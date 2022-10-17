Neeraj Chopra Teaches Javelin Throw to a Japanese Kid, Netizens Enthralled | #NeerajChopra -KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Golden boy Neeraj Chopra leaves the netizens in awe, he’s seen teaching a Japanese kid the art of javelin throw. The star Olympian had returned to Tokyo for the commemoration ceremony held in the stadium, the same stadium which changed his life.

The Twitter handle of Inspire Institute of Sport released a video of Neeraj Chopra teaching the basics of Javelin throw to an Asian kid. Chopra was seen positioning the kid’s legs and correcting the posture and finally teaching the art of throwing a javelin. The video captioned,

“It’s not every day you get a lesson from an Olympic champion!”

It's not every day you get a lesson from an Olympic champion! 😍#NeerajChopra #CraftingVictories #Tokyo2020 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/sWaQybr5G7 — Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) October 16, 2022

The star Olympian also took to social media and posted a video of himself throwing the javelin in the same stadium where he clinched his historic gold. He captioned,

“Had a great time at the #Tokyo2020 Commemoration Ceremony today, and was a special feeling being back at the stadium where it all changed for me. Thank you to @iocmedia, @gorin and @Tokyo2020 for the invite!”

Had a great time at the #Tokyo2020 Commemoration Ceremony today, and was a special feeling being back at the stadium where it all changed for me. Thank you to @iocmedia, @gorin and @Tokyo2020 for the invite! 🙏🇮🇳#ThankYouTokyo #ありがとう東京 pic.twitter.com/GAmJRAvR5f — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) October 16, 2022

