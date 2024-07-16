Neeraj Chopra’s Gold Medal Win Ignites Government Investment in Athletics for Paris Olympics 2024

- Advertisement -

Athletics gained significant attention after Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, prompting the government to increase the investment in track and field athletes for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

-- Advertisement --

Data from the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) shows that the government investment for athletics in Paris Olympics is Rs. 96.08 crore. This amount represents the largest portion of the nearly Rs. 470 crores spent on India’s preparation for the Games across 16 sports. In the previous Olympic cycle, athletics received Rs. 5.38 crore from the TOPS funds.

A strong contingent of 29 athletes, led by Chopra, will compete in athletics at the Paris Games, which begin on July 26. The total representation from India is expected to be 118 athletes.

-- Advertisement --

While exact funding details for the Tokyo 2021 Games are unclear, sources indicate that the current expenditure is significantly higher to meet increased expectations following the seven medals won last time.

Government Investment for Other Sports in Paris Olympics

Badminton players received the second-largest amount of funding for Paris Olympics, with Rs. 72.02 crore, followed by boxing (Rs. 60.93 crore) and shooting (Rs. 60.42 crore).

India has secured five badminton quotas for Paris, including two-time medalist PV Sindhu (women’s singles), HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen (men’s singles), Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (men’s doubles), and Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto (women’s doubles).

-- Advertisement --

The men’s hockey team aims to either match or surpass their bronze medal performance from Tokyo. Over the past three years, they have received Rs. 41.29 crore in funding, compared to archery’s Rs. 39.18 crore from the government.

Wrestlers have been allocated Rs. 37.80 crore, while weightlifting has received Rs. 26.98 crore.

Equestrian, sending a single athlete to Paris, received the least financial support, amounting to just over Rs. 95 lakh. Tennis was allocated Rs. 1.67 crore, followed by golf with Rs. 1.74 crore, rowing with Rs. 3.89 crore, swimming with Rs. 3.9 crore, sailing with Rs. 3.78 crore, and judo with Rs. 6.3 crore.

The Indian table tennis team, led by star player Achanta Sharath Kamal—who will also be India’s joint flag-bearer alongside Sindhu at the opening ceremony—received Rs. 12.92 crore from the government.

-- Advertisement --

The men’s doubles badminton team of Satwik and Chirag received Rs. 5.62 crore for the appointment and extension of their coach Mathias Boe, the hiring of a video analyst, and assistance for sparring partners.

Sindhu was allocated Rs. 3.13 crore, primarily for hiring her current foreign coach Agus Dwi Santoso and for training at Hermann-Neuberger Sportschule (LSVS) in Saarbrucken, Germany for 36 days. Additionally, she received support for 17 international exposure trips through TOPS for her personal support staff and the appointment of former foreign coaches Mohd Hafiz and Park Tae Sang.

Also Read | Top 10 Best Fitbit Smartwatches and Trackers for Ultimate Fitness Goals