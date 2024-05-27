Monday, May 27, 2024
Neeraj Chopra’s Golden Spike Withdrawal: Precautionary Measure, Not Injury

Neeraj Chopra's Surprise Withdrawal: Why He Pulled Out of Ostrava Golden Spike | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty
By Saiman Das
Less than 1 mins read
Updated:
Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has clarified that he is not injured and has pulled out from the Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 athletics meet as a precaution to avoid any risks during the Olympic year. The 26-year-old athlete issued an update on his health after the event organizers announced that Neeraj had sustained an injury during training. This would prevent him from participating in the event scheduled for May 28.

Previously, the organizers reported that Neeraj had injured his adductor muscle while training two weeks ago. He will attend the athletics meet as a guest only.

Neeraj Chopra has explained that he is not injured. He withdrew from the 2024 Ostrava Golden Spike athletics meet as a precaution to avoid any risks during the Olympic year.

Top 15 Best Sports Shoes for Men in India at Affordable Price | KreedOnAlso Read | Top 15 Best Sports Shoes for Men in India at Affordable Price

POPULAR POSTS

