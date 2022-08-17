Neeraj Kumar Bio – Journey of this para volleyball player will motivate you to go beyond your limits

- Advertisement -

Neeraj Kumar is a para volleyball National Player from India who was born on August 12th, 1990 in Delhi. He plays for the Delhi team and is also the vice-captain of the team. From an early age, Neeraj loved Volleyball and wanted to play for the Indian volleyball team. With his strenuous hard work and daily practice, he fulfilled his dream to play for the Indian Para Volleyball team.

About Neeraj Kumar

-- Advertisement --

Name Neeraj Kumar Nickname Neeraj Profession Para Volleyball Player Position Universal Player Birthplace Delhi Date of Birth 12 August 1990 Age 32 years (As of 2022) Nationality Indian Religion Hindu Home Town Siwan, Bihar Height 5 feet 6 inches Hobbies Listening Music Marital Status Married

Team Played for

Delhi – 8th Senior Sitting para Volleyball National Championship on 26 Jul 2019 – 28 Jul 2019 at Chennai, Tamilnadu.

Delhi – 9th Senior Sitting Para Volleyball National Championship on 26 Mar 2021 to 28 Mar 2021 at Bhiwani, Haryana, India

On 27th June to 5th July 2022 participated in the India camp of Para Volleyball

Neeraj Kumar Early Years

-- Advertisement --

Life has many ways of testing a person’s will but how well we deal with the problems is itself a talent. Neeraj Kumar was born disabled with one leg, but he didn’t put his disability as an obstacle in achieving his dreams. His pure determination led him to play for the national volleyball team.

Domestic Career

-- Advertisement --

Neeraj’s interest has been in sports since his early childhood, he started playing volleyball at the age of 12 years. His coach Pawan Khokhar played a major role in his life and trained and guided him towards the right path.

He was not aware of the Para game earlier and even after being disabled with one leg, he practiced and played with physically fit fellow players which always motivated him. Playing with physically fit players boosted his confidence even more.

Later in his life, he came to know about Para Volleyball sport. His self-belief and hard work got him selected for the Delhi Para Volleyball team. He played zonally and state level in his domestic career and also played regional tournaments where he was awarded the Man of the Match in several matches.

-- Advertisement --

Hardships – Injury Days

On 23 October 2020, a misfortune incident happened that almost created a hitch in his career. In a volleyball practice match, he suffered a back injury. He was badly affected, he could even walk out of bed. Neeraj felt for the first time that his sports career would end now. By the grace of God, he recovered after getting treatment at Sports Injury Centre, Safdarjung.

Neeraj Kumar Family

His father Awadhesh Singh and his mother Indu Devi played an important role in his life and were the biggest supporter throughout his journey. He got married to Shweta Kumari Singh on 20th November 2017. In 2020, the couple was blessed with a son and named him Astitva Singh.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport