal is scored when the ball enters the hoop with the rings.

A game is divided into four 15-minute quarters.

Maximum and minimum player counts for each team are 7 and 5, respectively.

Three areas of the court must be set apart, with each player occupying a certain position.

Which country invented netball? The sport of netball is an English invention. England is where netball first appeared in the late 19th century. It was first referred to as “women’s basketball,” but because of its unique set of regulations, it has now distinguished itself as a distinct sport. What is the difference between netball and basketball? It is similar to basketball but the key difference in netball is that there is no dribbling involved, rather the ball is passed from player to player without touching the ground. So, netball prohibits dribbling, bouncing, and running while in control of the ball. Is netball played in India? Yes, this game has been played in India. Indian women started playing netball as early as 1926. Even SAI and the Govt of India have provided much funding for improving the performance of the country’s youth national team.